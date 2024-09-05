The Perfect Couple: 10 Similar Shows You Should Watch

Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Couple’ delves into a botched wedding scenario after the discovery of a dead body. The mystery show centers on the exploits of the Winbury family, based in Nantucket, Massachusetts, as told through the eyes of bride-to-be Amelia Sacks. The family’s matriarch, Greer Garrison Winbury, a novelist, disapproves of Amelia’s marriage to her son Benji but finds herself increasingly confounded by the mysterious circumstances of the death, which seem to be plucked out of one of her stories.

Subsequently, an investigation into the dead body reveals the fragile foundations of the family, whose secrets could lead to their downfall in the eyes of the public. The Jenna Lamia-created show marries a thriller narration with a complex examination of family dynamics and the unintended consequences of people’s choices. At times, the story blurs the line between fiction and reality owing to the extraordinary events and how entangled people’s affairs become with the central mystery. However, if you are intrigued by stories that blend people’s personal and private lives with the macabre, here is a list of shows like ‘The Perfect Couple’ you should not miss.

10. The Undoing (2020)

‘The Undoing‘ revolves around a successful therapist, Grace Fraser, who lives in Manhattan with her husband, Jonathan, and son, Henry. After she meets an enigmatic woman named Elena at an auction event, Grace is enchanted by her presence. However, when Elena’s dead body is discovered by her son, suspicion falls on her family as they get involved in the investigation of Elena’s murder. With Nicole Kidman starring as Grace, viewers of ‘The Perfect Couple’ may notice similarities in her role as a mother who witnesses her family fall apart after the murder of a stranger. Consequently, themes of infidelity, interpersonal conflicts, family rifts, and responsibility rear their heads throughout the drama, drawing more likeness to the Jenna Lamia show.

9. The Cry (2018)

Based on the titular novel by Helen FitzGerald, ‘The Cry’ tells the harrowing tale of a missing infant, Noah, whose disappearance leads to an inquest by his parents, Joanna and Alistair. As their lives spiral into a mess, the show delves into the dysfunctional aspects of the family, examining the psychological toll on the parents and how it is affected throughout the investigation.

Created by Jacquelin Perske, the show received an International Emmy nomination in 2019, which only solidifies its presence on this list of shows depicting dark, extraordinary events that put an unimaginable strain on personal relationships. For viewers of ‘The Perfect Couple,’ ‘The Cry’ serves as a resonant exploration of all the themes from the Netflix drama, digging even further into the subtleties and nuances of relationships bound by trust.

8. Secrets and Lies (2015-2016)

A Barbie Kligman-creation, ‘Secrets and Lies’ follows Ben Crawford, a family man who discovers the body of a young boy in the woods, which leads to him becoming the prime suspect in a murder investigation. Little by little, the investigation probes into Ben’s life and exploits, unraveling every dark corner of his past and the truth lurking underneath his family and community.

Adapted from Stephen M. Irwin’s eponymous novel, the show dives into those same topics of complex familial dynamics that are ever-present throughout ‘The Perfect Couple.’ Once again, a murder opens the lock on a whole host of mysteries hiding beneath the facade of an otherwise innocent seeming group of people and their day-to-day lives. Deception, lies, and tension grip the psychological drama as it dives into the messy waters of deep personal bonds.

7. Broadchurch (2013-2017)

The British crime drama show, ‘Broadchurch,‘ follows a police investigation centered around the death of an 11-year-old boy named Danny Latimer, whose body is found on the beach of Broadchurch, a town on the coast of Dorset. Following his death, a whole host of secrets revolving around the affected family and community of the idyllic town is challenged by dark forces of deception. Crafted by Chris Chibnall, the show explores the struggles of people in coping with a tragic, insurmountable loss. Parallels can be drawn to ‘The Perfect Couple’ in the unearthing of the real truths lurking underneath the pristine facade of a tight-knit community and family. The murder rocks the real identity of people into the spotlight, depicting them for who they are and what they are capable of.

6. The Killing (2011-2014)

In the crime drama series, ‘The Killing,’ two detectives – Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder – have to uncover the truth behind the murder of a young girl named Rosie Larsen in Seattle, Washington. Developed by Veena Sud for the screen, the show is based on the Danish TV series, ‘Forbrydelsen.’ It delves into the complexities of murky motives, suspects, and the coping mechanisms of a family affected by a terrible tragedy. Both ‘The Perfect Couple’ and ‘The Killing’ share a fascination with probing into the dark heart of what happens within a family as they try to come to grips with a death that affects them, albeit in different manners.

