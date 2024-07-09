The Bikeriders: Is Stoplight Bar a Real Bar in Chicago?

In ‘The Bikeriders,‘ members of the Vandals Motorcycle Club set up their headquarters operations at the Spotlight Bar in Chicago. Serving as the outlaws’ regular haunt, the bar hosts several key scenes involving the club’s president, Johnny Davis, and his posse of ragtag bike riders like Benny, Cal, Brucie, Zipco, and many more. It also plays an integral part in the first encounter between Kathy and Benny and their blossoming romance further down the line. As the heart of the Vandals MC, the establishment is an essential backdrop to the narrative, illustrating the atmosphere of the 60s while also inciting inquiry into its genesis in reality.

The Real-Life Counterpart to the Stoplight Bar

The Stoplight Bar in ‘The Bikeriders’ has connections to a real-life establishment that used to serve as a social hub for the Outlaw Motorcycle Club, on whom the Vandals are based, named the Stoplight Café. In Danny Lyon’s 1968 photobook of the same name, he captures several intimate and stylish black-and-white images of several club members, including Benny, at the Stoplight Café, which was located in the town of Cicero in Illinois. Bike members were often seen gathering and socializing as a group in the warm interiors of the Stoplight, where they conducted business and club activities from time to time.

In reality, although there is no bar called the Stoplight Bar, the film uses it as a stand-in for the Café, which was a favorite spot for the Outlaw MC and its members. It was reputed for its bike culture and features as a backdrop in Lyon’s work from his time with the gang while compiling the book. In the years following the 1960s and 70s, during which it was popular among the Outlaw group, the Stoplight Café was closed and no longer exists as a business. However, its legacy and historical significance in the outlaw biker gang’s recollection of that period is faithfully stored within the photographs of Danny Lyon and his book.

For filming, the production crew used an establishment that formerly hosted the Vaughn-Hesley pharmacy on Dunn Street in the village of Lockland, Ohio, to double up as the Stoplight Bar seen in the movie. According to the narrative, the Vandals MC operates entirely as a group out of this bar, making it the central nervous system of the organization. As several chapters of The Vandals begin spreading around the country, the biker gang stays attached to the Stoplight Bar, where Johnny serves as the president of the group. Todd Snapp, the owner of the former Vaughn-Hesley pharmacy building, hopes that the filming of ‘The Bikeriders’ in the village helps popularize the town’s businesses.

The Stoplight Bar repeatedly makes an occurrence within the film, serving as a pivotal location for several scenes. In the film’s opening sequence, the bar is where Kathy and Benny meet each other for the first time, sparking their romantic interest in one another. It is also where Johnny conducts and manages the Vandals, holding conversations with all its members, including Kathy, when she comes to him with her issues. The place offers itself as a common ground of grievances as well as a celebration spot. Many outings, parties, and drinking fests are held in the Spotlight, allowing everyone to gather and socialize as a group. Therefore, despite its roots in fiction, the bar can be traced to real Outlaw MC history and its basis in the Spotlight Café, Cicero, Illinois.

