Is Johnny Davis Based on a Real Biker? Who Killed Him?

The crime drama film ‘The Bikeriders’ chronicles the exploits of the Vandals Motorcycle Club in Chicago, where one of its members, Benny Cross, finds himself at a crossroads between his loyalty toward the club and his love affair with his wife, Kathy Bauer. The Club’s leader, Johnny Davis, continues to grow the club’s operations, spreading it across the country while also having to manage the unwanted elements creeping into the ranks. As the organization’s founder, he is the figurehead of a place where men who love to ride motorcycles can gather and share their passion. Naturally, the real-life basis of Johnny Davis is an intriguing topic worth diving into.

Johnny Davis’ Origins As a Real Biker

Although the narrative of ‘The Bikeriders’ fictionalizes certain aspects of reality while adhering to the overall general truth, the character of Johnny Davis was a real leader of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club in Chicago, Illinois. Based on Danny Lyon’s photobook of the same name, the film’s Vandal Motorcycle Club is inspired by the day-to-day happenings of the real Chicago club that Lyon stayed with for a period of time. According to the book, Johnny was a married man who had a job as a transit truck driver, which aligns with the film’s take. He was aware of his responsibilities as the leader of the clan, and his job as a mediator was essential in feuds that would break out within the group, albeit he was less prone to violence than depicted in the film.

In a press statement, director Jeff Nichols said, “When you look at Johnny, you see a man who gets outpaced by the times. He has the classic greased-back biker hair, but the younger members no longer look like that.” Johnny creates the Vandals after he gets inspired by the movie, ‘The Wild Ones,’ wanting to dedicate a clubhouse where people who enjoyed the outlaw lifestyle and bike riding could enjoy their discussions with one another. The real Johnny was also a fan of the film. According to claims, the Outlaws MC was founded in 1935 in McCook, Illinois, before World War II, with Johnny serving as the head. The club was then disbanded due to war efforts as most men enlisted in the army, following which it was re-established again.

The real-life Johnny was compassionate to all the members of the club. Due to the lack of safety standards followed by the bikers, including wearing helmets, there were several accidents that led to the death of club members. He would arrange for flowers to be sent to their funeral homes as well as show up personally to honor the fallen men. He said in Lyon’s book, “The idea is I want the flowers sent. So the guys chipped in for a big floral piece. I guess about four feet in diameter, a great huge floral piece like we buy for all the club members that do get killed or die, even if they’re not in the club if they were in good standing when they quit. The club did the same thing for him like we did for Ted or Hap’s wife. And neither one of these were in the club any longer, see, but we still bought the floral pieces for ’em.”

Things took a turn in the 1970s when the club’s original premise was twisted into something much more sinister. This became an issue for Johnny, who was stubborn about adhering to the primary goal of allowing the club to be a safe haven for men who wished to indulge in their biking passion. When Jeff Nichols read the 2003 edition of Lyon’s eponymous photo book, he got the inspiration for the story from a line within the preface. “There is just one line about the leader of the club, this guy named Johnny, who had been challenged for leadership,” he said to Time. “Many people say that incident was the end of the golden age of motorcycles. Just that sentence started giving me the shape of the film and the narrative.”

The Growing Violence Within the Club Led to Johnny’s Downfall

As the years progressed, the Outlaw Motorcycle Club lost its principled outlook and became a birthing ground for an aggressive and unwanted element filling up its ranks in the 1970s. Due to an influx of ex-veterans from the Vietnam War who were disillusioned with the government, violence swelled within the group. Many became interested in turning the club’s premise into a serious crime outfit. This led to tensions within the leadership, which is portrayed in the film as well. Reportedly, Johnny Davis became a victim of this struggle as his persistence led to him being thrown out of the club and killed.

In ‘The Bikeriders,’ Johnny’s death is at the hands of an unnamed kid who joins the Milwaukee chapter of the Vandals and incites a rebellion from inside. This isn’t that far-fetched from the truth, as internal politics and shifting balances of power resulted in his murder and the club’s new direction in a sketchy and sinister path. After his removal, the club got involved in drug trades as well as putting out cold-blooded hits on people. Feuds even began with other rival groups like the Hells Angels from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Despite Johnny Davis’ initial goals, both in the film and in real life, the Outlaw MC became a full-fledged criminal organization.

