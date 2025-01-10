Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s ‘Brother from Another Mother’ Starts Filming in Atlanta in February

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are headed to Hollywood of the South for their next project together! The filming of their upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘Brother from Another Mother’ will start in Atlanta on February 24 and conclude on November 7, 2025. David West Read created the project.

The show will focus on the strong bond McConaughey and Harrelson share. The narrative will delve into their friendship as they try to live together on the former’s ranch in Texas while grappling with their different approaches to having a family and raising kids.

In 2023, McConaughey revealed how he thinks he and Harrelson are possibly half-brothers on the ‘Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa’ podcast. Speaking candidly about their friendship, he stated how their uncanny similarities might be rooted in a yet-to-be-confirmed blood relation. During an appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ Harrelson corroborated McConaughey’s words, stating the possibility that both may have the same mother.

“It’s crazy. We were in Greece watching the US team win the World Cup, and I mentioned something about regrets,” Harrelson said while appearing on the talk show. “And I said, ‘You know, it’s odd that my father has no regrets.’ And I have known Ma Mac a long time, and she goes, ‘I knew… your father.’ And it was the ellipses I found a little troubling or interesting,” he added. At the time, the two actors were considering a DNA test, which can be addressed in the upcoming series.

McConaughey is joining the show’s production after lending his voice to Cowboypool in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine‘ and Elvis Presley in Netflix’s animated action-comedy series ‘Agent Elvis.’ He also starred as Michael Pearson in Guy Ritchie’s gangster film ‘The Gentlemen,’ Moondog in Harmony Korine’s stoner comedy ‘The Beach Bum,’ Baker Dill in Steven Knight’s ‘Serenity,’ and Richard Wershe Sr. in the crime drama ‘White Boy Rick.’

Harrelson’s latest acting credits are Moe Berkus in Greg Berlanti’s rom-com ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, and Paul Warren in Laura Chinn’s ‘Suncoast,’ a coming-of-age story exploring the friendship between a teenager and an eccentric activist. The actor also played the basketball coach Marcus in Bobby Farrelly’s sports drama ‘Champions,’ and The Captain in Ruben Östlund’s ‘Triangle of Sadness.’

McConaughey and Harrelson previously starred together in the first season of HBO’s crime drama series ‘True Detective,’ which aired in 2014. Other projects in which they worked together are Adam Rifkin’s mockumentary film ‘Welcome to Hollywood,’ Ron Howard’s satirical comedy ‘EDtv,’ and S.R. Bindler’s comedy movie ‘Surfer, Dude.’

David West Read’s writing credits include CBC’s sitcom ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and Apple TV+’s mystery comedy series ‘The Big Door Prize.’

