30 Best Indie Movies on Netflix (January 2025)

There’s an elusive charm to indie movies — an authenticity that seeps into every frame, born from sheer passion and an unfiltered creative vision. Unlike mainstream productions, these films are not driven by box office numbers or streaming metrics; they exist simply because their makers have a story to tell. This commitment to artistry often results in films that are raw, thought-provoking, and deeply personal. While not every indie film is great, each one carries a distinct voice that makes it worth experiencing. Fortunately, Netflix hosts many such films — hidden gems that explore profound themes and offer audiences refreshingly unique cinematic journeys.

30. Cobalt Blue (2022)

Directed by Sachin Kundalkar, ‘Cobalt Blue’ is a poignant exploration of love, identity, and familial expectations. The film centers on Tanay (Prateik Babbar), an aspiring writer, and his free-spirited sister Anuja (Anjali Sivaraman), who both fall for the enigmatic paying guest (Neelay Mehendale) living with their family. Set against the backdrop of a conservative Marathi household, the story delves into how their emotions unravel, challenging traditional norms and revealing hidden desires. Based on Kundalkar’s own 2006 novel of the same name, ‘Cobalt Blue’ is a beautifully shot, intimate portrayal of love and heartbreak. The film’s haunting cinematography and Babbar’s standout performance engage viewers, making it an essential watch for those seeking a deeper, emotionally layered indie experience. You can watch it here.

29. Something Necessary (2013)

Judy Kibinge’s ‘Something Necessary’ is a powerful drama that delves into the emotional aftermath of political violence in Kenya. The film follows the journey of a woman named Mary (Mediatrix Wanjiru), who is left to rebuild her life after surviving an attack by a gang during the post-election violence of 2007. Facing the trauma of her loss and the impact on her family, Mary is forced to confront a society torn apart by conflict. The film beautifully portrays themes of resilience, forgiveness, and healing, offering a raw and poignant look at how communities recover after devastating events. With outstanding performances and an intimate portrayal of post-conflict life, ‘Something Necessary’ is a must-watch for those interested in African cinema and stories of personal and societal healing. Find the movie available here.

28. Alex Strangelove (2018)

‘Alex Strangelove,’ directed by Craig Johnson, is a heartwarming coming-of-age comedy that follows the journey of Alex Truelove (Daniel Doheny), a high school senior navigating the complexities of love and sexuality. Alex is excited about losing his virginity to his girlfriend, Claire (Madeline Weinstein), but his world is turned upside down when he meets Elliot (Antonio Marziale), a charming classmate. As Alex grapples with his feelings for Elliot, he must come to terms with his own identity and the pressures of societal expectations. With its mix of humor, tenderness, and honesty, the film offers a fresh perspective on the LGBTQ+ coming-out experience. Alex Strangelove stands out for its lighthearted yet meaningful exploration of self-discovery, relationships, and the challenges of teenage life. If this interests you, watch the movie here.

27. Coming Forth by Day (2017)

In her directorial debut, Hanan Sayed Worrell offers a poignant exploration of grief, love, and the search for identity. ‘Coming Forth by Day’ follows Yasmine (Nadia Nia), a young woman living in New York who struggles with the recent death of her father. As she deals with her loss, Yasmine finds herself battling complex relationships with her family, her partner, and her own sense of self. Set against the backdrop of her Egyptian-American heritage, the film offers an intimate portrayal of how cultural identity and personal trauma intersect. Worrell’s sensitive direction highlights the emotional nuances of the characters, making this indie drama a compelling and thought-provoking watch. The film offers a beautiful examination of the grieving process, making it a powerful choice for anyone interested in deeply emotional and culturally rich narratives. If you are up for such a narrative, watch the movie here.

26. Drifting Home (2022)

Hiroyasu Ishida’s ‘Drifting Home’ is a visually captivating Japanese animated film that combines fantasy, adventure, and heartfelt emotion. The story follows Kousuke (voiced by Daiki Yamashita) and Natsume (voiced by Kana Hanazawa), two childhood friends who find themselves trapped in a strange, drifting building after a mysterious event. Isolated in an endless sea, they must confront their personal fears and unresolved emotions while grappling with the challenges of growing up. The film delves deeply into themes of friendship, loss, and the passage of time, with its stunning animation amplifying the emotional weight of the journey. Drifting Home offers a poignant look at adolescence and self-discovery, making it a must-watch for thought-provoking, visually immersive indie film fans. Stream the movie here.

