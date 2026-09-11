Dive into the captivating realm of real-life narratives with our curated list of the best true-story movies on Amazon Prime. Uncover the remarkable tales that have inspired, amazed, and moved audiences worldwide, all conveniently accessible on one of the most popular streaming platforms. From gripping biopics to heartwarming accounts of human resilience, these films offer a front-row seat to history’s most extraordinary moments. Join us as we explore the power of truth through the lens of cinema, celebrating the indomitable spirit of individuals and the events that shaped our world. Embark on a cinematic journey where reality meets the silver screen on Amazon Prime, leaving you both enlightened and entertained.

15. Ikkis (2026)

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, ‘Ikkis’ is an Indian Hindi-language war drama that borrows from the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The film puts special focus on Arun Khetarpal, a tank commander, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the war. ‘Ikkis’ shifts between time periods, showing also Arun Khetarpal’s father, Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal, who visited Pakistan 30 years after the war and met Brigadier Jaan Mohammed Nisar of the Pakistan army, who played a crucial role in Arun Khetarpal’s life. The movie stars Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal, Dharmendra as Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal, and Jaideep Ahlawat as Brigadier Jaan Mohammad Nisar. You can watch it here.

14. Sound of Freedom (2023)

Directed by Alejandro Gómez Monteverde, ‘Sound of Freedom’ is a fictional story inspired by Operation Underground Railroad, an operation founded by former Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard. Jim Caviezel plays Tim Ballard, the real-life founder and former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), an anti-sex-trafficking nonprofit organization. The film follows Ballard, a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agent in Colombia, who rescues a trafficked child named Miguel from the man who purchased him, but comes to know that Miguel’s sister Rocio is missing. Ballard then puts all his skills to use to locate Rocio and get her back alive as soon as possible because in such cases, the window closes quickly. Caviezel offers a strong on-screen presence, adding to the tense drama. You can watch ‘Sound of Freedom’ here.

13. Maidaan (2024)

This brilliant Bollywood biographical drama is directed by Amit Sharma. It tells the story of Syed Abdul Rahim, an Indian football player and coach who is known as the architect of modern Indian football. He coached the Indian football team from 1950 to 1962, a tenure that is now called the golden age of Indian football. The film shows Rahim forming a new team after its underperformance at the 1952 Summer Olympics, scouting and picking players from across the huge country, players who would go down as legends in Indian football, including Chuni Goswami, Peter Thangaraj, and Tulsidas Balaram. What follows is a compelling portrayal of the Indian team’s performance at the 1956 Summer Olympics, the 1960 Summer Olympics, and the 1962 Asian Games, underscored by Abdul Rahim’s determination and love for his country, earning it admiration in the game internationally. Ajay Devgn plays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim. The rest of the cast includes Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh. You can watch ‘Maidaan’ here.

12. The Burial (2023)

The Maggie Betts directorial is loosely based on a breach of contract lawsuit filed by funeral home owner Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe against Raymond Loewen of the Loewen Funeral Group in 1995. Raymond Loewen was trying to keep O’Keefe from coming into the funeral markets by making a deal with him. Loewen was found guilty. This would eventually lead to the collapse of the Loewen Funeral Group, which filed for bankruptcy in 1999. In the film, Tommy Lee Jones plays the role of Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe, Jamie Foxx plays O’Keefe’s lawyer, Willie E. Gary, and Bill Camp plays Raymond Loewen. You can watch it here.

11. By the Grace of God (2019)

Directed by François Ozon, ‘By the Grace of God’ (French: ‘Grâce à Dieu’) is a poignant French-Belgian drama featuring an ensemble cast including Melvil Poupaud, Denis Ménochet, and Swann Arlaud. The film portrays the harrowing journey of three survivors of sexual abuse by a Catholic priest as they come together to shed light on the concealed wrongdoing within the Catholic Church. Inspired by true events, this compelling narrative unearths the painful truths and enduring strength of those affected by the abuse, offering a powerful exploration of resilience and the pursuit of justice. You can watch ‘By the Grace of God’ here.

10. I Want to Talk (2024)

‘I Want to Talk’ is an Indian Hindi-language drama directed by Shoojit Sircar. Based on the true story of USA-based NRI (Non-Resident Indian) Arjun Sen, the slice-of-life drama explores the physical and emotional struggles of his life as a cancer-diagnosed single parent. Laryngeal cancer has caught up to Sen (Abhishek Bachchan), and many other issues are showing up, not to mention the countless surgeries. However, he keeps a strong face while dealing with the emotional tantrums of his teenage daughter, Reya (Ahilya Bamroo). As strained as their relationship appears, the undercurrents of love and care are also clear. With a powerful father-daughter relationship at its core, ‘I Want to Talk’ is an intimate drama about human strength and resilience. You can watch it here.

9. One Night in Miami… (2020)

‘One Night in Miami…‘ is a compelling drama based on a true story. Set in 1964, the film imagines a fictionalized meeting between legendary figures: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge), and Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.). After Ali’s surprise win over Sonny Liston, the four friends gather in a hotel room for a night of intense discussions about their roles in the civil rights movement and their responsibilities as influential Black men. Directed by Regina King, the movie explores themes of race, identity, and activism, capturing a pivotal moment in history. With outstanding performances from the cast, ‘One Night in Miami…’ brings to life this remarkable encounter, shedding light on the social and political struggles of the time. You may watch it here.

