Where Was Lifetime’s Snowed Inn Christmas Filmed? Is it a True Story?

Directed by Gary Yates, ‘Snowed-Inn Christmas’ is one of the most celebrated Lifetime Christmas movies ever. The romantic movie follows Jenna Hudson and Kevin Jenner, two writers working in a New York magazine, who inadvertently get stuck in a holiday inn while traveling for a writing assignment. While the change of plans forces them to stay at the inn, the polar opposites get closer as the liveliness of Christmastime mellows their differences.

A quintessential holiday season watch, the movie showcases the warmth and purity of the festival that brings people together. While the exuberance of Christmastide awakens harmony between Jenna and Kevin, the audiences are introduced to the fascinating town that witnesses their blooming romance. Inspired by the town’s fascinating appeal and the heartening romance, we have dived into the filming location, cast, and the genesis of the movie. Let’s take a look!

Snowed-Inn Christmas Filming Locations

‘Snowed-Inn Christmas’ was filmed in its entirety in the province of Manitoba, specifically in Winnipeg. The filming chiefly took place in September 2017. Even though the film is set in Santa Claus, Indiana, the city of Winnipeg stands in for the famed Christmas town. Now, let’s get into the details of the specific location.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

The glistening town that features in ‘Snowed-Inn Christmas’ is Winnipeg, the capital city of Manitoba province. Centered on the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine Rivers, the city is one of the busiest cultural hubs in Canada, with festivals and celebrations of varying sorts happening all over the year. The city of Winnipeg has incredible architecture and well-designed urban space, which is extensively filmed for the movie.

Winnipeg is also a renowned heritage center with various folk and cultural celebrations happening in the city. The city hosts annual events like Folklorama, Winnipeg Folk Festival, Festival du Voyageur, etc. With various sports franchises and winter events, Winnipeg is an eventful and lively city in Western Canada.

For the filming of the movie, the production crew transformed the outlook of Winnipeg streets to match the enchanting appeal of the holiday season. Using artificial snow and other Christmas decorations, the exposures of the locations were flawlessly converted to captivate the audiences. The film also features some of the signature interior designs of the city. Along with ‘Snowed-Inn Christmas,’ Winnipeg has hosted many popular productions like ‘Nobody,’ ‘Alien Resurrection,’ ‘The Italian Job,’ ‘The Constant Gardener,’ etc.

Snowed-Inn Christmas Cast

Bethany Joy Lenz and Andrew Walker appear as Jenna Hudson and Kevin Jenner respectively, the two writers with extremely different natures who bond over Christmas. Bethany is known for her performance as Haley James Scott in ‘One Tree Hill’ and Andrew is known for his performance as Kristopher in ‘My Christmas Family Tree.’ The cast also includes John B. Lowe (Christopher Winters/Santa), Belinda Montgomery (Carol Winters/Mrs. Claus), Tasha Smith (Simone Jenkins), Stephanie Moroz (Meagan Jenner), Aaron Radwanski (Eric Craig), and Jefferson Brown (Andrew).

Is Snowed-Inn Christmas Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Snowed-Inn Christmas’ is not based on a true story. The moving romance of Jenna and Kevin is entirely fictional. In an interview given to Kawartha Now, screenwriter Carley Smale shared the inspiration behind the movie. “The idea came to me during a car ride through the country with my dear friends Katelyn and Chris James. We were spitballing ideas back and forth and the title ‘Snowed In’ was thrown out. I thought if it was spelled with the extra ‘n’ to make it ‘Snowed Inn’ it could be a really cute Christmas idea. The plot came easily for me once I had that title,” Carley said.

Even as a fictional account, ‘Snowed-Inn Christmas’ depicts a relationship that is very relatable. Jenna and Kevin’s extremities at the start of their companionship and the gradual progression of their bond are very rooted in reality. Furthermore, the movie portrays the indisputable influence of Christmas in human lives, creating harmony and warmth among one another. At its core, the movie tells a romantic tale that reflects reality in the apparel of fiction.

