The Challenge Season 37 Reunion Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The finale of ‘The Challenge’ season 37 (‘The Challenge’: Spies, Lies and Allies) separated the eight finalists into two cells — Orange and Purple. The competitors were asked to perform an underwater task for the first half while the second part demanded the remaining finalists to race to the top of a hill. In the process, tears were shed as emotions took the better of them. If you want a detailed account of what happened in the finale of season 37, there is a refresher laid out at the bottom. Now, we’d like to provide you with the latest information regarding the upcoming reunion special!

The Challenge Season 37 Reunion Part 1 Release Date

‘The Challenge’ season 37 reunion part 1 will release on December 22, 2021, at 8 pm ET on MTV. New episodes, with a runtime of approximately 90 minutes each, release on the network every Wednesday.

Where to Watch The Challenge Season 37 Reunion Part 1 Online?

To watch ‘The Challenge’ season 37 reunion part 1 on television, tune in to MTV at the above-mentioned date and time. If you want to stream it online, you can do so on MTV’s official website after the episode drops on the network. Live streaming options are available on Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. You can also watch season 37 on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, Spectrum on Demand, and Amazon Prime Video. Lastly, you can catch up on the previous seasons on Hulu (seasons 30-32) and Paramount+ (seasons 11-34).

The Challenge Season 37 Reunion Part 1 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode — ‘Spies, Lies and Allies: Reunion 1’ — the veterans will sit together for a tell-all session. As a result, love and hatred will co-exist, considering the turbulent friendships the co-stars have shared over the course of the franchise. With new faces coming in, the circle only keeps expanding. We also expect to see the winners — Kaycee/CT — provide their last words on their celebratory win and their journey throughout the current season.

The Challenge Season 37 Episode 19 Recap

In the nineteenth episode, titled ‘Spies, Lies and Allies: The Decision,’ the eight players were put into two cells — CT, Tori, Emy, and Devin in Purple, and Nany, Nelson, Kyle, and Kaycee in Orange. Their first task took place at their first checkpoint in cells. They had to reach the fifth checkpoint after unraveling a key from a safe and use it to unlock the chains wrapped around a torpedo. The team had to take the torpedo to a puzzle.

Although Orange arrived first, Purple took the lead by the time they reached the sixth checkpoint. TJ clarified that the members of the losing team, the Orange cell, would face each other in an elimination. Firstly, Kyle beat Nelson, after which Kaycee defeated Nany despite wanting to win together. The six finalists were asked to choose a partner for the last leg of the competition. Kyle chose Tori and Kaycee paired up with CT. That left Devin and Emy to fend for themselves as a unit. For the final task, they had to scurry atop a mountain and memorize a six-digit code.

The code would open a safe that contained a $1 million black diamond at the bottom of the hill. The first pair to unlock the safe would win and then decide what portion of the money they’d give the others. CT/Kaycee finished first, followed by Tori/Kyle, while Devin/Emy came last. The winners decided to leave $100,000 for each team. With that, CT Tamburello also became a five-time champion, with consecutive wins.

