Where was Netflix’s Love & Gelato Filmed?

Based on Jenna Evans Welch’s bestselling eponymous novel, ‘Love & Gelato’ is a comedy drama film written and directed by Brandon Camp. The narrative follows Lina, a high school graduate, who flies to an entirely different city in order to fulfill her mother’s final wish of getting to know her father better. Reluctant to spend the summer in a new city, Lina can’t wait to fly back home. However, when she comes across her mother’s journal that she kept while living there, she starts falling in love with the city, the people, and most of all, gelato.

The storyline of the romantic drama film involves Lina going through new adventures in a new city, indulging in romance, and enjoying the famous cuisines of the city. All these elements do a great job of keeping the audience hooked on the movie from the beginning to the end. But what makes them wonder are all the locations that appear in the film. If you are curious to find out more about the sites showcased in the comedy movie, we have got you covered!

Love & Gelato Filming Locations

‘Love & Gelato’ was filmed in Italy, specifically in Rome, Sorrento, Anacapri, and Florence. The principal photography for the film seemingly commenced in June 2021 and wrapped up in September of the same year. By choosing to shoot almost the entirety of the movie on location in Italy, the production team added the element of authenticity to the narrative and improved the production quality at the same time. Now, let’s fly to Italy and traverse all the specific locations utilized for the movie!

Rome, Italy

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Love & Gelato’ were lensed in Rome, the capital city of Italy as well as that of the Lazio region. The production team traveled across the city to film different exterior and interior shots against suitable backdrops. It seems that the cast and crew utilized the premise of the ancient amphitheater Colosseum for a few sequences. The historical significance of the capital city is reflected by its architecture, which is seen in the backdrops of many scenes. Apart from ‘Love & Gelato,’ Rome has hosted several other filming projects, including ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Spectre,’ ‘Underground,’ and ‘Friends.’

Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy

Additional portions of ‘Love & Gelato’ were taped across the Metropolitan City of Naples. In August 2021, the cast and crew members of the comedy movie were spotted filming some important scenes on the island of Capri, specifically in Anacapri. Around the same time, they also traveled to Sorrento for filming purposes. Located in Southern Italy, the coastal town overlooks the Bay of Naples, which makes for a picturesque filming site.

Florence, Italy

For filming purposes, the production team set up camp in Florence, the capital city of the Tuscany region located in Central Italy. Known as Firenze in Italian, the city tends to attract millions and millions of tourists every year, thanks to its culture, Renaissance art and architecture, and historic monuments. Over the years, Florence has served as a prominent filming site for different types of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones include ‘Inferno,’ ‘Hannibal,’ ‘The Best Offer,’ and ‘Medici.’

