The Bikeriders: Is Brucie Based on a Real Biker? How Did He Die?

In ‘The Bikeriders,’ Johnny Davis, the leader of the Vandals Motorcycle Club, is helped in his day-to-day management of the club’s operations by his trusted right-hand man, Brucie. As his personal aide, the man is often overshadowed by the other characters in the film, including his boss and Benny Cross. However, his invaluable assistance becomes more and more needed as the gang continues to grow its operation and influence, thereby lending support to the eccentricities of the biker group. While each member is least concerned about abiding by rules and regulations, Brucie toes the line more often than not, and his impact within the storyline grows as the narrative progresses. Thus, a closer examination of his roots reveals the intriguing source of his genesis.

Brucie’s Origins as a Real Biker

‘The Bikeriders’ is based on the 1968 eponymous photobook by Danny Lyon, which chronicles his time with the Outlaw Motorcycle Group in Chicago. In that period, Lyon interacted with the real-life Brucie, who is the basis for the Vandals member who runs the club’s operations under Johnny Davis. Brucie is immortalized in one of Lyon’s photographs titled ‘Brucie, his CH, and Crazy Charlie, McHenry, Illinois,’ and although he really did exist, the narrative presents Brucie as an amalgamation of several unrelated anecdotes and interviews conducted by Lyon with the members of the Outlaw, in particular the president of the club, Johnny Davis.

The screenplay, drafted by Jeff Nichols, who also directed the film, describes Brucie as an electrician who joins the Vandals and serves as Johnny’s right-hand man from the beginning. He states that his parents don’t approve of his bike-riding ventures and that society, in general, picks on outlaw culture unfairly. In an interview with Lyon, Funny Sonny, who joined the Outlaws from the Hells Angels, talked about meeting Brucie, AKA Bruce, and his partner, Gail, for the first time. He said, “And Bruce and Gail, you know Bruce and Gail? Gail says, well, what do the Angels look like in California? And Bruce turned around and told her, he pointed at me, he says, figure about 150, 200 of him and you got that point made out right away.”

After Benny gets attacked by two men in a bar for refusing to take off his jacket, Johnny, Brucie, and the rest of the Outlaws go to the bar seeking vengeance for their injured crew member. In Kathy’s interview with Lyon, she said, “Then the Outlaws came down and they were gonna burn the place out. It was bad. The Outlaws — Corky, Johnny, Wahoo, Bruce, a whole bunch of ’em. They were gonna burn the tavern across the street ’cause that’s where it happened. And Benny wasn’t even in the tavern. He was outside the tavern.“ Thus, Brucie was always in the thick of the action whenever trouble came knocking due to his role within the club. He was one of the main enforcers within the Outlaws, who were always relied upon in the face of crisis.

Brucie’s Untimely Death is Blended From Several Unrelated Elements

In the film’s narrative, tragedy strikes when Brucie is killed in a car accident when his bike slams into a car backing out of its parking space. Due to a prevailing culture within the gang to not wear helmets while riding, Brucie dies instantaneously when his head smashes into the car. Kathy describes it as a triggering point within the screenplay, talking about how the Vandals changed from a simple Motorcycle haven to a more sinister organization after Brucie’s passing. However, this part of the narrative combines reality with fiction as Danny Lyon’s book does not mention Brucie’s death or Kathy elaborating upon it like the movie.

Instead, Johnny’s efforts to send flowers to his funeral home are reflected in another anecdote that is unrelated to Brucie. When discussing the tragic death by suicide of an Outlaws member named Paul, the president of the club, Johnny, said, “I finally called up a florist and told him to send the flowers up there and he said they’re not accepting flowers and I said send them anyway. I says, they can eat ’em if they don’t want to accept “em. I says it doesn’t make any difference to me. The idea is I want the flowers sent. So the guys chipped in for a big floral piece. I guess about four feet in diameter, a great huge floral piece like we buy for all the club members that do get killed or die, even if they’re not in the club if they were in good standing when they quit.”

Brucie’s parents despise Johnny for his part in their son’s motorcyclist lifestyle, something that is reflected in Paul’s parent’s reaction toward Johnny in Lyon’s book. The exact details of the real-life Brucie – whether he is alive or not – are unknown as Lyon said in an interview with A Rabbit’s Foot, “Most of the bikeriders I knew are dead. Now and then I hear from their children, often asking about parents that I knew, and they didn’t.“ Due to the passing of time, information regarding members of the Outlaws has become sparse. Even the director, Jeff Nichols, tried finding the whereabouts of several bike members himself, but to no avail.