25. NYAD (2023)

Helmed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, ‘NYAD‘ is an inspiring biographical drama that chronicles the extraordinary journey of Diana Nyad (Annette Bening), the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage. The film follows Nyad’s relentless pursuit of her dream, despite numerous failed attempts, physical challenges, and her age, as she pushes herself to the limits of endurance. Alongside her unwavering support team, including her longtime friend and coach Bonnie (Jodie Foster), Nyad defies both her own doubts and societal expectations of what an older athlete can achieve. The film not only highlights the physical and mental toll of the endeavor but also explores themes of perseverance, friendship, and resilience. Watch this inspiring movie here.

24. Tigertail (2020)

Alan Yang’s ‘Tigertail’ is a poignant drama that explores the life of Pin-Jui (Tzi Ma as an older Pin-Jui, Hong-Chi Lee as a younger Pin-Jui), a Taiwanese immigrant reflecting on his past choices and sacrifices. The film follows his journey from a passionate young man in Taiwan to a lonely, work-driven life in America, where he struggles to connect with his estranged daughter Angela (Christine Ko). As Pin-Jui reminisces about his lost love, Yuan (Yo-Hsing Fang), Tigertail delves into themes of regret, cultural identity, and the emotional toll of chasing the American Dream. Watch this heartfelt drama here.

23. Malcolm & Marie (2021)

Directed by Sam Levinson, ‘Malcolm & Marie’ is an intense, dialogue-driven drama that explores the volatile relationship between filmmaker Malcolm (John David Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya). Taking place over the course of one night, the film unravels after Malcolm forgets to thank Marie in his speech at a movie premiere, sparking a raw and emotionally charged argument. Now the couple explores the issues of love, ego, and artistic ambition, and their deep-seated grievances come to the surface. Shot in striking black and white, ‘Malcolm & Marie’ is a visually stunning and emotionally gripping examination of love and resentment. You can stream the movie here.

22. Emily the Criminal (2022)

‘Emily the Criminal’ is a gripping crime thriller that follows Emily (Aubrey Plaza), a young woman burdened by student debt and a criminal record that prevents her from finding stable work. Desperate for money, she gets involved in a credit card fraud scheme run by the charismatic Youcef (Theo Rossi). As she descends deeper into the world of underground crime, Emily finds herself taking increasingly dangerous risks. Directed by John Patton Ford, the film blurs the lines between desperation and moral compromise, delivering a tense and thought-provoking take on economic struggle and survival in modern America. The movie can be streamed here.

21. I’m No Longer Here (2019)

In ‘I’m No Longer Here,’ director Fernando Frías de la Parra crafts a deeply moving coming-of-age drama that follows Ulises (Juan Daniel García Treviño), a teenager from Monterrey, Mexico, whose life revolves around the local counterculture of “Kolombia” music and dance. After a misunderstanding with a cartel, he is forced to flee to the United States, leaving behind his friends and identity. Struggling to adapt in a foreign land, Ulises longs for the vibrant world he left behind, making ‘I’m No Longer Here’ a poignant exploration of displacement, cultural identity, and the search for belonging. Find the movie here.

20. Of Good Report (2013)

Jahmil X.T. Qubeka’s ‘Of Good Report’ is a dark and unsettling psychological thriller that follows Parker Sithole (Mothusi Magano), a seemingly mild-mannered and respectable teacher who harbors a sinister secret. When he begins an illicit and obsessive affair with one of his students, Nolitha (Petronella Tshuma), his carefully controlled facade unravels, leading to devastating consequences. Shot in stark black and white, the film evokes a neo-noir atmosphere while offering a scathing critique of power, morality, and corruption. Bold and disturbing, ‘Of Good Report’ pushes the boundaries of storytelling in South African cinema. You can watch the movie here.

19. Call Me Chihiro (2023)

With ‘Call Me Chihiro,’ filmmaker Rikiya Imaizumi crafts a deeply introspective drama about human connection and the quiet power of kindness. The story follows Chihiro (Kasumi Arimura), a former sex worker who now works at a humble bento shop in a seaside town. Though her past sets her apart, she embraces life with an open heart, forming unexpected bonds with the lonely souls around her — a withdrawn schoolgirl, a homeless man, and a troubled young boy. Adapted from the manga ‘Chihiro-san’ by Hiroyuki Yasuda, the film offers a moving reflection on acceptance, healing, and the beauty of everyday encounters. This heartwarming tale can be found here.

