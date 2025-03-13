Russell Crowe’s ‘Billion Dollar Spy’ Begins Filming in Hungary and UK in Spring This Year

Blighty and the Land of Magyars will be Russell Crowe’s new home this spring! The ‘Gladiator’ actor’s Cold War thriller, titled ‘Billion Dollar Spy,’ will begin filming in Hungary and the United Kingdom in spring 2025. BAFTA-winner Amma Asante will direct the film, with a screenplay by Ben August and Stephen Gaghan, based on David E. Hoffman’s ‘The Billion Dollar Spy: A True Story of Cold War Espionage and Betrayal.’ Once filming begins, it is expected to continue for a few months before likely wrapping up within the same year. Apart from Crowe, the cast also includes Harry Lawtey.

Based on a true story, ‘Billion Dollar Spy’ will likely unfold against the backdrop of the late Cold War, where Adolf Tolkachev (Crowe), an ordinary Soviet citizen, makes an extraordinary choice. Risking his life, he secretly provides the United States with thousands of pages of top-secret Soviet intelligence, a move that has the potential to shift the balance of global power. Despite his efforts, the CIA initially refuses to trust him, rejecting his attempts to establish contact. Wary of potential traps, they hesitate to take the risk. But Tolkachev refuses to back down. Disillusioned by a regime that betrays its own people, he persists, determined to make a difference.

His perseverance eventually leads him to CIA agent Tom Lenihan (Lawtey), who recognizes the value of his intelligence and becomes his key ally in the covert operation. Tolkachev’s actions are not driven by blind allegiance to a foreign power but by a belief that true patriotism lies in holding one’s government accountable. By daring to defy an oppressive system, he redefines loyalty—not as devotion to a regime but as a commitment to justice and truth. In a time when resistance comes at the highest personal cost, his story serves as a testament to the courage it takes to stand against authority.

Crowe has been on a roll, taking on one project after another. In 2024 alone, the Oscar winner was involved in five distinct projects. He appeared as Nikolai Kravinoff in ‘Kraven the Hunter’ and played Anthony Miller in ‘The Exorcism’ before that. He also portrayed Roy Freeman in ‘Sleeping Dogs.’ His other two credits from the previous year include ‘Land of Bad,’ where he played AF Capt. Eddie Grimm “Reaper,” and ‘Ark: The Animated Series,’ where he lent his voice to Kor in one episode.

Lawtey is best known for playing Harvey Dent in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ and Cadet Artemus Marquis in ‘The Pale Blue Eye. ‘ On TV, he played Robert Spearing in three seasons of the HBO original series ‘Industry.’ He is set to portray young Richard Burton in ‘Mr. Burton,’ alongside Toby Jones and Lesley Manville.

