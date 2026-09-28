Is Gracie Wilcox Based on Nate Bargatze’s Real Daughter? Who Plays Her in The Breadwinner?

‘The Breadwinner’ follows the story of a car salesman named Nate Wilcox, who has to learn to take care of the house when his wife leaves for a few weeks to pursue a successful business venture. Before this, their responsibilities were divided so that he focused on his work while his wife handled everything else, including caring for their three daughters. Nate’s struggle to take over from his wife and learn what it takes to truly be a man of the house might come across as relatable to some due to its roots in reality. Comedian Nate Bargatze drew on events from his own life to create the film’s conflict. This means the protagonist’s family members are also loosely based on Bargatze’s. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Gracie and Her Sisters are Fictional Additions to The Breadwinner

‘The Breadwinner’ is co-written by its star, Nate Bargatze, who mined his own experience as a father to portray Nate’s challenges in the movie. In doing so, he presented a fictional version of himself, but this doesn’t necessarily mean he based other characters on real-life people as well. In the movie, Nate has three daughters, Gracie, Hadley, and Sam. Being in different age groups, they pose different challenges to their parents. But while their mother, Katie, is familiar with the workings of their brains, their father is a bit out of step, which is why it is so hard for him to pick up where his wife leaves off. In real life, Nate Bargatze has one 13-year-old daughter, Harper. She was born in July 2012, and Bargatze has talked in his standups about the mess-ups he has made and the bond he has formed with his daughter.

The comic recalled the incident where he got a call from Harper’s teacher about the bus she takes from school, and he had no idea how to answer it. Over time, he realized there were several other things he didn’t seem to know about his daughter, which became a topic of discussion in his comedy and eventually found its way to the screen. But while Bargatze wanted to show how difficult it is for one parent to run the household on their own, he also wanted the Wilcox family to have their own challenges and quirks. This is why they have three daughters instead of one. This change sets the fictional Wilcoxes apart from the real Bargatze family. At the same time, it adds more chaos and conflict for Nate, giving his arc more drama and depth in the movie.

Stella Grace Fitzgerald Portrays the Growing Pains of Teenage Life in The Breadwinner

Stella Grace Fitzgerald plays the role of Nate and Katie’s eldest daughter, Gracie, in ‘The Breadwinner.’ The young actress is best known for playing Princess Issa in both parts of Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon.’ She has also appeared as the younger version of Betty Gilpin’s character, Lizzie, in Peacock’s limited drama series, ‘Mrs. Davis.’ The young actress began acting at age 11, landing her first major TV role on NBC’s ‘Chicago P.D.’ as Becca Carlton, a young girl with a dysfunctional, difficult family. Her next major release was the Betty Gilpin-starrer, following which she appeared as Kassie Hughes in ‘The Dancing Monkey.’ She had already showcased the range of roles she was willing to tackle with her first three performances, but with Netflix soap opera, ‘Rebel Moon,’ she added a new feather to her cap.

Fitzgerald continued this streak with the role of young Courtney in ‘I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story.’ Her future projects have her starring alongside actors like Emily Deschanel. In addition to acting, Fitzgerald has also fostered her musical talent. She is a part of a pop-rock cover band, where she sings and plays guitar. Additionally, she has modeled for brands like Calvin Klein, Zara, Abercrombie, and Gap Factory. Viewers might also recognize her from commercials for Kohl’s, Land of Nod, and Belk, to name a few. She has also shown interest in writing and keeps herself physically active with martial arts and stunt classes. This shows her dedication to staying prepared for any role that comes her way and expanding her filmography with an increasing variety of characters.

Read More: Is the Star Minder a Real Thing? Is Katie Wilcox Based on Nate Bargatze’s Wife?