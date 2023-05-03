The Biggest Loser Season 14: Where Are They Now?

‘The Biggest Loser: Challenge America’ marked a milestone in the show’s history, bringing back fan-favorite trainer Jillian Michaels for the first time in three seasons. Season 14 also introduced a new format, with contestants divided into three teams, each led by a different trainer. But the biggest twist came in the form of three younger contestants, aged 13 to 16, who joined the show as non-eliminated participants. Throughout the season, the contestants faced grueling challenges and intense workouts, all while learning about nutrition and healthy living.

But they also formed close bonds with their fellow competitors and trainers, creating a supportive community that helped them stay motivated and focused on their goals. As in previous seasons, the contestants’ progress was closely monitored, with weigh-ins determining who would be up for elimination each week. But for the first time since season 11, it was for fans to decide who would make it to the live finale, adding an extra level of excitement and unpredictability to the competition. Let’s check out where our favorite contestants from season 14 are now!

Where is Dannielle “Danni” Allen Now?

Dannielle Allen, better known as Danni, is a well-known name in the health and wellness industry. She rose to fame after winning the 14th season of ‘The Biggest Loser,’ where she lost an impressive 121 pounds. Since then, Danni has become an advocate for healthy living and an inspiration to many. She currently serves as the Client Vice President and ExCIT Manager for the Proactive Health Management Plan (PHMP), a supplemental health benefits package that provides individuals with access to various health and wellness resources.

In this role, Danni helps people take control of their well-being by providing them with personalized health coaching, telemedicine services, and other resources. In addition to her work with PHMP, Danni is also a freelance brand architect and consultant, helping businesses develop and expand their brands. Her entrepreneurial approach and a keen eye for branding have made her a sought-after consultant for companies around the world. Through her work with PHMP and her consulting business, Danni continues to inspire and motivate people to lead healthier, happier lives.

Where is Jeff Nichols Now?

Jeff Nichols appeared on season 14 of ‘The Biggest Loser’ and made an impression on viewers with his determination and hard work. However, since his time on the show, Jeff has kept his personal and professional life relatively private. Little is known about Jeff’s current whereabouts or what he’s been up to since his time on ‘The Biggest Loser.’ It seems that he prefers to keep his personal life out of the public eye and focus on his work and health goals privately.

Where is Jackson Carter Now?

Jackson Carter gained recognition for his incredible weight loss journey on season 14 of ‘The Biggest Loser.’ After the show, he went on to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, wherein he has made a name for himself as a true crime tour guide in Salt Lake City. As a self-proclaimed “true crime junkie,” Jackson’s passion for sharing the darker side of history with others led him to become a tour guide, where he takes visitors on spine-tingling excursions.

In addition to his work as a tour guide, Jackson also hosts his own show called “Nightcat,” which explores the world of true crime and horror. Jackson’s dedication to his health and fitness journey, as well as his love for all things true crime, has inspired many fans to follow in his footsteps. He continues to be a positive influence on those around him and is an inspiration to anyone looking to make positive changes in their own lives.

Where is Joe Ostaszewski Now?

Joseph Ostaszewski is the President and Co-Founder of the Wear Your Soul Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes health and wellness through fitness, nutrition, and education. In his role, he is responsible for overseeing the organization’s administration, programs, and strategic plans, as well as fundraising, marketing, and community outreach.

Ostaszewski is also a Territory Manager for ZOLL Medical Corporation, a company that provides technology and software solutions to improve emergency care outcomes. Before this, he served as a Strategic Account Manager for G2 Intelligence, a business intelligence service provider specializing in the healthcare industry. Ostaszewski is passionate about helping people improve their health and well-being and has dedicated his career to positively impacting the community.

Where is Gina McDonald Now?

Gina McDonald is an accomplished attorney with a diverse civil practice, but her experience in Consumer and Business Bankruptcy is particularly noteworthy. Ms. McDonald’s background includes a degree in Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, a Juris Doctor from the Birmingham School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts from Northeast Louisiana University (now the University of Louisiana at Monroe).

She is a member of the Alabama State Bar, the Birmingham Bar Association, and the Bankruptcy Section of the Birmingham Bar. She has also dedicated her free time to various charitable causes, including the American Heart Association, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and the Transverse Myletis Foundation. Ms. McDonald is committed to positively impacting the lives of people around her, and this extends to her role as the 2014 official spokesperson for Scale Back Alabama, a statewide campaign that encourages Alabamians to lose 10 pounds in 10 weeks.

Where is Alexandra “Alex” Reid Now?

Alexandra “Alex” Reid is a former contestant on the 14th season of the show, which aired in 2013. Not much is publicly known about her personal or professional life beyond her appearance on the show. However, during her time on the show, she shared her struggles with weight and her dedication to losing weight and improving her health. Despite not having a public profile beyond her time on the show, she inspired many viewers with her journey and commitment to fitness.

Where is Michael Dorsey Now?

Michael L. Dorsey Sr. is a former contestant on ‘The Biggest Loser’ and is the owner of Moving with Mike, a Baltimore-based moving company. He studied Theology at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Seminary, Communication Studies at The Ohio State University, and Theater at Cedarville University. Michael attended Randallstown High School and is originally from Randallstown, Maryland.

He currently resides in Baltimore with his wife. While on ‘The Biggest Loser,’ Michael lost over 200 pounds. Since then, he has been sharing his journey of weight loss and fitness with others as a motivational speaker. Michael is an active member of his community and frequently participates in charitable events to raise awareness and support for various causes.

