The Caulking Finger Shark Tank Update: Seamless Finishing Without Injuries

Professional paint contractors usually use their fingers or another less effective method to caulk the exposed corners. This practice usually results in finger injuries or unprofessional finishes. Both these problems were faced by an experienced paint contractor named Daniel Stephenson, who then founded The Caulking Finger. In the first episode of the 18th season of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank,’ the founder pitched his business to the Sharks, including two guest Sharks — MrBeast and Jeff Housenbold — in hopes of securing an offer for his effective finger-shaped caulking tool.

The Caulking Finger: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

For over 35 years, Daniel Stephenson worked as a paint contractor in Georgia and learned firsthand about the problems professional painters face. Like most professionals, Daniel used to smooth caulk with his fingertip, causing skin damage. Upon learning there was no solution, he began working on one himself. He explained to Voyage ATL, “I have been a paint contractor for over 35 years, and during jobs, after days of caulking, I’d get splinters or sore fingers, so I brainstormed and sat at my kitchen table and made a mold of my finger, and that’s where The Caulking Finger originated.” To bring his idea to life and create a practical product, he reportedly hired professional engineers with sufficient expertise.

Before finalizing a prototype, he and his team experimented with different materials until they found an engineered rubber with the required flexibility and stiffness. Besides the hand injuries caused by trying to caulk the surface with fingers, traditional methods can also lead to inconsistent results and take time due to the mess they tend to leave behind. The patented Caulking Finger is manufactured to last a long time when used on surfaces such as painted walls and bathtubs. Made from durable materials, the product provides a clean finish on the surface, prevents hand or finger injuries, and is easy to use.

All you have to do is follow a few simple steps to get professional results using the Caulking Finger. First and foremost, you must apply caulk with a caulk gun to the cracks that need sealing. With the Caulking Finger, you must smooth the caulk by pressing along the joint. Additionally, you must periodically clean the finger with a damp cloth to remove excess caulk from its surface. Repeat the same along all the joints to get a professional finish, without getting your hands dirty or injured in the process.



The Caulking Finger: Where Are They Now?

Daniel Stephenson sells The Caulking Finger under his company FWMM, which stands for Faith Will Move Mountains. Since its entry into the market, The Caulking Finger has garnered attention and praise from seasoned professionals, helping make the caulking process easier and more comfortable. Daniel Stephenson’s invention has made huge waves in the painting and construction industries, with many professionals dropping rave reviews about the tool. Beyond painters and construction workers, The Caulking Finger has also served as an efficient assistant to roofers, plumbers, and even car upholsterers. For upholsterers living with arthritis or other joint pain, it can help push fabric into tight corners without any strain. As of today, you can get yourself The Caulking Finger through its website for $9.99.

Furthermore, The Caulking Finger – 2 Pack retails for $17.99. If the tip of the tool gets worn out or damaged, or you just want to replace it, you can buy Replacement Tips (pack of 2) for $9.99. A specially curated Contractor Bundle (Unpackaged) with six Caulking Fingers is available for purchase at $50.99. Alongside the website, The Caulking Finger can also be found on the shelves at stores, including Ace Hardware and Sherwin-Williams, as well as online at Lowe’s and The Home Depot. Those who place bulk orders of over 100 products can receive a special discount. In late July 2026, the Caulking Finger served as a drop shop vendor featuring the Caulking Finger and other products for Sherwin-Williams at its pro show in Covington, Georgia.