18. I Lost My Body (2020)

Jérémy Clapin’s ‘I Lost My Body’ is a visually stunning and deeply poetic animated drama that intertwines two narratives: one following Naoufel (Hakim Faris), a lonely young man struggling with loss and longing in Paris, and the other centered on a severed hand making an extraordinary journey across the city to reunite with its owner. After Naoufel falls for Gabrielle (Victoire Du Bois), his past and present collide in an existential search for meaning and belonging. Based on Guillaume Laurant’s novel Happy Hand, the film blends surrealism with raw emotion, creating a unique meditation on fate, love, and the human experience. Stream the movie here.

17. The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

Through ‘The Fundamentals of Caring,’ director Rob Burnett crafts a heartfelt road-trip dramedy about unlikely friendships and personal healing. The film follows Ben (Paul Rudd), a grieving writer who becomes a caregiver for Trevor (Craig Roberts), a sharp-witted teenager with muscular dystrophy. What starts as a routine job turns into an adventurous road trip, during which they cross paths with Dot (Selena Gomez), a rebellious runaway. As they navigate both physical and emotional landscapes, the journey challenges them to confront their pasts and embrace life in unexpected ways. Adapted from Jonathan Evison’s novel ‘The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving,’ the film balances humor and poignancy in a moving exploration of resilience and human connection. You can stream the movie here.

16. The Half of It (2020)

Alice Wu’s ‘The Half of It’ is a fresh and heartfelt coming-of-age drama that reimagines the classic Cyrano de Bergerac story through the lens of teenage identity and self-discovery. The film follows Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis), a shy but brilliant student in a small conservative town who makes money writing essays for her classmates. When Paul (Daniel Diemer), a sweet but awkward jock, asks her to write love letters to his crush Aster (Alexxis Lemire), Ellie agrees, only to realize that she has feelings for Aster herself. With tangled emotions unfolding, the film explores themes of love, friendship, and the courage to embrace one’s true self. You can enjoy this wholesome movie here.

15. The Disciple (2020)

With ‘The Disciple,’ Chaitanya Tamhane delivers a meditative and deeply introspective drama that examines the struggles of artistic ambition and self-doubt. The film follows Sharad Nerulkar (Aditya Modak), a devoted classical Indian musician who has spent his life adhering to the rigorous traditions of his craft. Despite years of discipline and sacrifice, the path to greatness remains elusive, forcing him to confront the gap between his aspirations and reality. The Disciple offers a poignant reflection on passion, perseverance, and the weight of chasing an unfulfilled dream. This powerful movie can be found here.

14. Sing Street (2016)

John Carney’s ‘Sing Street’ is a vibrant coming-of-age musical that blends youthful rebellion with the power of music. Set in 1980s Dublin, the film follows Conor (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo), a teenager who starts a band to impress the enigmatic Raphina (Lucy Boynton). Music becomes an escape from his troubled home life and strict Catholic school as he and his bandmates experiment with different styles and sounds. With infectious original songs and a heartfelt story, Sing Street captures the thrill of self-expression, first love, and the dream of breaking free from limitations. You can stream it here.

13. I Used to Be Funny (2024)

In ‘I Used to Be Funny,’ Rachel Sennott delivers a compelling performance as Sam, a stand-up comedian in Toronto grappling with depression and PTSD following the disappearance of Brooke (Olga Petsa), a young girl she once nannied. The narrative delves into Sam’s internal struggles, highlighting how her trauma impacts her personal life and comedic career. Ally Pankiw, known for her work on television series like ‘Feel Good,’ makes her feature directorial debut with this film, skillfully balancing humor and poignant drama. The supporting cast includes Sabrina Jalees, Caleb Hearon, Ennis Esmer, Dani Kind, and Jason Jones, each contributing to this nuanced exploration of mental health and resilience. Watch this tale unfold here.

12. Outside In (2017)

Lynn Shelton’s ‘Outside In’ is a tender and deeply emotional drama that explores second chances and the complexities of human connection. The film follows Chris (Jay Duplass), a man who has just been released from prison after serving 20 years for a crime he didn’t fully commit. Struggling to adjust to life on the outside, he finds solace in Carol (Edie Falco), his former high school teacher who advocated for his release. Their relationship takes on unexpected emotional depth, forcing both to reevaluate their past choices and uncertain futures. With a delicate touch, Shelton crafts a poignant story of longing, redemption, and the search for belonging. You can watch this tender movie here.

