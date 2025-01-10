Murder in a Small Town Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

The adventures of Chief of Police Karl Alberg will continue in the small town of Gibsons. The Cinemaholic has learned that Fox has reportedly renewed the crime drama series ‘Murder in a Small Town’ for its second season. Filming will begin in British Columbia this year on an undisclosed date. Ian Weir will be back as the head writer, with Milan Cheylov returning to direct.

In the Season 1 finale, Karl and Cassandra reach out to Tommy Cummins to draw a portrait of the finally identified female victim referred to as Jane Doe. Cummins is an art teacher at Devon’s high school. The portrait reminds Sergeant Sid Sokolowski of his sister, who, akin to Jane Doe, was a victim of drug abuse. Meanwhile, the police receive a lead from an LA talent agent, Robert Cross, who claims that Jane Doe is, in fact, Sally Dublin, who has a connection with Roger Galbraith, a good friend of Cassandra.

As the finale progresses, Roger Galbraith becomes a suspect when it is revealed that he lied to Cassandra about his whereabouts on the day of Dublin’s murder. However, he is later freed of the potential charges. On the other hand, Devon’s obsession with Cummins takes a dark turn as she mysteriously disappears. The finale concludes with Karl deducing clues from Cummins’ paintings to realize that he is the serial killer and manages to bring him down before he can kill Devon. Season 1 ends with Karl and Cassandra reconciling with a kiss.

While Season 2 will not continue the same story, creator Ian Weir, in an interview with TV Insider, has revealed what it will explore. The audience will learn more about Karl and Cassandra’s past, especially since they have reconciled and will likely be with one another. Season 2 will have new staff that will naturally require Karl to have a broader purview while tackling a single murder mystery involving multiple murders dating back 10 years. Moreover, the season will also delve into Cassandra’s run for councilwoman, wherein she will lock horns with the mayor, a new character/antagonist. We will also get to know Sergeant Sid Sokolowski, Corporal Edwina Yen, and Isabella Harbud better, especially personally.

Considering the possibilities, the characters most likely to return for the second season include Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland), Cassandra Lee (Kristen Kruek), Aaron Douglas (Sergeant Sid Sokolowski), Corporal Edwina Yen (Mya Lowe), and Isabella Harbud (Savonna Spracklin).

British Columbia served as the filming location for the first season of ‘Murder in a Small Town.’ Other recent projects shot in the region include Hulu’s ‘Under the Bridge,’ the FX historical drama series ‘Shōgun,’ and Marvel’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’

Read More: Alec Baldwin, Luisa Rubino, and Martina Marotta to Star in Alessandro Derviso’s Untitled Crime Drama