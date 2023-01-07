Where Was Lifetime’s Reba McEntire’s The Hammer Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Inspired by the life of a traveling circuit judge named Kim Wanker, Lifetime’s ‘Reba McEntire’s The Hammer’ (originally titled ‘The Hammer’) is a biographical thriller drama film directed by Jeff Beesley. The narrative follows Kim Wheeler who is a relatively active and outspoken judge as compared to others in her field and is only one of the few traveling judges remaining in the country. When a judge is found dead under suspicious circumstances, Kim takes place of the former judge and covers an area where anything can happen.

As Kim resorts to a pretty straightforward ideology of justice, she is given the nickname “The Hammer.” After the investigation of the former judge’s mysterious death makes certain progress, Kim’s sister named Kris becomes one of the prime suspects. Now, Kim must make the most of her power and do everything she can to serve the appropriate justice. The suspense surrounding the murder mystery isn’t the only thing that keeps the viewers scratching their heads as the use of some interesting locations throughout the movie also makes them wonder where ‘Reba McEntire’s The Hammer’ was shot. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Reba McEntire’s The Hammer Filming Locations

‘Reba McEntire’s The Hammer’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia, particularly in Merritt and Quilchena. The principal photography for the lawyer film took place around June 2022. Given the vast and versatile landscape of British Columbia, it serves as a suitable production location for all kinds of film projects, including this Lifetime movie. Now, let’s traverse through all the specific sites that appear in the mystery film!

Merritt, British Columbia

A majority of ‘Reba McEntire’s The Hammer’ was lensed in Merritt, a city in the Nicole Valley. In June 2022, the cast and crew members were spotted by many locals taping several key sequences in and around Coldwater Hotel at 1901 Voght Street. As per reports, the filming unit even rented one of the private lands next to the Moon Shadows RV Park & Campground at 1145 Neilson Street and made it into one of the sets for the movie.

Moreover, Quilchena Avenue and a few gas stations across the city served as important filming sites as well. According to reports, the production team considered choosing Kamloops as the primary production location for the film but after much thought, they went with Merritt, mainly because it provided them with the look of the United States’ western side way better.

Situated in the south-central Interior of British Columbia at the confluence of the Nicola and Coldwater rivers, Merritt’s economy is heavily dependent on a few sectors, including tourism, forestry, and service. Moreover, due to its significance in the country music scene, Merritt is also known as the Country Music Capital of Canada.

Quilchena, British Columbia

Additional portions of ‘Reba McEntire’s The Hammer’ were also taped in Quilchena, an unincorporated community situated on the south shore of Nicola Lake. To be specific, the production team set up camp in and around Quilchena Hotel at 6500 Merritt-Kamloops, BC-5A, to record a few important scenes for the movie.

Reba McEntire’s The Hammer Cast

Reba McEntire, as you might have gathered from the title of the movie, stars as the protagonist character Kim Wheeler in ‘Reba McEntire’s The Hammer.’ Majorly known for her singing career, Reba has had a significant impact in the field of acting as well. She features in ‘North,’ ‘One Night at McCool’s,’ ‘Reba,’ and ‘Malibu Country.’ On the other hand, Melissa Peterman essays the role of Kris, Kim’s sister. Many of you might recognize her from her roles in ‘Here Comes the Boom,’ ‘Living with Abandon,’ ‘Pretty the Series,’ and ‘Young Sheldon.’

Interestingly, Reba McEntire’s boyfriend Rex Linn, playing the role of Bart Crawford, also features in the Lifetime movie. Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the drama film are Matty Finochio (Ellis Dinkins), Jill Morrison (Jo), Garfield Wilson (Goodlander), Vanesa Tomasino (Melba Long), and Kay Shioma Metchie (Vicky). Moreover, Toby Marks (Angel), Aaron Paul Stewart (Langdon Marshall), Matt Kennedy (Deputy Wayne), Alan Colodey (Virgil), and Nikki Bryce (Sheriff Mae) feature in the movie as well.

