Lifetime’s Christmas at the Chalet: Filming and Cast Details Explored

The Lucie Guest directorial, ‘Christmas at the Chalet,’ is a Christmas romantic comedy film that centers upon an ex-TV host and socialite named Lex whose son requests her to join him on a ski resort vacation during the holiday season. However, apart from her son, she might also have to share a luxury chalet with her ex-husband and his new girlfriend. Not letting it bother her too much, she agrees to it but almost as soon as they reach the chalet, she volunteers to work there in order to prevent things from getting too close to home.

While Lex is on vacation at a luxurious and scenic place, she documents her everyday life at the chalet and shares it with her followers who love the new chapter of her life. Since the Lifetime movie mostly takes place at Chalet des Neiges in Aspen, where Lex is able to contemplate her past and look forward to her future with renewed hope, the audience is likely to wonder where ‘Christmas at the Chalet’ was filmed.

Christmas at the Chalet Shooting Locations

‘Christmas at the Chalet’ was filmed in British Columbia and Colorado, especially in Kootenay Boundary and Snowmass Village. The principal photography for the holiday film reportedly got underway in April 2023 and wrapped up after a couple of weeks, in May of the same year. Now, let’s traverse through the snowy landscape and find out more about the specific sites that feature in the Lifetime production!

Kootenay Boundary, British Columbia

Kootenay Boundary, which is officially known as the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB), served as one of the primary production locations for ‘Christmas at the Chalet.’ In particular, the production team took over the Big White Ski Resort, located on the snow-capped Big White Mountain, to tape many important ski scenes on the ski hill. Meanwhile, White Spirit Lodge, which is situated atop a plateau at the convergence of two main ski runs at Big White, doubled for the Chalet des Neiges where much of the drama unfolds.

Sprawling across 10,000 square feet, White Spirit Lodge is a luxurious chalet consisting of three bedrooms, five bathrooms, spa rooms, a hot tub, a chef’s kitchen, and an in-house massage, making it a perfect fit for corporate meetings and getaways with the picturesque views of the mountains and the village of Big White.

Snowmass Village, Colorado

For the purpose of shooting, the filming unit of ‘Christmas at the Chalet’ also traveled all the way to Snowmass Village in Colorado’s Pitkin County. In fact, the opening aerial shot of the snow-covered place was taped in Snowmass Village itself, which is a widely recognized winter resort location for skiing and snowboarding. Moreover, situated in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort, simply known as Snowmass, is yet another location that served as a filming site. It is popular for its family-friendly atmosphere, wide cruiser runs, and extensive ski-in/ski-out lodging.

Christmas at the Chalet Cast

In ‘Christmas at the Chalet,’ Teri Hatcher steps into the role of Lex, a socialite who loves sharing her day-to-day life with her followers. Widely recognized for her portrayal of Lois Lane on ABC’s ‘Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman’ and Susan Mayer on ‘Desperate Housewives,’ the multi-talented personality has had a successful acting career. She also features in ‘Resurrecting the Champ,’ ‘Stan Lee’s Mighty 7,’ ‘Madness in the Method,’ ‘A Kiss Before Christmas,’ ‘How to Fall in Love by Christmas,’ The Odd Couple,’ and ‘The Love Boat.’

Stepping into the role of Lex’s love interest Eric Tremblay is William DeVry, a Montreal native. He might seem like a familiar face to many of you because he has been featured in a number of movies and TV shows over the course of his career, such as ‘The Long Way Home,’ ‘Dream Storm,’ ‘A Killer Among Us,’ ‘General Hospital,’ ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ and ‘InSecurity.’ Besides them, the Lifetime movie also consists of other talented actors in supporting roles, including Dan Payne as Charles Hammond, Brendan McRae as George Hammond, Mila Jones as Aurelie, Aleksandra Cross as Nicola, Patti Allan as Celine Tremblay, and Gigi Neil as Liese. Moreover, Dianne Wulf features as a hostess, Byron Wilson as a delivery man, while Lyndsey Wong and Nick Preston appear as a fan and a skier, respectively, in the holiday movie.

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s Christmas on Mistletoe Lake Filmed? Who is in the Cast?