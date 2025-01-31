15 Best Lifetime Movies on Hulu (January 2025)

Lifetime movies always blend the emotional truth of everyday life with an engaging premise that seeks to captivate fans. These stories can range from the grisly depths of true crime cases to the light-hearted, aloof nature of feel-good love stories. They walk the tightrope between an elevated world of high stakes and a grounded reality where subtlety and nuance reign. However, with so many Lifetime films out every year, it can be challenging to decide which to watch. To help you manage the experience in a more coherent manner, we have curated the most suitable narratives out of several candidates for your comfort and ease. Thus, if you want to jump into some exciting stories that blend truth with fiction and fiction with lies, here is a list of the best Lifetime movies on Hulu that you should definitely check out.

15. Happy Face Killer (2014)

Helmed by Rick Bota, ‘Happy Face Killer’ is a thriller movie based on actual events. The film follows the exploits of serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson, a wannabe cop who struggles to rebuild his life following the demise of his marriage. Subsequently, Keith takes to the road as a truck driver, spreading horror among the public as he embarks on a killing spree against women. Things get complicated even further when he starts playing a game of cat and mouse with the authorities, sending them letters and notes confessing to his disturbing murders. Soon, a macabre moniker emerges, tied to Keith’s obsession with leaving a happy face on his notes. If you are intrigued by nail-biting stories that unflinchingly delve into depths of true crime events from a psychological standpoint, watch the film here.

14. Cocaine Godmother (2017)

‘Cocaine Godmother,’ also known as ‘Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story,’ stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Griselda Blanco, a real-life Colombian drug lord who was known by the name Cocaine Godmother. Under the direction of Guillermo Navarro, the crime thriller follows Griselda’s life from a very early age as she slowly rises through the ranks of the drug trade to establish herself as a powerful force in Miami’s seedy cocaine industry during the 1970s and 80s. It depicts her ruthlessness and killer instinct as she forges herself into a figurehead of a large-scale empire with a feared reputation everywhere. However, with her newfound power comes challenges of internal disorder and the battle against the law. You can check out the movie here if you wish to learn the secrets of her plan and whether she successfully navigates every obstacle in her path.

13. Girl in the Bunker (2018)

In ‘Girl in the Bunker,’ audiences are brought into the real-life abduction case of Elizabeth Shoaf. Under the direction of Stephen Kemp, the film tackles the harrowing subject matter through the eyes of Elizabeth, a 14-year-old girl who is approached by a man posing as a sheriff while walking back home from school. He charges Elizabeth with false allegations and takes her deep into the woods, ultimately imprisoning her in an underground bunker. Subsequently, the protagonist endures horrible treatment at his hands but manages to keep herself calm and lucid throughout the captivity. With help far from arriving, Elizabeth slowly begins to befriend her captor, Vinson Filyaw, hoping to find an escape in her own way before something even worse happens. You can watch the movie here to see if she succeeds or not.

12. Holiday in Santa Fe (2021)

Directed by Jody Margolin Hahn, ‘Holiday in Santa Fe‘ centers on Belinda Sawyer, an executive at a big holiday card and decor company, who plans to acquire a family-owned business in Santa Fe, New Mexico, named Casa de Milagro. Their operations are run and designed by the family’s matriarch, Milagro Ortega, who bases her work on Mexican Christmas traditions. When Milagro tragically passes away, the burden of running the store falls on siblings Tony and Magdalena, who struggle to reconcile their grief with the store’s needs. As Belinda steps in, a sizzling chemistry develops between her and Tony, which helps her recalibrate the possibilities of the store and the meaning of the holidays as a concept. The romantic movie is available to view here.

11. An Amish Murder (2013)

‘An Amish Murder’ is directed by Stephen Gyllenhaal, based on Linda Castillo’s 2009 novel ‘Sworn to Silence.’ The thriller revolves around Kate Burkholder, an Amish girl living in the tranquil, small town of Painters Mill, Ohio. When a series of horrifying murders rocks the community’s peace, Kate has to leave her Amish life behind, especially after being one of the main survivors of the tragedy.

