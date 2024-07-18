The Boys Season 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained

The fourth season of Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ delivers some shocking twists, setting up the events of the final season by throwing its heroes in a tight spot. After several hitches, Sage’s plan works, and despite Homelander’s ego almost entirely sabotaging the plan, things go down exactly as she had expected. This marks an utter failure for the Boys as they are forced to disperse, with Butcher taking away their only hope of turning the tide. Starlight finally gets some good news, and the new change looks quite promising for her, but it is the scene after the credits that shakes things up for the future of the series. SPOILERS AHEAD

Soldier Boy’s Return is Confirmed in the Post-Credits

With Vought’s puppet Calhoun becoming President, Homelander now has the strings of the entire America in his hands. This opens all the doors for him that had been previously closed, including the secrets of the governments, one of which was Soldier Boy. The last we saw of him was in the finale of Season 3, where a showdown between him and Homelander took place, with Butcher, Maeve, Starlight, and Kimiko fighting to save Ryan.

The fight ended with Maeve jumping off the building as Soldier Boy prepared to blast the whole thing down. This made everyone think that Maeve died and killed Soldier Boy in the process, but that was just for the public. As was made clear in a later scene, Maeve was alive but decided to keep it a secret, while Soldier Boy was sent into a perpetual sleep and kept under close watch by the CIA. No one needed to know this except, perhaps, the president. With Mallory gone, Calhoun’s new president is finally let in on all the secrets. He finds out about Soldier Boy and immediately notifies Homelander, who has a pained expression, realizing that his father has been there all this time. The question now is: what does Homelander plan to do with Soldier Boy?

Soldier Boy Remains a Wild Card in The Boys

While the duo had been enemies the past season and tried to kill each other multiple times, Homelander had mellowed to Soldier Boy after discovering that the latter was his father. He wanted to have the father-son relationship he never got, but Soldier Boy didn’t care for it. Moreover, in the final fight between them, Homelander only fought him to protect Ryan. But now, things are very, very different.

For starters, Ryan is not in the picture right now. Or at least, things are a bit complicated with him. After discovering the truth about Homelander and what he did to Becca, Ryan will probably go someplace he feels safe enough to process everything and decide what he wants to do going forward. This means that he will not be a factor when Homelander brings Soldier Boy back from the dead. Of course, he will take his time, keeping Soldier Boy weak initially to ensure he is not an immediate threat. But his task might be much simpler now.

Seeing what Homelander has done, Soldier Boy might finally be impressed by him. Seeing how the world now belongs to Supes, he might want a place of his own, and this will bring him and Homelander closer, making things worse for the Boys, who are already at a huge disadvantage. But then, Soldier Boy has been a very unpredictable character, even with his many flaws, and who knows, he might still resent Homelander. If so, it will spell good news for the Boys, and we might see another epic fight between Homelander and Soldier Boy in Season 5. Overall, Soldier Boy remains a wild card whose motivations aren’t entirely clear yet. Homelander will have to tread carefully in the beginning, and whatever side Soldier Boy lands on, he will be one hell of an asset.