11. Falling in Love Like in Movies (2023)

In ‘Falling in Love Like in Movies,’ the Indonesian filmmaker Yandy Laurens presents a heartfelt romantic comedy that delves into the complexities of love and storytelling. The narrative centers on Bagus Rahmat (Ringgo Agus Rahman), a screenwriter embarking on his first original screenplay inspired by his own experiences. He finds himself reconnecting with Hana (Nirina Zubir), his high school best friend who has recently become a widow. As Bagus comes to terms with his feelings and the blurred lines between reality and fiction, the film offers a poignant exploration of love, loss, and the creative process. Laurens’ direction brings depth and authenticity to this tale of rediscovery and emotional growth. Stream the movie here.

10. A Sun (2019)

Chung Mong-Hong’s ‘A Sun’ is a gripping Taiwanese family drama that unravels the deep fractures within a household after a devastating event. The film follows A-Ho (Wu Chien-Ho), a troubled teenager whose impulsive actions land him in juvenile detention, while his older brother A-Hao (Greg Hsu) is seen as the ideal son. Their father (Chen Yi-Wen) struggles to accept A-Ho, creating a rift that exposes buried emotions, secrets, and regrets. With the intertwining of tragedy and redemption, ‘A Sun’ becomes a powerful meditation on family, forgiveness, and the weight of expectations, all beautifully captured through Chung Mong-Hong’s masterful direction. Watch the movie here.

9. Three of Us (2023)

Directed by Avinash Arun, ‘Three of Us,’ is a quiet and deeply introspective drama that delicately explores memory, longing, and the passage of time. The story follows Shailaja (Shefali Shah), a woman diagnosed with early-onset dementia, who embarks on a journey to her childhood town with her husband (Swanand Kirkire) and reconnects with an old friend (Jaideep Ahlawat). Arun’s directorial sensitivity turns this simple premise into a profoundly moving experience, capturing the quiet ache of unspoken emotions and unresolved pasts. With its meditative pacing, naturalistic performances, and evocative cinematography, the film lingers like a half-remembered dream. Three of Us unfolds with the warmth and melancholy of a fading memory, making it a deeply human indie film that resonates long after it ends. You can stream it here.

8. The Power of the Dog (2021)

Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ is a riveting psychological Western that masterfully deconstructs masculinity, repression, and power dynamics. Set in 1920s Montana, the story follows Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), a charismatic yet cruel rancher whose world is upended when his brother George (Jesse Plemons) marries Rose (Kirsten Dunst), a widow with a quiet but determined son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). With tensions simmering, Phil’s domineering presence casts a shadow over the family, but unexpected complexities in his character begin to emerge. Adapted from Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name, the film unravels layers of hidden desires and psychological torment, brought to life through Campion’s meticulous direction and Ari Wegner’s breathtaking cinematography. You can stream the movie here.

7. Bad Genius (2017)

‘Bad Genius’ is a compelling Thai heist drama that turns high school exam cheating into an intense, high-stakes game. Lynn (Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying), a brilliant student, devises an elaborate scheme to help wealthy classmates ace their exams for a hefty fee. Nattawut Poonpiriya’s directorial vision transforms this seemingly simple premise into a pulse-pounding thriller as the operation expands to an international level with the prestigious STIC exam, pushing Lynn into dangerous territory. Inspired by real-life cheating scandals, the film masterfully blends tension, sleek cinematography, and a pulsating score, making it feel like a full-fledged heist movie. Beyond its suspense, Bad Genius delivers sharp social commentary on class disparity and academic pressure, standing out as one of the most exhilarating indie thrillers of the decade. Watch this engrossing tale unfold here.

6. Udaan (2010)

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, ‘Udaan’ is a poignant coming-of-age drama that explores the suffocating constraints of a strict, authoritarian upbringing. Rohan (Rajat Barmecha), a teenager expelled from boarding school, is forced to return home to his oppressive father (Ronit Roy) in the industrial town of Jamshedpur. Struggling to balance his passion for writing with his father’s rigid expectations, he finds solace in his younger half-brother, leading to a deeply emotional journey of self-discovery and rebellion. This India’s answer to ‘The 400 Blows’ captures the raw essence of youthful defiance and the yearning for freedom with remarkable authenticity. Motwane’s evocative storytelling, paired with an unforgettable soundtrack, makes Udaan a powerful and universally resonant indie gem that lingers long after the credits roll. This moving tale can be experienced here.

