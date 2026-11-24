Around Christmastime in December 2022, the Buffalo region of New York State was hit by a destructive blizzard for several hours, causing power outages and the shutdown of emergency services. As the area plummeted into chilling darkness for three days, a McDonald’s manager, Kristin Kosh, put her career on the line and decided to keep the restaurant open for people seeking refuge and food during the storm. The details of the entire ordeal are explored in HBO’s short documentary ‘The Buffalo Miracle,’ which features accounts from the survivors of the catastrophic blizzard.

Jimmy and Maria Alessi Bessing’s Lives Revolve Around One Another

Maria Alessi Bessing and her son, James “Jimmy” Bessing, with Down syndrome, lived in separate residences in Buffalo, New York, with the latter spending his first Christmas in his new house away from his mother. So, when the historic 2022 blizzard struck the city for several hours, Maria became extremely worried for Jimmy. While he was alone during the storm, with the power out in his apartment, he was rescued by Amherst police officer Derek Westbrook, who happened to be his former high school classmate. The incident brought Jimmy and Maria closer to each other.

Maria is a politically active woman who raises her voice in protests. She has attended multiple protests over the years, such as the No Kings Protest in October 2025 and a protest against dictatorship in March 2026. In July 2026, Maria celebrated Jimmy’s 27th birthday, stating, “It’s hard to believe that 27 years ago, around this time, I was watching BET Slow Jams in my living room rocking chair while I was in labor with James Anthony, also known as My little Mancub. I can honestly say that my labor at home with the rest of the family sleeping upstairs felt like sacred time, and it’s definitely a blessed memory!” The mother-son duo celebrated Halloween 2026 together and seemingly had a really fun time.

Lyndon Hayles Seemingly Leads a Private Life With His Daughter

Lyndon Hayles has gone through various ups and downs in his life, starting from the age of 6 when his father was incarcerated. In the short documentary, he claimed he began working when he was only 16 years old. At the time the blizzard struck Buffalo, New York, he was a single father living with his then-6-month-old daughter. On top of that, he was also recovering from knee surgery. He talked about how the lack of heat at his house became a major concern for the single dad as he struggled to keep himself and his daughter warm. The two were described as the hardest to find during the blizzard, during which they also found shelter at the local McDonald’s. Not much is known about his personal life, but it is likely that he still resides in Buffalo, New York, with his daughter.

Tan Zhao and Han Lili Zhao Continue to Run a Beauty Salon

Tan Zhao and Han Lili Zhao are two immigrants who were traveling from Rhode Island to Western New York in their car when the blizzard disrupted Buffalo, New York, for several hours. During their journey through the blistering cold winds, they luckily came across a McDonald’s offering shelter and food to people stranded in the storm. Since then, Tan Zhao, a big fan of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s movies, and his wife, Han Lili Zhao, have been running their beauty salon, Heroes, and making a living together.

Paaché Spikes-Redding Passed Away After a Fatal Accident

Born on July 3, 1988, Paaché Nichole Spikes-Redding was with her son, Javion Spikes, and then-fiancé, Gregory Redding Jr., inside their car during the blizzard. In a state of desperation, they broke into a closed restaurant and turned the gas stove on to stay warm and survive in the extreme conditions. They were eventually rescued by one of the Amherst police officers. Since Paaché had severe asthma, she managed to survive the ordeal by focusing on her then-upcoming wedding date, giving her the strength and will to carry on.

She married the love of her life, Gregory, on April 28, 2023, and was building a picture-perfect life with her husband and son. Unfortunately, the blizzard survivor met with her untimely and sudden demise on July 17, 2025, at the age of 37, after she was fatally struck by a Tesla Cybertruck at William and Davey Streets in Buffalo. Although it was a hit-and-run case, the authorities identified Wendell M. Brooks as the driver of the Cybertruck. Wendell pleaded guilty to the incident in the summer of 2026 and was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison.

Kristin Kosha Continues to Make Strides in Her Career as a McDonald’s Employee

Kristin Kosha was the McDonald’s employee at Sweet Home Road and Sheridan Drive in Amherst who decided to keep the doors open and, through a Facebook post, invited people stranded in the 2022 Buffalo blizzard to come in for food and shelter. At the time, Jeffrey Spengler was the assistant at the McDonald’s. Later, it turned out that he was Kristin’s her third cousin. The Buffalo State University graduate has been working at McDonald’s since 2001. For the first two years, she worked part-time as a crew member and crew trainer before becoming a full-time Shift Manager in February 2003.

Over the years, she moved up the ranks and got promoted to Assistant General Manager in January 2005 and then General Manager in June 2012. Since 2024, Kristin has been serving as the Area Supervisor, with her roles including supporting multiple McDonald’s restaurants, coaching and developing General Managers, and handling many strategic duties. On the personal front, she seems to be single and a doting mother to a son named Theo and a daughter. Kristin also holds a special place in her heart for cats.

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