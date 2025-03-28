Elizabeth Olsen’s FX series ‘Seven Sisters’ Starts Filming in Vancouver in May

The Rain City will be Elizabeth Olsen’s new home for a while! The ‘WandaVision‘ actress’ next TV series, titled ‘Seven Sisters,’ will begin filming in Vancouver in May this year. The series will be directed by Sean Durkin, with writing credits going to Will Arbery. The show will be part of the FX network, which means it will stream on Hulu.

‘Seven Sisters’ follows a tight-knit family whose bonds begin to fray when one of the sisters starts communicating with a voice no one else can hear. While the exact direction of Seven Sisters remains under wraps, the premise suggests the show might explore themes such as familial breakdown, the burden of belief, and the thin line between psychological distress and the supernatural. With Sean Durkin at the helm, known for his unsettling and atmospheric storytelling, the series could lean into a slow-burn psychological thriller or even a horror-tinged family drama. Considering Will Arbery’s background in character-driven narratives, viewers can likely expect emotionally complex characters and morally grey dynamics.

Olsen will be busy for a while, juggling multiple projects. Apart from ‘Seven Sisters,’ she will be seen in the mini-series ‘Marvel Zombies’ as Wanda Maximoff, which is currently in post-production. She is also set to star as Misty in ‘Love Child,’ currently in pre-production, alongside Charles Melton. In the TV series ‘Once There Were Wolves,’ Olsen will play the dual roles of Inti Flynn and Aggie, with the project presently in pre-production. Moreover, she will appear in David Freyne’s ‘Eternity,’ which has reached post-production.

Speaking of her recent works, she was last seen as Mia in the sci-fi movie ‘The Assessment,’ where she starred alongside Alicia Vikander and Himesh Patel. Before that, she was in the Marvel animated TV show ‘What If…?’ voicing Wanda Merlin, and in the Netflix movie ‘His Three Daughters,’ where she played Christina. She also played murder-accused Candy Montgomery in HBO Max’s biographical crime drama miniseries ‘Love & Death.’

Vancouver continues to thrive as a filming hub. Many upcoming high-profile projects have been shot there. These include ‘The Last of Us‘ Season 2, for which the city was turned into a stand-in for the Pacific Northwest; ‘Tron: Ares,’ starring Jared Leto, which filmed action-packed scenes on Cambie Bridge; and ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines.’ Shows like ‘Shōgun‘ and ‘So Help Me Todd’ further showcase the city’s versatility.

