SAS Rogue Heroes Renewed for Season 3 at BBC

The SAS are headed for the D-Day! Less than a month after showrunner Steven Knight teased it on Playlist’s Bingeworthy podcast, the Cinemaholic can confirm that BBC has renewed the historical drama series ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ for its third season. Principal photography will begin in the United Kingdom in June this year. Knight, who created the show, will be back as showrunner.

Season 2 opens in 1943 and follows the SAS, led by Lieutenant Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell), as it goes into battle in Europe, liberating Italy from the Germans being their prime objective. Meanwhile, SAS founder David Stirling has been captured by the Germans in North Africa and put in a prisoner-of-war camp at Forte Di Gavi. The show takes us through the Allied Invasion, the SAS’ strained relationship with the Sicilian mafia, the capture of the Italian town of Termoli from German forces, and finally, the SAS taking its leave in the United Kingdom only to invade Europe in Normandy.

The end of Season 2 shows David attempting to escape from the German forces at Forte Di Gavi but is captured and sent to the infamous Colditz camp. We also see David’s brother, Lieutenant Colonel Bill Stirling, resign from his command after an investigation is initiated into his relationship with Free French military intelligence officer Eve Mansour. Season 2 ends in June 1944 as we see Mayne and his comrades parachuting into France just hours ahead of the historic D-Day.

Season 3 will, in all probability, delve into the movements and missions of the SAS in Normandy, upping the level of action as the audience will be given an up-close-and-personal depiction of the Normandy Landings, AKA D-Day, the largest seaborne invasion in history. This was the beginning of the liberation of France, a turning point in World War II.

While most of the cast is expected to return for Season 3, it waits to be seen whether and how brothers David and Bill Stirling show up. We can expect a status update on David’s incarceration and Bill’s dilemma. Considering they will be back, returning cast members for Season 3 include Jack O’Connell as Lieutenant Paddy Mayne, Connor Swindells as Lieutenant David Stirling, Gwilym Lee as Lieutenant Colonel Bill Stirling, Jacob Ifan as Sergeant Pat Riley, Corin Silva as Sergeant Jim Almonds, Sofia Boutella as Eve Mansour, Theo Barklem-Biggs as Sergeant Reg Seekings, Stuart Campbell as Second Lieutenant Bill Fraser, Jacob McCarthy as Lance Corporal Johnny Cooper, Bobby Schofield as Corporal Dave Kershaw, Mark Rowley as Corporal Jock McDiarmid, Jack Barton as Lieutenant John Tonkin, and Dominic West as Lieutenant Colonel Dudley Clarke.

The first two seasons of ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ were also shot in the UK. Other recent high-profile shows shot there include HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ and Netflix’s ‘The Gentlemen.’ The upcoming Season 4 of ‘The Witcher’ has also been filmed there.