5. Roma (2018)

Alfonso Cuarón’s deeply personal and visually stunning film, ‘Roma,’ is a heartfelt tribute to the unsung domestic workers who shape lives from the shadows. Set in 1970s Mexico City, the story follows Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), an indigenous live-in maid working for a middle-class family as political unrest brews in the background. Cuarón’s directorial brilliance transforms this intimate tale into a grand cinematic experience, capturing Cleo’s quiet resilience amid personal and societal upheaval. Shot in breathtaking black and white, the film immerses viewers in nostalgia while delivering a powerful meditation on love, loss, and social class. Inspired by Cuarón’s own childhood and his family’s caretaker, ‘Roma’ is an emotionally profound and visually poetic indie triumph that cements itself as a powerful piece of media in indie cinema. You can witness this tale here.

4. I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

Helmed by Charlie Kaufman, ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ is a surreal psychological drama that blurs the lines between reality, memory, and existential dread. The story follows a young woman (Jessie Buckley) who embarks on a road trip with her boyfriend Jake (Jesse Plemons) to meet his parents (Toni Collette and David Thewlis) at their remote farmhouse. As the evening unfolds, time and identity begin to shift in unsettling ways, revealing a deeply introspective and fragmented narrative. Based on Iain Reid’s novel of the same name, Kaufman’s directorial vision amplifies the book’s eerie, cerebral nature, transforming it into a haunting meditation on loneliness, regret, and the passage of time. The film’s dreamlike cinematography and disorienting atmosphere create an experience that lingers long after the credits roll. ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ is an essential watch for those who appreciate mind-bending, thought-provoking indie cinema that challenges traditional storytelling. Find the movie here.

3. The Squid and the Whale (2005)

Helmed by Noah Baumbach, ‘The Squid and the Whale’ is a deeply personal indie drama that offers a raw and darkly comedic look at a family unraveling in the wake of divorce. Set in 1980s Brooklyn, the film follows teenage brothers Walt (Jesse Eisenberg) and Frank (Owen Kline) as they struggle to navigate the emotional fallout of their parent’s separation, with their intellectual but self-absorbed father (Jeff Daniels) and successful writer mother (Laura Linney) pulling them in different directions. Baumbach’s directorial touch brings an unfiltered authenticity to the dysfunctional family dynamic, exploring themes of resentment, insecurity, and coming-of-age with sharp dialogue and biting humor. Loosely inspired by Baumbach’s own childhood, The Squid and the Whale delivers a poignant, brutally honest, and at times painfully funny portrait of familial breakdown. You can stream it here.

2. Blue Jay (2016)

‘Blue Jay’ is a beautifully understated, black-and-white drama that captures the bittersweet nostalgia of reconnecting with a lost love. Jim (Mark Duplass) and Amanda (Sarah Paulson), high school sweethearts who haven’t seen each other in years, unexpectedly cross paths in their hometown and spend a day reminiscing about their past. Alex Lehmann’s directorial approach keeps the focus intimate, allowing the raw, improvised performances to bring out the aching tenderness of their shared history. Now, as old emotions resurface, the film gently explores themes of regret, what-ifs, and the enduring impact of first love. With its minimalistic setting and deeply emotional storytelling, ‘Blue Jay’ is a quiet yet profoundly affecting indie film that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable. Find it available here.

1. Y tu mamá también (2011)

Alfonso Cuarón’s daring and emotionally rich road drama ‘Y tu mamá también’ is a coming-of-age story that blends youthful recklessness with deep social and political undercurrents. When two teenage best friends, Julio (Gael García Bernal) and Tenoch (Diego Luna), embark on a spontaneous road trip with the older and enigmatic Luisa (Maribel Verdú), their carefree adventure soon unravels into an exploration of love, desire, and self-discovery. Cuarón’s directorial vision elevates the film beyond a typical road movie, using Mexico’s stunning landscapes and an omniscient narrator to subtly weave in themes of class divide and fleeting youth. Equal parts sensual and melancholic, Y tu mamá también is a raw and unforgettable indie gem that lingers as a meditation on the impermanence of relationships and the inevitable passage of time. You can watch this indie gem here.