Subsequently, she gathers experience as a big city police officer before returning back to Painters Mill as the Chief of Police. However, soon after her arrival, a string of horrible murders emerges that challenges Kate and brings back memories of an old, buried secret that could ruin her life. If you are interested in the intriguing mystery and Kate’s complex investigation, check out the movie here.

10. She Made Them Do It (2013)

Based on a true story, ‘She Made Them Do It’ follows Sarah Jo Pender, a charming woman who is sent to prison following the deaths of her two roommates, who were murdered by her boyfriend Rick. Although claiming innocence, the protagonist is a master manipulator who uses her guile and charisma to find a way out of the prison with the help of a prison guard named Scott Spitler and her friend Jamie Long. Subsequently, a game of cat and mouse ensues between her and the authorities as Sarah uses a variety of tactics to stay ahead of them every step of the way, forcing them to turn to unconventional methods in a bid to capture her. With Grant Harvey directing, the thriller movie delves into themes of crime, morality, responsibility, deception, and lies. You can watch the drama unfold here.

9. The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story (2023)

‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story‘ is a crime thriller inspired by the real-life abduction of Kara Robinson. Simone Stock helms the suspenseful drama, which recounts the kidnapping event through the eyes of Kara, who is held at gunpoint by an unknown stranger right outside her best friend’s home. Subsequently, the protagonist is left with no choice but to go along with his demands as he takes her back to his apartment and sexually assaults her.

Despite his terrifying treatment, Kara manages to retain her wits and uses every ounce of resource to mount an escape plan. However, what she does not realize is that her captor is a lot more dangerous than he seems on the surface, making her bid to flee even more critical as time ticks by. The movie is a close examination of resilience, perseverance, and survival under harrowing circumstances. You can view it here to see if Kara evades her captor.

8. Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story (2021)

Helmed by Gloria Kim, ‘Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story‘ is a retelling of the extraordinary true story of Ashley Reeves, a young girl who survived a horrifying attack in the woods. The film is told through her eyes, chronicling her harrowing experiences as a 17-year-old teenager who had to spend 30 hours in the forest following the attack. While recovering at the hospital, Ashley is left with a blank memory of the terrible incident that left her critically wounded while having to relearn how to walk and talk. As time passes, she must figure out the truth lurking in her memories to finally reveal the truth behind the person responsible. The film skillfully blends a mystery narrative with a survival story to craft a captivating thriller worth watching. You can stream it here.

7. Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story (2019)

Directed by Karen Moncrieff, ‘Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story’ is partially inspired by the experiences of journalist Elizabeth Cochrane Seaman, who was known by her pen name Nellie Bly. The movie follows Nellie as she feigns a mental illness to be admitted into the Women’s Lunatic Asylum with the hopes of exposing the dark practices unfolding within the institution. She is targeted by the hospital’s head nurse, Matron Grady, who subjects her to horrifying and barbaric treatment that makes Nellie question the validity of her purpose within the facility.

The film is an exploration of the inadequacies of medical institutions, unethical practices, using torture in the name of healing, and the bravery necessary to expose corruption within trusted organizations. Although it may be fictionalized in its depiction, it pulls on a variety of prescient subject matters that are relevant in contemporary society just as they were in a bygone era. Thus, if you enjoy stories that unfold within a tense and suspenseful atmosphere, check out the movie here.

6. Sweet Mountain Christmas (2019)

In ‘Sweet Mountain Christmas,’ Laney Blu, a country music star, returns to her Tennessee hometown after several years while preparing for an upcoming Christmas concert in New York City. Although she stops by the town for a brief lookover, her stay is extended when a freak snowstorm disrupts normal operations. Laney is unhappy about the prospect, especially as her childhood years were not the best growing up in the place. However, as she befriends the town’s local people, she realizes there is more to them than meets the eye. Moreover, a budding romance develops with a charming snowplow driver named Robbie. Unfortunately, her newfound enthusiasm for the town may be misguided as the concert date looms over her head. You can find out if Laney stays or leaves by watching the David Weaver directorial here.

