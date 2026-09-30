Fundelivered Shark Tank Update: Bringing Fun to Everyday Celebrations

A mystery box full of returned goods and unopened parcels can evoke excitement and joy, something that Rebecca Dallman and Jena Butler aim to provide through their business, Fundelivered. The co-founders make an appearance in the first episode of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 18 as they pitch their business and their future plans in front of the Sharks, including two guest Sharks — MrBeast and Jeff Housenbold.

Fundelivered: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Rebecca Dallman and Jena Butler are a married couple who owned and ran a cleaning company called Perennial Medical Cleaning Solutions, when they got the idea to establish Fundelivered. Both women earned an Associate’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Santa Fe College before majoring in the same field at the University of Florida. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2021, Rebecca and Jena were cleaning out the former’s house and selling her belongings when the couple came across a website listing an unclaimed mail item with no description of its contents. They bid on it and won the pallet at auction, with no idea what was inside.

Rebecca told 325Today that they opened the pallet when it arrived, adding, “We cracked a bottle of wine. We had the best time. It was literally like every single thing you picked up, you had no idea what to expect; you opened it up. It was really the first Fundelivered experience, and at the time, we didn’t know what it would become.” The excitement and thrill they felt upon receiving an unclaimed pallet made them think of a business that delivered unknown items to customers, and thus Fundelivered was born in May 2021 in a local garage. As the two women shared the idea on social media and packed a few batches of pallets, the business blew up overnight. Rebecca added, “We had to instantly try and find a supply chain that we could regularly purchase from to keep up with the demand, and we still to this day are demand-driven.”

In the initial months, Rebecca and Jena worked long days and nights in the garage to keep up with the demand of Fundelivered. “We always cranked the music. We had LED lights going, and we had this pact. If anything was random or weird, or if we found any cool stickers or whatnot on packages that felt empty, we put them all over our walls. Our garage was filled with really random things and butterflies on the wall. It was a really fun environment,” Rebecca revealed. In 2023, they sold the cleaning company to focus fully on the new, exciting venture. With Fundelivered, the co-founders aim to deliver surprise and joy to customers through mystery boxes filled with returned items, overstock gems and liquidation merchandise from shipping carriers like FedEx and UPS.



Fundelivered: Where Are They Now?

Since officially launching the business in 2022, Rebecca Dallman and Jena Butler have expanded Fundelivered and shipped more than 150,000 mystery boxes nationwide. Now, using the profits, the couple has moved out of the garage and begun operating and shipping out of the Ocala International Airport. The company consists of about 32 employees, some of whom worked for them at their old cleaning business. The mystery boxes can be purchased directly from Fundelivered’s official website. The Mail Mix Mystery Box comes in various packages starting at $89.99, while The Party Box starts at $249.99. You can also purchase the brand’s official merchandise, including a Crew Sweatshirt for $33.95, a Classic Cap for $25.95, and a Classic Tee for $16.45. Rebecca and Jena are considering opening yet another office and shipping space in Ocala to keep up with the orders.