20 Best Christmas Movies on Lifetime

As the holiday season approaches, there’s nothing quite like cozying up on the couch with a warm blanket and a feel-good movie. Lifetime has become a go-to channel for Christmas movie enthusiasts, offering a delightful array of festive films that capture the magic of the season. If heartwarming romances, family reunions, or tales of holiday miracles are your favorites, Lifetime’s Christmas movies offer an ideal retreat into a world of joy, enchantment, and everything in between. With our recommendations in hand, you’ll be all set for a joyful and endearing movie marathon. So, prepare your favorite hot cocoa (or cold cola, depending on which part of the world you are in), settle in, and let the festive viewing commence!

20. Crazy For Christmas (2005)

‘Crazy for Christmas’ is an endearing enemies-to-lovers driven holiday gem directed by Eleanor Lindo. The film stars Andrea Roth as Shannon McManus, a single mother and limo driver, who finds herself on an unexpected Christmas Eve adventure. Tasked with chauffeuring an eccentric millionaire, brilliantly played by Howard Hesseman, Shannon embarks on a journey filled with random acts of kindness and surprising discoveries. Jason Spevack adds to the charm as her adorable son, Trevor. The movie’s delightful performances and uplifting plot capture the true spirit of the season, making it a cutesy festive pick.

19. A Country Christmas Story (2013)

‘A Country Christmas Story’ is a touching holiday film that brings the warmth of the season to life with a blend of music and heartfelt storytelling. Directed by Eric Bross, the movie stars Dolly Parton, Desiree Ross, and Megyn Price. It follows the journey of Grace (Ross), a young girl with dreams of becoming a country music star. As she treads the challenges of family dynamics and personal ambition, Grace finds inspiration in her musical idol, Dolly Parton. The film’s rich soundtrack, featuring soulful country tunes, and its themes of perseverance and family make it a genuinely catching addition to the Christmas roster.

18. Christmas at the Chalet (2023)

Lucie Guest directs a cute holiday tale in ‘Christmas at the Chalet,’ featuring a stellar cast including Teri Hatcher, William deVry, and Dan Payne. The plot revolves around Lex, a former TV personality who finds herself unexpectedly spending Christmas in a quaint chalet with her son, ex-husband, and his new partner. Seeking solace from the familial complexities, Lex immerses herself in volunteering at the chalet while documenting her experiences for her online audience. The film delicately intertwines themes of family dynamics with the festive spirit, delivering a captivating blend of humor, warmth, and seasonal charm. ‘Christmas at the Chalet’ invites viewers into a world of holiday magic and personal rediscovery, making it a delightful addition to any seasonal movie lineup.

17. Christmas in Mississippi (2017)

In ‘Christmas in Mississippi,’ directed by Emily Moss Wilson, viewers are transported to a picturesque Southern town where the holiday spirit is palpable. Starring Jana Kramer, Wes Brown, and Faith Ford, the film tells the story of photographer Holly Logan, who returns home for Christmas after years away. As she reconnects with her roots and old flame, sparks reignite amidst festive preparations for the town’s annual Christmas Eve parade. With its charming setting, heartfelt performances, and themes of love and community, ‘Christmas in Mississippi’ captures the essence of small-town holiday magic. This feel-good movie resonates with audiences by celebrating traditions, family bonds, and the joy of rediscovering the spirit of Christmas.

16. The Christmas Consultant (2012)

Under the direction of John Bradshaw, ‘The Christmas Consultant’ brings together a talented cast, including David Hasselhoff, Caroline Rhea, and Barclay Hope, for a holiday adventure. The storyline follows Maya (Rhea), a busy mother who turns to a unique consultant (Hasselhoff) to bring order to her bustling family Christmas. As Maya navigates the consultant’s unconventional approach, she discovers profound lessons about love, family dynamics, and the true essence of the season. Filled with humor and the enchanting spirit of the holidays, ‘The Christmas Consultant’ offers a fresh perspective on managing festive chaos and rediscovering the joy of togetherness.

15. A Christmas Wedding (2006)

‘A Christmas Wedding’ shines as a standout Christmas movie by bringing together the warmth of the holiday season with the poignant journey of love and commitment. Directed by Michael Zinberg, the film follows Emily (Sarah Paulson) and Ben (Eric Mabius) as they tackle the joyful chaos of planning their wedding amidst the festive backdrop of Christmas. With its heartfelt narrative and stellar performances, ‘A Christmas Wedding’ not only exudes the essence of seasonal traditions but also explores themes of family, forgiveness, and the transformative power of love. This film resonates deeply with audiences by delivering a blend of emotional depth and holiday magic that makes it a memorable addition to any Christmas movie collection.

