Wedding Weekender Shark Tank Update: Rental Camcorders and Nostalgic Video Edits

Because a wedding marks one of the biggest milestones in a person’s life, the occasion deserves to be celebrated and captured in a way that allows it to be relived for years to come. That’s exactly what Anne Marie Carroll, the founder of Wedding Weekender, focused on while establishing her business. Hoping to receive an offer from at least one of the business tycoons, she pitched this idea in front of the Sharks in the first episode of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 18, which also featured guest Sharks — the famous YouTuber MrBeast and Jeff Housenbold, the CEO of Beast Industries.

Wedding Weekender: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Before reviving the trend of camcorders at wedding celebrations, the founder of Wedding Weekender, Anne Marie Carroll, spent years gaining experience in the corporate world. With a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a focus on Marketing, Management, and Human Resources, the University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate served as a Student Assistant at UW-System Administration: Office of Human Resources for a few months in 2016. Meanwhile, she worked as a Marketing Intern at The University Book Store from April to December 2016. After finishing her sales and marketing internship at Polaris Industries in August 2017, she soon landed a job at The Kraft Heinz Company, where she was employed as an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Driver and Brand Specialist.

In June 2019, Anne switched to OYO USA and worked as a Brand Manager. From March 2020 to November 2021, she served as an Account Manager at Crispin Porter Bogusky. From there, she went to Funworks, starting as an Account Manager and then getting promoted to Account Supervisor. In 2025, while working as a freelance Account Supervisor, she founded Wedding Weekender and began her entrepreneurial journey. While arranging her own wedding to Bryan in August 2024, Anne was shocked by the high prices of videography services. So, she ended up hiring a college student for her big day. That’s when she conceived the idea for the business. She also noticed a sudden resurgence of disposable and digital cameras around the same time.

Anne then decided to capitalize on Gen Z’s desire for nostalgic moments by offering a low-budget videography option through Wedding Weekender, which provides clients with camcorder rentals and video-editing services. To begin her business, in April 2025, she reportedly invested about $680 in a Sony camcorder and about $290 to launch a Squarespace site. Wedding Weekender is a platform and service provider that rents camcorders to the couple’s friends and family to capture raw footage of the wedding, before the editing team shapes the recording into a personal, nostalgic video that captures the true essence of the special day.



Wedding Weekender: Where Are They Now?

Not long after the launch, Wedding Weekender received more than 50 orders and earned over $36,000 in sales within a few days. By May 2026, the business reportedly logged over 2,000 orders and edited more than 650 videos. It had earned more than $2 million in sales. Starting with only a few employees, Wedding Weekender now has more than six full-time employees who operate from a warehouse and office space in Denver, Colorado. Anne prefers to hire a team of video editors on a freelance basis. Using the company’s profits, she has also purchased additional cameras to rent to her clients, expanding the brand’s library. In September 2026, she launched the official Wedding Weekender website, which enables smooth, direct bookings for her camcorder rental services.

She announced, “We’ve been working behind the scenes to make your Wedding Weekender experience even smoother, because wedding planning is hard enough. Booking your camcorder, viewing your footage, and sharing those candid, authentic moments with family and friends is now easier than ever.” The signature package, Wedding Weekender Core, is available for $729, while the Wedding Weekender Deluxe package, which includes two camcorders, is priced at $989. Available for $989, Wedding Weekender Bach + Core provides a camcorder to capture memories from the bachelorette and wedding weekends. Meanwhile, the Wedding Weekender Bach + Deluxe package, which can be purchased for $1,249, sends a camcorder for the bachelorette and two camcorders for the wedding.

Wedding Weekender also offers a few other accessories for rent, including a digital camera for $75, a tall tripod for $30, and a mini microphone for $50. In May 2026, Wedding Weekender became a registry partner with The Knot, a successful wedding planning service. This collaboration has enabled people to add the Wedding Weekender packages to their registry so family and friends can purchase them as gifts. In September 2026, Anne announced that while stocks last, “couples who book a Wedding Weekender Deluxe package for their 2026 wedding will receive six PAPATUl groomsmen gifting sets, plus everything else included in our Deluxe package. Each set includes a full-size deodorant, eye patches, mini body wash, mini hair products, and a mini bar soap.” The founder reportedly projects to make $3.8 million by the end of 2026.