Where Was Broadchurch Filmed?

Created by Chris Chibnall and featuring a star-studded cast ensemble, the crime drama television series ‘Broadchurch’ was more than a cultural phenomenon. After the death of an 11-year boy, the tight-knit Broadchurch community goes through grief, media attention, and psychological toll. At this juncture, Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) team up to lift the veil on the mystery.

Following its release in March 2013, the series garnered overwhelming praise for its cinematography and compelling character sketches. Most of the story unfolds in the titular community, where the coastal setting is spun for an ominous ambiance. However, you must wonder where the series was filmed. If the question has cropped up in your head, let us dwell on it further.

Broadchurch Filming Locations

‘Broadchurch’ season 1 was filmed entirely in England, especially in and around Somerset, Dorset, and Bristol. Matt Gray was both the director of photography and the camera operator, and he approached the show like a documentary. In the UK, shows are seldom filmed in order. This series was an exception since the creative heads decided to film it to maintain the secrecy regarding the identity of the murderer. Let us now take you to the scenes where the series was filmed.

London, England

The crew visited Big Smoke to film some scenes. Several interior scenes were filmed on the premises of Waterloo Film Studios, a central production facility located at 27-31 Webber Street in London. Filming also went underway in Bloomsbury Central Baptist Church, a landmark church located at 235 Shaftesbury Avenue in the city. Some filming for the first season further took place in the neighborhood of Lavington Close in London.

Somerset, England

The team filmed extensively in and around Somerset, a non-metropolitan county in England. They visited Clevedon in North Somerset, setting up shoot along the Old Church Road, possibly heading to the cemetery and the church. The St Andrew’s Church, a 12th-century church located on Old Church Road in Clevedon, stands in for the Broadchurch Parish Church in the show. In the area, the crew also visited the office of Alexandra News to film some sequences.

Filming also went underway on Hill Road, Wain’s Hill, and Strode Road, while the former Seeley’s Newsagent in Hill Road went through a complete makeover, standing in for the fictional local newspaper agency of Broadchurch. The old Lloyds bank, also in the town, became The Traders Hotel, while filming took place at the Yeo Moor Primary School at Kennaway Road in Clevedon. The crew also visited nearby villages and communities like Weston-super-Mare, Portishead, Shepton Mallet, Eype, and Flax Bourton.

While in Portishead, the crew filmed scenes in the Co-op store, located at 109 Avon Way. Some filming went underway outside Avon Coroner’s Court, a courthouse located at 30 Old Weston Road in Flax Bourton, North Somerset. Furthermore, Alec Hardy stays in a hotel during his stay in Broadchurch. The hotel scenes were filmed at the Bowlish House, Wells Road in Bowlish, just outside Shepton Mallet in the Mendip District of Somerset. Another major studio in England, Vision Studios, lent its premises to aid filming. Situated at Old Mill Road in Portishead outside Bristol, the studio provides on-set filming and equipment rental services.

Dorset, England

The production unit also headed to Dorset, where they filmed scenes in Bridport and West Bay towns. The cliff from where the body of Danny is discovered becomes a recurring location in the series. The scenes were lensed at Harbour Cliff and Harbour Cliff Beach in West Bay in Dorset.

Bristol, England

Some filming also took place in Bristol, an England city showcasing remarkable cultural confluence and graffiti-laden streets. The crew got hold of the Road to Nowhere near Yate in Bristol, a stretch of abandoned roadway used mainly for filming purposes. Another prominent filming location in the area was the Stanshawes Service Station on Westerleigh Road in the Bristol community of Yate. Furthermore, the crew filmed scenes in and around Eggs Hill Lane Play Area, near Yate. Lastly, some filming took place around Bristol Post’s offices in Temple Way.

Read More: Shows Like Broadchurch