14. A Twist of Christmas (2018)

‘A Twist of Christmas’ distinguishes itself as a catchy holiday film that blends whimsical storytelling with the spirit of the season. Directed by David Winning, the movie revolves around single parents Jessica (Vanessa Lachey) and Owen (Brendon Zub), who find their worlds turned upside down when a mix-up at a holiday party swaps their gifts. As they float through the chaos of family gatherings and unexpected twists, Jessica and Owen discover new perspectives on love, parenthood, and the magic of Christmas.

13. Dear Santa (2011)

In ‘Dear Santa,’ directed by Jason Priestley, Amy Acker stars as Crystal, a woman who discovers a heartfelt letter to Santa from a young girl wishing for a new wife for her widowed father, Derek (David Haydn-Jones). Touched by the plea, Crystal sets out on a mission to bring holiday magic to their lives. As the story unfolds, ‘Dear Santa’ brings together themes of compassion, hope, and the transformative power of kindness during the festive season, reminding viewers of the joy in giving and the spirit of Christmas.

12. Random Acts Of Christmas (2019)

In ‘Random Acts of Christmas,’ directed by Marita Grabiak, Christmas comes alive through a series of unexpected kindnesses that ripple through a small town. Starring Erin Cahill and Kevin McGarry, the film follows Megan, a reporter, who stumbles upon a mysterious Christmas wish list left in a book donation. Intrigued, Megan sets out to uncover the anonymous benefactor behind these acts of generosity, discovering along the way the profound impact of small gestures during the most wonderful time of the year.

11. Under the Christmas Tree (2021)

Directed by Steven R. Monroe, ‘Under the Christmas Tree‘ unfolds in a picturesque small town where a Christmas tree farmer (Colin Ferguson) uncovers a mysterious package nestled beneath one of his prized trees. Rachel Boston co-stars as a local reporter who joins him in unraveling the package’s secrets, leading them on a journey of discovery and enchantment during the holiday season. As they delve deeper into the mystery, the story explores themes of love, hope, and the festive spirit, culminating in a tale that celebrates the magic found beneath the twinkling lights of Christmas trees.

10. Will You Merry Me? (2008)

‘Will You Merry Me?’ follows Rebecca and Hank as they prepare for marriage, a journey that involves introducing each other to their vastly different families during two significant religious holidays. Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the film focuses on the humorous and anxiety-inducing process of blending two diverse sets of in-laws, highlighting the challenges and comedic moments that arise as cultural differences collide. As Rebecca and Hank grapple with this pivotal time, the film stresses on elements of love, acceptance, and the complexities of family dynamics, all set against the backdrop of preparing for a joyous union amidst holiday traditions.

9. Every Other Holiday (2018)

‘Every Other Holiday’ is a heartfelt family drama set during the holiday season, directed by Blair Hayes. The story revolves around a divorced couple, Tracie and Rick, who take on the challenges of co-parenting their children during Christmas and Thanksgiving. As they attempt to maintain a sense of normalcy for their kids while managing their own personal lives and new relationships, tensions and unexpected emotions surface. The film poignantly explores themes of forgiveness, healing, and the enduring bonds of family, capturing the essence of hope and reconciliation amidst the backdrop of festive traditions and heartfelt gatherings.

8. Poinsettias for Christmas (2018)

‘Poinsettias for Christmas’ tells the story of Ellie, who is called back home just before Christmas to assist her father with their family’s struggling poinsettia farm. With the town’s annual parade depending on the farm’s delivery of thousands of red poinsettias, Ellie faces the challenge of getting the plants to bloom in time. As she tackles this daunting task, Ellie rediscovers her passion for her roots and finds an unexpected romance with a local botanist. Under the direction of Christie Will Wolf, ‘Poinsettias for Christmas’ features a talented cast comprising Bethany Joy Lenz, Marcus Rosner, and John Schneider, creating an environment overflowing with the traditions of Christmas.

