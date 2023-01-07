Is Reba McEntire’s The Hammer Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘Reba McEntire’s The Hammer’ is a thriller drama movie directed by Jeff Beesley that follows Kim Wheeler, an unconventional and outspoken traveling lawyer who gets appointed as the new judge of the 5th District of Nevada following the unexpected and mysterious death of the former judge. The region Kim covers is quite an eerie place between Las Vegas and Reno, where people don’t feel the safest, as anything can happen. After demonstrating her straightforward way of handling things with a gavel in her hand, Kim Wheeler is given the nickname “The Hammer.”

As the authorities make progress in the investigation of the former judge’s death, suddenly, Kim’s sister Kris becomes one of the prime suspects in the case. Now that the murder case has turned personal, Kim must do her best to ensure that the rightful justice is served. Starring Reba McEntire as Kim Wheeler, the movie highlights quite a few elements that the viewers might find familiar and quite realistic. Thus, it is understandable for you to wonder if ‘Reba McEntire’s The Hammer’ has anything to do with reality or not. Well, let’s get to exploring the same, shall we?

Is Reba McEntire’s The Hammer a True Story?

‘Reba McEntire’s The Hammer’ is partially based on a true story. The Lifetime drama’s protagonist Kim Wheeler is actually inspired by the real-life circuit judge Kimberley Wanker who spent time in the 5th District. However, it is reported that several circumstances portrayed in the film are either dramatized or entirely fictional for entertainment purposes.

With that being said, the fictional storylines can be credited to Sanford Golden and Karen Wyscarver, the writers who came up with the screenplay for the thriller movie. The two have previously worked together as screenwriters for ‘Taken‘ and the legal drama series ‘Boston Legal,’ allowing them to put their experience and brilliant writing skills to good use yet again.

In order to get deep into her character and do justice to the role, Reby McEntire got in touch with Kim Wanker, which didn’t only help her but also the screenwriters to accommodate more true anecdotes to the narrative. However, McEntire couldn’t get a hold of Wanker in person due to the latter’s busy schedule, so they interacted via phone and text. Thanks to these personal conversations, she was able to embody the lawyer in a true sense, from her gritty demeanor in the courtroom to how she carried herself outside of it.

In the movie, Kim Wheeler is shown going between two courthouses, but the real-life lawyer Wanker presided over three courthouses, covering 25,000 square miles. This is one of the instances where the movie drifts away from the trivial yet true details. On the other hand, the movie portrays Wheeler as someone who basically lives in her trunk as she drives between courthouses. McEntire, in a January 2023 Television Critics Association Zoom panel, confirmed that Wanker also has a habit of making a camp in the back of her truck. She added, “It’s a pop-up tent thing on the back. She pretty much loves to be outside, sleep under the stars.”

The hilarious scene where Wheeler is pulled over by a deputy for speeding coincides with a real incident that Wanker was involved. In 2011, after starting her new job as the 5th District Judge, Wanker was pulled over and asked if she had anything to prove the fact that she was a judge. Unlike the movie, all she had at the time was her black robe in the trunk, after which the deputy let her go but with a warning.

Although this particular scene is dramatized for the screen, it still acts as a nod to the fact that the essence of Kim Wanker is instilled inside the character of Kim Wheeler to a significant depth. To sum up, even though ‘Reba McEntire’s The Hammer’ is not entirely based on true events, Kim Wheeler’s character and various scenes are inspired by real life.

