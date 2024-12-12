Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton’s ‘Apex’ Plot Details, Revealed

Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton’s upcoming feature will likely keep us on the edge of our seats! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Baltasar Kormákur’s survival thriller movie ‘Apex’ centers on Sasha, a daring adventurer and widow who once rivaled the renowned rock climber Alex Honnold’s feats. After retiring from climbing due to immense grief, she starts to lead a solo life and embarks on a dangerous 30-mile canoe trip, only to find her gear sabotaged and water poisoned. In no time, she becomes a captive of Ben, a sadistic villain posing as a park ranger.

As the narrative progresses, Sasha must climb a treacherous rock face into a hidden cavern filled with ancient drawings. Although she narrowly escapes after fighting Ben back, she eventually gets recaptured. Sasha then has to overcome her injuries and desperation to free-solo an unforgiving rock face with Ben—bound by a rope that ensures their fates are perilously entangled.

Theron most recently completed the filming of ‘The Old Guard 2,’ a sequel to Netflix’s action film ‘The Old Guard,’ in which she played the immortal Andromache “Andy” of Scythia. Her recent credits include the villainous Cipher in ‘Fast X,’ Lady Leonora Lesso in ‘The School for Good and Evil,’ and Clea in Marvel Studios’ ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.’ After completing the production of the survival thriller, she is expected to join the production of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming untitled movie, which may start in the first half of 2025.

Egerton is known for portraying the British secret agent Eggsy in the ‘Kingsman’ film series. His other notable acting credits include the globally renowned musician Elton John in Dexter Fletcher’s ‘Rocketman,’ video game designer Henk Rogers in Jon S. Baird’s ‘Tetris,’ Michael Edwards in Fletcher’s ‘Eddie the Eagle,’ and Jimmy Keene in the Apple TV+ miniseries ‘Black Bird.’ Egerton recently appeared as the blackmailed transport administration officer Ethan Kopek in Netflix’s action thriller ‘Carry-On,’ directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Baltasar Kormákur co-created Netflix’s mystery drama series ‘Katla,’ which shows how the Katla volcano eruption affects the lives of people of a nearby community. ‘Apex’ is the latest addition to his survival thriller works, which also include ‘Everest,’ which showcases the 1996 Mount Everest disaster, ‘Adrift,’ which follows a couple lost in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, and ‘Beast,’ which centers on a father-son duo stalked by a man-killing lion.

The Netflix film began its principal photography in Sydney, Australia, in November 2024. Other popular films shot in the city include the rom-com ‘Anyone but You,’ the action-comedy ‘The Fall Guy,’ and the sci-fi drama ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.’