5. Sharp Objects (2018)

‘Sharp Objects‘ chronicles the exploits of Camille Preaker, a troubled journalist who moves back to her hometown to investigate the murder of two girls. However, she gets entangled in her own traumatic past, mostly relating to secrets in her family and conflicting relationships that have left a scar on her psyche. Developed by Marti Noxon from Gillian Flynn’s eponymous debut novel, the show takes a deep dive into themes of unresolved family issues, personal challenges, battles with addiction, and a complex past that has been left to fester for years.

Like ‘The Perfect Couple,‘ the show holds no qualms in depicting the real nature of family members and how difficult it can become to navigate owing to the emotional ties of people and a concurrent murder mystery. It also serves as a reminder that nothing is ever simple when family comes into the picture, which is also a recurring motif in the Netflix show. ‘Sharp Objects’ received several accolades, including eight nominations at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

4. Bloodline (2015-2017)

Developed by Todd A. Kessler, Glenn Kessler, and Daniel Zelman, ‘Bloodline’ revolves around the Rayburn family, who are the owners of a local inn in the Florida Keys. Things get complicated when Danny Rayburn, the ostracized black sheep of the group, returns home and starts a sequence of events that brings the dark secrets of the Rayburn family and the three siblings – John, Meg, and Kevin – into the light.

Family plays a central role in this psychological thriller that takes after ‘The Perfect Couple’ in its approach and thematic exploration. The show delves deep into the past and present of the Rayburn family and their standing in the local community. As secrets threaten to tear them apart, they have to navigate the treacherous waters of guilt, interpersonal conflict, loyalty, unity, and trust, which seems a hard-to-obtain commodity.

3. Mare of Easttown (2021)

‘Mare of Easttown,‘ created by Brad Ingelsby, follows Mare Sheehan, a detective in Easttown, Pennsylvania, whose life is put under considerable duress when she has to juggle the personal battles relating to the death of her daughter alongside the emergence of a new murder case. During her investigation, the protagonist has to navigate her internal challenges with the same degree of adeptness as her professional life. However, complications arise through the turmoil of the complex dynamics of her own family and community, which bear stark resemblance to ‘The Perfect Couple.’ Just like the Jenna Lamia show, ‘Mare of Easttown’ builds on an intriguing mystery that dives into secrets and deception, highlighting that nothing is ever as simple as it looks on the surface.

2. The Affair (2014-2019)

In ‘The Affair,‘ created by Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi, the consequences of an extramarital affair are showcased through the eyes of Noah Solloway and Alison Lockhart, who meet one another at a diner. The show follows their exploits, both through their internal and external lives, as their perspectives clash with one another throughout the story. Although ‘The Affair’ primarily focuses on a secret liaison, it also dives into a murder that is tied to the affair itself.

Like ‘The Perfect Couple,’ the show unveils the reality of people’s fickleness, especially when it comes to their emotions. ‘The Affair takes a similar approach in probing into the complexity of people’s feelings and how short-sighted they can be when matters of the heart and longing dictate their actions. Each season adds layers to the central affair, providing different perspectives that help build a deeper understanding of the ensuing chaos.

1. Big Little Lies (2017-)

‘Big Little Lies‘ follows three mothers – Madeline, Celeste, and Jane – whose lives are upended when they get involved in a murder investigation in the picturesque town of Monterey, California. The show subsequently dives into the dark secrets, lies, and deception festering underneath the perfect exterior of each character’s persona. The further the investigation progresses, the more truths begin emerging about the real lives led by the people of the seemingly perfect town.

Like ‘The Perfect Couple,’ the David E. Kelley-created show, adapted from Liane Moriarty’s eponymous novel, utilizes a murder plot to explore the underlying themes of domestic turbulence, interpersonal relationships, marriage issues, and infidelity. Both shows are a sharp exploration of the messiness of family life and how twisted things can become over time, especially before they spiral out of control in an epic proportion. ‘Big Little Lies’ is a critically acclaimed show, with its first season picking up 8 Primetime Emmy Award wins, including one for Outstanding Limited Series.

Read More: Best Murder Mystery Movies on HBO Max