7. 12 Men of Christmas (2012)

’12 Men of Christmas’ stands out as a charming Christmas movie for several reasons. Directed by Arlene Sanford, the film stars Kristin Chenoweth as E.J. Baxter, a high-powered New York publicist who faces professional and personal setbacks. After a public scandal, E.J. relocates to a small Montana town where she spearheads a campaign to raise funds for a local search-and-rescue team by creating a calendar featuring the town’s rugged men. As E.J. faces the challenges of small-town life and finds herself unexpectedly drawn to the community’s warmth, ’12 Men of Christmas’ is all about the spirit of giving. The movie delights viewers with its witty dialogue, picturesque snowy settings, and Chenoweth’s charismatic performance, making it a great addition to holiday viewing.

6. Snowed-Inn Christmas (2017)

In ‘Snowed-Inn Christmas,’ directed by Gary Yates, Bethany Joy Lenz and Andrew Walker play Jenna Hudson and Kevin Jenner, two rival travel show hosts who find themselves snowed in together at a charming inn. As they weather the storm and the quirks of their temporary confinement, their initial animosity melts away, paving the way for unexpected holiday magic. Against the backdrop of snow-covered landscapes and festive decorations, the film injects humor, genuine moments of connection, and the warm glow of the Christmas spirit, offering viewers a delightful escape into the season’s embrace.

5. Saying Yes to Christmas (2021)

In the warm holiday film ‘Saying Yes to Christmas,’ directed by Christie Will Wolf, Erin Krakow portrays Cassandra, a dedicated executive whose meticulously planned holiday agenda takes an unforeseen turn. Encouraged by a serendipitous encounter, Cassandra embarks on a journey of spontaneity and self-discovery during the festive season. The film showcases the holiday magic as Cassandra’s life gets filled with unexpected romance and new opportunities. ‘Saying Yes to Christmas’ beautifully intertwines heartfelt moments with the thrill of embracing the unexpected, all set against a festive backdrop of twinkling lights and seasonal joy. It’s a wholesome reminder of how openness to new experiences can transform our lives during the most wonderful time of the year.

4. A Christmas To Treasure (2022)

‘A Christmas to Treasure,’ written and directed by Jake Helgren, reunites six friends in their hometown following the passing of a beloved elderly neighbor. This heartfelt film stars Taylor Frey as Austin, a brand strategist, and Kyle Dean Massey as his former best friend, Everett. As they embark on a holiday treasure hunt, sparks fly and old emotions rekindle between Austin and Everett. Alongside Katie Walder, this festive story beautifully captures the spirit of the season, highlighting the magic of renewed friendships and holiday romance.

3. Heaven Sent (2016)

‘Heaven Sent’ is yet another tearjerker film directed by Michael Landon Jr. that explores themes of love, redemption, and second chances. The plot revolves around a young girl sent from heaven to help a couple rekindle their love after experiencing loss. The movie’s charm lies in its touching storytelling and inspirational message, brought to life by compelling performances from Christian Kane, Marley Shelton, and Ryan McPartlin. Because of its profound exploration of forgiveness and healing, ‘Heaven Sent’ leaves viewers with a renewed sense of hope and faith.

2. A Gift Wrapped Christmas (2015)

‘A Gift Wrapped Christmas’ offers a swoon-worthy holiday experience by blending heartfelt romance with the spirit of giving. Directed by Lee Friedlander, the film features Meredith Hagner as Gwen, a personal shopper who brings festive cheer to her clients’ lives. When Gwen helps Charlie (Travis Milne), a single father and busy professional, she not only transforms his holiday but also helps him reconnect with what truly matters. This charming story of love, family, and the magic of thoughtful gifts is enhanced by endearing performances and a cozy, festive atmosphere, making it an irresistible holiday movie.

1. The Christmas Setup (2020)

‘The Christmas Setup‘ stands apart as a standout Christmas movie thanks to its charming combination of love, wit, and its embrace of diversity. Directed by Pat Mills, the film tells the story of Hugo (Ben Lewis), a New York lawyer who returns to his hometown for the holidays. His meddling mother (Fran Drescher) sets him up with his high school crush, Patrick (Blake Lee). As sparks fly, Hugo must decide between a career opportunity in London and staying home for love. The film’s appeal lies in its authentic representation of LGBTQ+ relationships, festive charm, and the engaging chemistry between the real-life couple Ben Lewis and Blake Lee, making it a refreshing pick in the long and winding genre of meet-cute holiday movies.