5. Girl in the Basement (2021)

‘Girl in the Basement‘ is a crime thriller tale featuring a horrifying reversal of familial bonds based on the Fritzl case, which involved the abduction, sexual assault, and rape of an Austrian woman named Elisabeth Fritzl by her father, Josef. The film centers on Sarah, a young teenager looking forward to her 18th birthday, which signifies a monumental step towards independence and a step into adulthood. It also means an opportunity to finally escape her controlling father, Don’s clutches. However, Sarah’s hopes are crushed in a horrifying way when she is imprisoned by Don and kept captive in the family’s basement for several years. The Elisabeth Röhm directorial will appeal to those seeking dark and disturbing narratives revolving around themes of abuse, survival, and resilience. It is available for viewing here.

4. The Holiday Fix Up (2021)

With Brian Herzlinger in the director’s chair, ‘The Holiday Fix Up‘ tells the story of misunderstood former lovers Sam and Coop. After Sam returns to her hometown to help with the renovation project of her uncle’s inn, she crosses paths with Coop, her ex-boyfriend, who is also the contractor of the operation. Past issues resurface in their relationship as Sam recalls how Coop broke her heart years ago while the latter is still upset about messing up their bond. As they work together on the family inn, they begin to tackle the underlying problems in their earlier romance and the possibility of rekindling an old flame. The holiday romance embraces a warm and light-hearted story about redeeming old mistakes and finding love in the middle of a crisis. If you want to experience its feel-good and charming tone, be sure to watch it here.

3. Christmas at the Chalet (2023)

Directed by Lucie Guest, ‘Christmas at the Chalet‘ follows Lex Riley, a former entertainment reporter, who is going through a divorce with her sportscaster husband Charles Hammond. When her son, George, urges Lex to travel with him, Charles, and Charles’ new girlfriend, Liese, to a Christmas ski getaway, the protagonist reluctantly takes up the offer and finds herself staying at the Chalet des Neiges. There, she runs into the resort’s owner, Eric Tremblay, who is in a difficult period of his life like her. Soon, Lex and Eric start developing an understanding of each other’s problems while also laying the groundwork for a budding romance. If you want to enjoy a Christmas-themed romance with heartfelt emotions and family dynamics at its center, watch the movie here.

2. The Hammer (2023)

In ‘The Hammer,‘ also known as Reba McEntire’s ‘The Hammer,’ an attorney named Kim Wheeler, a traveling judge in Nevada who is known for her tough stance on crime, finds herself embroiled in a complicated case of personal stakes and corruption. After the mysterious passing of another judge, Wheeler is appointed as her replacement in Nevada’s 5th district. Matters get complicated when the investigation into the death uncovers Wheeler’s sister, who runs the local brothel, as the prime suspect in the incident. Subsequently, Wheeler must navigate the landmines surrounding her career as danger begins to loom in from every angle possible. The legal drama thriller is directed by Jeff Beesley, inspired by the true story of Judge Kim Wanker. If you are intrigued by its premise, make sure to watch it here.

1. Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018)

‘Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey‘ is a thriller drama chronicling the real-life abduction account of Lisa McVey, who was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and raped by Bobby Joe Long in 1984. The film recounts the case through the eyes of Lisa, a seventeen-year-old girl who has a difficult family life with her neglectful grandmother, Diane, and Diane’s boyfriend, Morris. One night, while returning from her job, Lisa is abducted by Bobby Joe Long, who takes her back to his studio apartment after raping her in the car.

The young girl is subjected to harrowing torment at his hands and has to find a way to flee before the worst comes to pass. Her only avenue thus far is to miraculously talk her way out of the grave situation, requiring immense bravery and courage. The Jim Donovan directorial shines a spotlight on crucial subject matters like broken family dynamics, rape, abuse, overcoming adversity, perseverance, survival, and women’s safety. You can uncover the conclusion to the complex thriller drama and Lisa’s survival story by viewing it here.