8. The Report (2019)

Based on the true account of a former United States Senate investigator, Daniel Jones, who investigated the CIA’s torturous interrogation methods in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, ‘The Report’ showcases the efforts of Jones during the Bush administration to dig deeper and those during the Obama administration to release what he has found out. The over-500-page executive summary that was released in 2015 upon the Senate’s order is what serves as the basis for the film’s plot. Inefficient, brutal, and kept a secret from the American people, the so-called enhanced interrogation techniques (EITs) seemed to be nothing more than an attempt by the US government to provide the country with a face or faces that they could blame for the disaster. Adam Driver plays the role of Daniel Jones. You can watch ‘The Report’ here.

7. Operation Finale (2018)

Chris Weitz’s ‘Operation Finale’ offers a dramatized retelling of the strings pulled and the steps carried out by a Mossad (national intelligence agency of the State of Israel) team to capture German war criminal SS officer Adolf Eichmann and bring him to Jerusalem, where he shall be put on trial. From the dangers faced to the sacrifices made, the film shows how the team had to navigate their way in their pursuit of justice. Starring Oscar Isaac as Mossad agent Peter Malkin and Ben Kingsley as Adolf Eichmann, along with Mélanie Laurent and Lior Raz, ‘Operation Finale’ is a finely executed movie that manages to maintain the balance between reality and drama. For those wanting to watch entertaining WWII films, this one offers a satisfying watch. It can be streamed here.

6. Sardar Udham (2021)

‘Sardar Udham’ is an Indian Hindi-language drama that is based on the life of Sardar Udham Singh, the Indian freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the man responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, Punjab. More than a thousand people who had gathered there for a peaceful protest were shot and killed by British soldiers on O’Dwyer’s orders on April 13, 1919. The film delves into how Udham Singh (Vicky Kaushal) made his way to London and carried out his assassination plot and its aftermath. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film won five National Film Awards, receiving widespread acclaim for its execution, setting, and performances. A must-watch film that throws light on a lesser-known chapter of the Indian freedom struggle, ‘Sardar Udham’ can be streamed right here.

5. Beautiful Boy (2018)

‘Beautiful Boy,’ directed by Felix Van Groeningen, boasts of a stellar performance by Timothée Chalamet. The film portrays the harrowing journey of a father (Steve Carell) as he grapples with his son’s addiction to methamphetamine, portrayed by Chalamet. This emotionally charged drama is based on the real-life memoirs of father and son David and Nic Sheff. Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of Nic’s struggle with addiction is both raw and compelling, earning critical acclaim. The movie poignantly delves into the complexities of addiction and the enduring love between a father and son. It’s a gripping adaptation of the Sheffs’ powerful true story. Feel free to check out the movie here.

4. Shershaah (2021)

This is an Indian Hindi-language (Bollywood) biographical drama based on the inspiring life of Indian army officer Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life while occupying Point 4875, which would eventually end the Kargil War of 1999 fought between India and Pakistan. Vikram Batra is a posthumous recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honor. Sidharth Malhotra plays Captain Batra and his twin brother, Vishal. Kiara Advani plays Dimple Cheema, Vikram Batra’s girlfriend. ‘Shershaah’ is directed by Vishnuvardhan. It can be streamed here.

3. A Taxi Driver (2017)

Jang Hoon’s ‘A Taxi Driver’ delves into the heart-wrenching events of the Gwangju Uprising in 1980. It chronicles the unexpected journey of a Seoul taxi driver, Kim Man-seob (Song Kang-ho), who inadvertently becomes a part of a significant historical event alongside German journalist Jürgen Hinzpeter (Thomas Kretschmann). Kim takes Jürgen as his passenger, who is heading to Gwangju to report on the civil unrest in the city. While the film borrows from the real-life interactions between Hinzpeter and driver Kim Sa-bok, much of the storyline is fictionalized, effectively bringing to light the human spirit and resilience during times of immense adversity. With a powerful narrative that is as personal as it is universal, ‘A Taxi Driver’ paints a vivid picture of one of the most turbulent and horrific times in South Korea’s history. You can stream ‘A Taxi Driver’ here.

2. Air (2023)

A must-watch Ben Affleck directorial, ‘Air’ tells the true story behind the creation of the iconic Air Jordan shoes in the 1980s. It was a mammoth task for Nike, as a lot of effort had to be put in, a lot of strings had to be pulled, and a lot of risks had to be taken. All of these had Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon), Nike’s basketball talent scout, at their forefront. He realized the young Michael Jordan’s potential and reached out to his mother, Deloris (Viola Davis), to talk her into onboarding Nike’s plan. Affleck plays the role of Nike co-founder Phil Knight, who was also crucial for the plan to take shape. With brilliant performances and a captivating screenplay, ‘Air’ does a great job of shedding light on perhaps one of the greatest inventions in sports history, one that revolutionized the sports shoe industry. You can watch the film here.

1. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ is a dramatized retelling of the life and career of American stockbroker Jordan Belfort. Based on Belfort’s memoir of the same name, the film shows his rise as a stockbroker on Wall Street in the 1990s, during which he defrauded clients through his firm, Stratton Oakmont, and how the FBI ultimately brought him down. The film offers a dark comedic take on Wall Street culture, where anything goes in the name of making money, including drugs, over-the-top lifestyles, sex, and almost all absurd forms of “entertainment.” A no-holds-barred adult drama like only Scorsese can make, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ features Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort alongside Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, and Kyle Chandler. You can watch the film here.

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