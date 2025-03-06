The Brothers McMullen Sequel ‘The Family McMullen’ Begins Filming in New York and New Jersey in April

The Big Apple and The Garden State will be home to this comedy classic sequel! Edward Burns is currently gearing up for the sequel to his hit comedy movie, ‘The Brothers McMullen,’ titled ‘The Family McMullen,’ which will begin filming in New York and New Jersey in April 2025. Aaron Lubin will serve as the producer.

‘The Brothers McMullen’ is a landmark indie film that resonated with audiences through its authentic portrayal of Irish-American family dynamics. Shot on a shoestring budget of $25,000, the film became a surprise box-office success, grossing over $19 million worldwide. Its sharp dialogue, heartfelt themes of love, marriage, and Catholic guilt, and the natural chemistry between its leads helped it win the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, cementing Burns’ reputation as a storyteller of intimate, character-driven dramas.

In ‘The Family McMullen,’ Burns shifts the focus to a tighter-knit trio within the family, exploring how relationships evolve in the face of personal and emotional upheavals. As life throws unexpected challenges their way, the remaining brothers and their sister-in-law, Connie, must confront difficult truths about themselves and each other. Old wounds resurface, new conflicts emerge, and their loyalty to one another is tested, forcing them to redefine what family truly means. The sequel might lean into themes of resilience, grief, and the unspoken bonds that keep people tethered despite life’s unpredictability, offering a deeper, more mature look at the McMullen legacy.

Discussing the film, Burns revealed how the sequel alters the family’s structure. He stated in an interview, “It’s called ‘The Family McMullen,’ the sequel, and it’s really like the two brothers, the brother and sister-in-law McMullen. I killed off the oldest brother to give Connie a bigger part and more to do. Well, a little bit of a spoiler, but it’s really now she has—she’s one of the primary characters in it.”

While official casting details are yet to be fully confirmed, it is expected that Edward Burns will reprise his role as Barry McMullen, given his deep connection to the franchise as both its creator and lead actor. Mike McGlone, who played Patrick McMullen in the original film, may also return, continuing his character’s journey. With the eldest McMullen brother being written out of the sequel, Connie’s role is set to expand significantly, suggesting that Shari Albert, who portrayed her in ‘The Brothers McMullen,’ might have a central presence this time around. Burns has a history of working with familiar faces across his projects, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see other returning cast members or even new additions that complement the evolving narrative.

Unlike its predecessor, ‘The Brothers McMullen,’ which was filmed entirely in New York—primarily in Valley Stream, Long Island, using Edward Burns’ family home as a key location—the sequel ‘The Family McMullen’ is being shot across both New York and New Jersey. This expanded setting suggests a broader visual scope while still preserving the intimate, personal storytelling that defined the original.

