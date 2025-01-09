Alec Baldwin, Luisa Rubino, and Martina Marotta to Star in Alessandro Derviso’s Untitled Crime Drama

Alessandro Derviso has found the leads for his next feature! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Alec Baldwin, Luisa Rubino, and Martina Marotta will star in the upcoming untitled crime drama. Filming will begin in January in Sorrento, Italy. Derviso, Nio Lauro, and Marcello Ingenito wrote the story inspired by a famous series from the 1970s and will celebrate the combination of art, culture, and charm of the Land of the Sirens.

Alec Baldwin was last seen in Joel Souza’s Western film ‘Rust,’ where he played outlaw Harland Rust, and as Captain Howell in R. J. Collins’ crime thriller ‘Crescent City.’ His other recent film credits include Proctor Carlisle in William Atticus Parker’s horror comedy film ‘Atrabilious,’ co-starring Whoopi Goldberg and Jeffrey Wright, Zane in Herbert James Winterstern’s disaster movie ‘Supercell,’ and NSA Director Hawkins in the plane-hijack thriller movie ’97 Minutes.’ Many will also recognize him as Alan Hunley in ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout.’ On television, his latest credits were as Dr. Robert Henderson in the Peacock crime drama anthology series ‘Dr. Death,’ and George Tenet in the Hulu miniseries ‘The Looming Tower,’ which addresses the CIA-FBI rivalry and how it inadvertently contributed to the 9/11 disaster. Baldwin also voiced Boss Baby in the animated comedy movie ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business.’

Luisa Rubino is a common face in television, having played significant roles in many popular shows. Her most prominent portrayals include Andrea Nuñez in ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ Claudia in the Netflix thriller series ‘Fugitiva,’ and Patricia Vargas in the Mexican telenovela ‘Fall into Temptation’ (Caer en tentación). She played multiple characters in the Mexican anthology drama series ‘La rosa de Guadalupe,’ which centers on Mexican Catholic religiosity.

Martina Marotta’s recent acting credits are in three Massimo Paolucci movies: Martina in the action drama ‘Una preghiera per Giuda,’ which explores the rivalry of two crime bosses; Caterina in the thriller drama ‘Soldato sotto la luna,’ which deals with a mysterious manuscript dating back to World War II, and Patrizia in the horror film ‘Medium,’ which revolves around a gang of thieves trying to grab hold of a mysterious medallion. She also played Fabiana in Enrico Lando’s satirical comedy film ‘I soliti idioti,’ based on the eponymous hit Italian comedy series.

Alessandro Derviso’s notable directorial credits include the comedy drama ‘Love in the Time of Sh.Rek.,’ which focuses on three couples trying to improve their relationships using a renowned psychotherapist’s methods, the crime dramas ‘Black scugnizzo’ and ‘Neapoletan Cops,’ and the Narcy Calamatta-starrer ‘Gli spettatori.’

Sorrento, Italy, has served as the filming location for the Netflix series ‘Deceitful Love,’ the Netflix rom-com ‘Love & Gelato,’ and Paolo Sorrentino’s semi-autobiographical drama ‘The Hand of God.’

Read More: Ric Roman Waugh Replaces Baltasar Kormákur as the Director for Jason Statham’s Upcoming Action-Thriller