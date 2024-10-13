Where is Netflix’s Deceitful Love Filmed?

Adapted from the British miniseries titled ‘Gold Digger,’ Netflix’s ‘Deceitful Love‘ focuses on an unconventional relationship full of passion and deceit between a wealthy woman and a much younger man. Originally titled ‘Inganno,’ the Italian romantic drama show acquaints us with a divorced yet wealthy woman named Gabriella, who celebrates her 60th birthday at her hotel on the Amalfi Coast. When a charming man in his 30s named Elia catches her eye, she can’t help but get attracted to him instantly, hoping to get to know him. Her wish comes true soon when his car breaks down near the hotel, and the two cross paths.

Noticing sparks fly, they don’t let their age gap come between them and get involved in a steamy love affair. However, Gabriella’s three children have their doubts and suspicions about the new man in their mother’s life. Forced to choose between her children and her new lover, she finds herself in a predicament. ‘Deceitful Love’ consists of brilliant onscreen performances from a talented Italian ensemble cast, comprising Monica Guerritore, Giacomo Gianniotti, Emanuel Caserio, Dharma Mangia Woods, Francesco Del Gaudio, and Denise Capezza. Since a major portion of the story is set on the Amalfi Coast, queries regarding the actual shooting sites are bound to arise in the minds of the viewers.

Deceitful Love Filming Locations

‘Deceitful Love’ is filmed in Italy, specifically across the Campania region. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the romantic series reportedly got underway in March 2023 and continued for nearly three months, before getting wrapped up in June of the same year. Since the cast and crew spent so much time together on set, they made new friendships and bonds, and collected loads of happy memories during the shooting.

Campania, Italy

Almost all the pivotal sequences of ‘Deceitful Love’ are lensed in the administrative region of Campania. Situated in Southern Italy, the region’s capital is Naples, which serves as one of the primary production locations where many important scenes are taped. The city of Naples is also the heart of the Metropolitan City of Naples, where the filming unit sets up camp. In the comune of Bacoli, several key portions are recorded at the Miseno port, which was historically known as Misenum. Another prominent filming site utilized for shooting the series is the city of Pozzuoli.

The production of ‘Deceitful Love’ also took the cast and crew members to a popular tourist destination — Sorrento. Its close proximity to Naples made it easily accessible for the filming unit. Overlooking the Bay of Naples in Southern Italy, the town possesses various attractions and places of interest, including Piazza Tasso, Museum Correale, the Cathedral of Saints Philip and James, and the Monastery of St. Francesco, some of which you might be able to spot in the backdrop. In addition, certain areas on the popular and scenic Amalfi Coast are also turned into film sets for shooting purposes. For instance, a few alleys in the village of Positano on the Amalfi Coast feature in numerous sequences, especially the area near the art gallery of Giancarlo Angeloni.

