Ric Roman Waugh Replaces Baltasar Kormákur as the Director for Jason Statham’s Upcoming Action-Thriller

Massive change of plans for Jason Statham’s upcoming yet-untitled action–thriller film! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Ric Roman Waugh has replaced Baltasar Kormakur as the project’s director. The movie will start filming in the United Kingdom on an undisclosed date. Statham will star alongside Bodhi Rae Breathnach. Ward Parry wrote the screenplay.

The plot centers on Mason (Statham), who lives in isolation on a remote Scottish island. When he rescues a young girl (Breathnach) from the ocean amid a terrible storm, he sets off a chain of events that paves the way for a violent attack on his hideaway, forcing him to return to the world to confront the ghosts of his past.

Waugh is no stranger to action-thrillers. He has previously delivered films like ‘Kandahar,’ starring Gerard Butler, and ‘Angel Has Fallen,’ the third installment in the ‘Has Fallen’ franchise. His other notable directorial credits include ‘Shot Caller,’ featuring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as a man who undergoes a radical transformation from a family man to a gangster during his incarceration, and the Dwayne Johnson-starrer ‘Snitch,’ which is based on the experiences of real-life DEA informant James Settembrino.

Statham recently starred in David Ayer’s action movie ‘The Beekeeper,’ which follows a beekeeper who sets off to find those who scammed his kind-hearted landlady to make them pay. The actor has re-teamed with Ayer for another project titled ‘A Working Man,’ which centers on a man named Levon Cade, an ex-black ops agent compelled to put his skills to use after a local girl mysteriously vanishes. The film is scheduled to be released on March 28, 2025.

Bodhi Rae Breathnach played Tam in CBBC’s sitcom ‘So Awkward Academy’ and Grace Flynn in BBC’s thriller drama series ‘The Capture.’ She has also been part of several short films, including Carl Mason’s animated film ‘Go Make Memories,’ Dorothy Allen-Pickard’s ‘Weekend Dad,’ and Macy Trieu-Dingle’s ‘Lurk.’

The exact reasons behind Kormákur’s exit from the project remain unknown. It can be scheduling conflicts, especially considering that the filmmaker is currently prepping ‘Apex,’ an action-thriller feature starring Taron Egerton and Charlize Theron.

The United Kingdom served as the primary filming location for ‘The Beekeeper.’ Other recent high-profile projects shot in the region include ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ ‘The Gentlemen,’ and ‘3 Body Problem.’

