Bryan Cranston and Lily Gladstone’s ‘Lone Wolf’ Begins Filming in Albuquerque in February

Bryan Cranston and Lily Gladstone are headed to Duke City for their upcoming feature! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the filming of Mark Pellington’s action thriller movie ‘Lone Wolf’ will start on February 12 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Tom Chilcoat wrote the original screenplay.

The plot follows a troubled vet (Gladstone) who is struggling with addiction. She is recruited by a contractor (Cranston) for a covert government plot to assassinate a high-level politician. After discovering that she is being used as a scapegoat, she puts her skills to effect, trying to outmaneuver the shadow agents following her and protect her son’s future.

The project marks Gladstone’s first step into the action thriller genre. She previously proved her mettle as a performer in films like Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (Mollie Burkhart), Erica Tremblay’s ‘Fancy Dance’ (Jax), Morrisa Maltz’s ‘The Unknown Country’ (Tana), and ‘Freeland’ (Mara), helmed by Mario Furloni and Kate McLean.

As far as her television credits are concerned, Gladstone played Police Officer Cam Bentland in the Hulu biographical crime drama miniseries ‘Under the Bridge,’ Roxanne in the latter seasons of the Showtime drama series ‘Billions,’ and Hokti in the FX comedy-drama series ‘Reservation Dogs.’

Bryan Cranston most recently lent his voice to Li, the biological father of Po, in ‘Kung Fu Panda 4.’ He played Director Ritter in Matthew Vaughn’s spy action comedy film ‘Argylle,’ co-starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Sam Rockwell, and Judge Michael Desiato in the Showtime crime drama series ‘Your Honor.’

Mark Pellington’s notable directorial credits include ‘Arlington Road,’ which focuses on a terrorist plot, and the supernatural horror film ‘The Mothman Prophecies,’ based on parapsychologist John Keel’s eponymous book. His other major works are ‘The Severing’ and ‘Survive,’ a survival drama starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins.

Tom Chilcoat’s solo writing credit is Nick Leisure’s ‘Last the Night,’ a thriller about a teacher (Brian Austin Green) vowing revenge against students who made fun of him during a Zoom class.

Cranston is returning to Albuquerque after filming the renowned ‘Breaking Bad’ franchise in the city. Other popular projects shot in the region include ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ and ‘Stranger Things.’

Read More: Cristian Mungiu’s ‘Fjord’ Plot and Filming Details, Revealed