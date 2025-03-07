Matthew Rhys’ ‘Widow’s Bay’ Begins Filming in Massachusetts and Maine in May

Matthew Rhys is heading to The Bay State and Pine Tree State for his next show! The Welsh actor is set to star in the new series, ‘Widow’s Bay,’ which will begin filming in Massachusetts and Maine in May 2025. Katie Dippold will serve as the showrunner, with Hiro Murai directing the series. There has been no revelation about the rest of the cast so far.

‘Widow’s Bay’ takes place on a secluded New England island shrouded in mystery and plagued by an ominous curse — at least, that’s what its deeply superstitious residents believe. At the center of it all is Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys), a pragmatic and no-nonsense single father who remains steadfast in his refusal to entertain such notions. Determined to transform the island into a sought-after destination, he envisions it as the next Nantucket. However, his unwavering ambition clashes with the townspeople’s persistent fears, forcing him to navigate the delicate balance between progress and the long-held superstitions threatening to hold Widow’s Bay in their grip.

Known for his portrayal of Philip Jennings in the FX show ‘The Americans,’ Matthew Rhys most recently appeared as Inspector Leach in the BritBox original TV mini-series ‘Towards Zero,’ sharing the screen with Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Ella Lily Hyland. In 2024, he voiced Ghost in the Ryan-Reynolds-led movie ‘IF’ and Dan Dreiberg/Nite Owl in the animated TV shows ‘Watchmen: Chapter I’ and ‘Watchmen: Chapter II.’ Additionally, he starred as George Carlin in the movie ‘Saturday Night,’ alongside Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith, and Chevy Chase.

Dippold has a handful of notable writing credits to her name. She contributed to TV shows such as ‘Parks and Recreation,’ ‘The Big Gay Sketch Show,’ ‘Mad TV’ and ‘UCB Comedy Originals.’ She was also a consultant writer on ‘Starveillance’ for six episodes. In addition to television, Dippold has written several films, including ‘Snatched,’ ‘Ghostbusters,’ and ‘The Heat.’ Her most recent writing credit was Disney’s TV show ‘Haunted Mansion.’

Massachusetts has been a popular filming location, with recent projects like ‘The Holdovers’ and Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Couple’ filmed there. Maine recently hosted the production of ‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine,’ bringing to life the true survival story of Donn Fendler.

