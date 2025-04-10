The Chelsea Detective Renewed for Season 4 at Acorn TV

Detective Inspector Max Arnold’s investigations are far from over! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Acorn TV has renewed the crime drama series ‘The Chelsea Detective’ for its fourth season. Filming will take place in London in July this year. Peter Fincham, who created the show, will be back as a writer along with Glen Laker and Liz Lake. Richard Signy will return to direct. The news of renewal comes while Season 3 is ongoing, with two more episodes still to come.

In Season 3 Episode 2, DI Max Arnold and his partner DS Layla Walsh come across an intriguing skeleton recovered from under a garden in Chelsea. A wallet and an ID are recovered, and, thanks to medical examiner Ashley Wilton, it is revealed that the person in the ID and the identity of the corpse are different. A second skeleton is also found. More clues and a facial reconstruction reveal that one of the skeletons is that of a missing ex-military officer who was lately working as American Ambassador Emily Morgan’s bodyguard. Furthermore, a man named Graham Doherty is revealed to be the sole connection between the two bodies. Sure enough, he turns out to be the former plot holder of the garden.

As far as Max’s personal life is concerned, he has been living on a houseboat, away from his estranged wife, Astrid. He is on a dating website and finds himself on the romantic radar of Roz Chambers, a botanical horticulturalist and the new owner of the plot under which the skeleton was found. However, a chance encounter with Astrid during a drink with Roz further worsens Max’s emotional position. Be that as it may, the ending of Season 3 Episode 2 reveals who the killer is and brings with it a poignant revelation underscored by accountability and consequences.

The cast of Season 3 Episode 2 includes Adrian Scarborough as DI Max Arnold, Vanessa Emme as DS Layla Walsh, Alex Kingston as Emily Morgan, Lucy Phelps as DC Jess Lombard, Peter Bankolé as DC Connor Pollock, Anamaria Marinca as Astrid Fischer, and Conor Mullen as Graham Doherty. Episode 3 will introduce Arnold to another complicated case that will test his skills and patience while exploring his personal life further.

