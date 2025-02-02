8 Best Gangster Movies on Hulu (February 2025)

Gangster movies are one of the most complete genres in cinema, offering a vivid and often brutal look into the world of organized crime. These films don’t just depict the rise and fall of criminals; they explore power, loyalty, betrayal, and the high stakes that come with a life of crime. Directors draw audiences in with the allure of wealth, control, and rebellion — only to flip the coin and reveal the chaos, paranoia, and inevitable downfall that follows. Whether told through pulse-pounding action or slow-burning psychological drama, gangster films always promise one thing: total engagement. If you’re looking for gripping stories about crime lords, ruthless enforcers, and power struggles, Hulu has a strong lineup of gangster movies that capture every facet of this dangerous underworld. We’ve curated a list of the best ones for you — each offering a different yet equally thrilling perspective on life in the mob.

8. American Sicario (2021)

Helmed by RJ Collins, ‘American Sicario’ is a gritty crime thriller that dives into the brutal world of cartel warfare. The film follows Erik Vasquez (Philippe A. Haddad), an ambitious American gangster trying to establish dominance in Mexico’s ruthless drug trade. His rise to power puts him in direct conflict with rival cartels, law enforcement, and even his own allies, leading to a violent and dangerous struggle for survival. Featuring intense action sequences and raw performances, the film paints a dark portrait of power, ambition, and its inevitable consequences. Fans of cartel dramas and violent crime thrillers will find plenty to enjoy here. With its mix of tense storytelling and brutal realism, ‘American Sicario’ offers a thrilling ride into the deadly game of organized crime. You can stream it here.

7. Capone (2020)

Josh Trank’s ‘Capone’ offers a unique and unsettling look at the final days of one of America’s most infamous gangsters. The film follows Al Capone (Tom Hardy) in his later years, suffering from dementia after serving time in prison. Once a feared crime boss, he is now a frail and paranoid man, haunted by his past crimes and fading grip on reality. Rather than focusing on his rise to power, the film presents an intimate and unglamorous portrayal of a man undone by his own empire. Hardy delivers a bold and eerie performance, fully embodying the decaying legend. With its psychological depth and dreamlike storytelling, Capone is a departure from traditional gangster films, offering a haunting perspective on the price of a life spent in crime. Fans looking for a fresh, unconventional take on mob stories will find this film a fascinating watch. Find the movie here.

6. Snakehead (2021)

‘Snakehead’ is a tense crime thriller that follows Sister Tse (Shuya Chang), an undocumented immigrant smuggled into New York’s Chinatown. Forced to work for a powerful crime syndicate led by Dai Mah (Jade Wu), she quickly learns the brutal reality of the human smuggling trade. As she adapts to this ruthless world, she begins to climb the ranks, using her intelligence and survival instincts to carve out her own path.With its gripping storytelling and atmospheric cinematography, the Evan Jackson Leong directorial immerses viewers in the dark underbelly of organized crime. Inspired by real events, Snakehead delivers a grounded and intense portrayal of power, survival, and ambition. Fans of crime dramas that offer both action and depth will find this a compelling watch. The movie can be watched here.

5. Mob Land (2023)

In Nicholas Maggio’s ‘Mob Land’ Shelby (Shiloh Fernandez), a desperate family man, gets involved in a risky robbery targeting a mob-controlled operation. When things go wrong, he finds himself hunted by a relentless enforcer (John Travolta), sent to clean up the mess. With the rise in stakes, Shelby must play a deadly game of survival where every decision could mean life or death. With its moody cinematography and slow-burning tension, the film captures the grim reality of small-town crime. Travolta’s performance adds weight to the story, portraying a lawman caught between justice and corruption. Blending action with psychological depth, Mob Land is a gripping watch for those who enjoy crime thrillers with a gritty, atmospheric edge. You can watch this movie online here.

4. Deadly Code (2013)

Gabriele Salvatores’ ‘Deadly Code’ is an engrossing crime drama set in the harsh world of the Siberian criminal underworld. The story follows two childhood friends, Kolyma (Arnas Fedaravicius) and Gagarin (Vilius Tumalavicius), who grow up under the brutal code of their crime-ridden community. Raised by Kolyma’s grandfather (John Malkovich), a hardened leader of their gang, they are taught strict rules about loyalty, honor, and violence. However, as they come of age, they begin to question the very system that shaped them, leading to a clash between tradition and their own sense of morality. With its bleak yet visually stunning cinematography, the film immerses viewers in a rarely seen criminal culture. Malkovich’s presence adds weight to the narrative, delivering a performance that balances wisdom and ruthlessness. A mix of coming-of-age storytelling and hard-hitting crime drama, ‘Deadly Code’ offers a compelling look at the cost of growing up in a world where survival means following deadly rules. Find this compelling tale here.

3. Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

‘Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead’ is a gripping crime thriller that explores the devastating consequences of greed and desperation. The story follows two brothers, Andy (Philip Seymour Hoffman) and Hank (Ethan Hawke), who, drowning in financial troubles, plan a seemingly simple heist—robbing their own parents’ jewelry store. However, the plan spirals out of control, setting off a chain of irreversible events that shatter their lives. As tensions rise, betrayal and guilt consume them, leading to a gripping downward spiral. Directed by Sidney Lumet, the film masterfully weaves nonlinear storytelling with intense character-driven drama. Watch this powerful movie here.

2. John Wick (2014)

Directed by Chad Stahelski, ‘John Wick’ is a sleek, action-packed thriller that redefined the modern gangster and revenge genre. The story follows John Wick (Keanu Reeves), a retired hitman mourning the loss of his wife when a group of reckless criminals make the mistake of stealing his car and killing his beloved dog. Their actions unknowingly pull him back into the underworld he left behind, forcing him to unleash his legendary skills against a powerful crime syndicate. As he takes on waves of assassins, John’s relentless pursuit of vengeance makes him the most feared man in the city.

The film combines stylized gun-fu combat, breathtaking choreography, and a neon-drenched atmosphere to create a visually stunning experience. With an iconic performance from Reeves, it delivers nonstop action while introducing a fascinating criminal underworld filled with strict codes and unspoken rules. John Wick is a must-watch for fans of high-octane action, masterfully crafted fight sequences, and a protagonist whose name alone sends shivers down the spines of gangsters. Watch it here.

1. Casino (1995)

‘Casino’ is in many ways the spiritual sequel to ‘Goodfellas’: a sprawling crime epic that delves deeper into the greed, corruption, and violence of the mob world. Helmed by Martin Scorsese, the film follows Sam “Ace” Rothstein (Robert De Niro), a meticulous gambling expert chosen by the Mafia to run a Las Vegas casino. Alongside him is his volatile enforcer, Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci), whose unchecked brutality threatens to unravel everything. While Ace tries to keep control, his world spirals into chaos, fueled by betrayal, power struggles, and the dangerous allure of money.

If ‘Goodfellas’ showed the rise and fall of wiseguys, ‘Casino’ takes that to grander heights, exposing the darker, more calculated side of organized crime. Pesci’s Nicky is even more menacing than ‘Goodfellas’ Tommy DeVito — an untamed force of violence with no regard for limits. Sharon Stone also delivers a powerhouse performance as Ginger, a woman trapped in a web of greed and self-destruction. With Scorsese’s masterful storytelling, an unforgettable soundtrack, and brutal realism, ‘Casino’ is an essential watch for anyone who loves crime films at their most intense and unflinching. Witness this crime epic here.

