Sonny Vaccaro Now: Where is Ex-Nike Salesman Today?

Ben Affleck’s biographical sports film ‘Air’ revolves around the origin of Air Jordan, one of the most celebrated basketball shoe lines. Set in 1984, the film follows the efforts of Nike co-founder Phil Knight and chairman Rob Strasser to save their company from an impending fall, which leads them to a salesman named Sonny Vaccaro. As the film depicts, Vaccaro played an integral role in signing Michael Jordan and producing the Air Jordan shoes, which turned around the fate of the company. Inspired by the intriguing saga of Vaccaro, we have found out everything one would want to know about the former sports marketing executive, including his current whereabouts. Here’s what we can share about the same!

Who is Sonny Vaccaro?

Sonny Vaccaro grew up in Trafford, Pennsylvania. Although he played football and baseball, basketball became a part of his life when he set out to find basketball players from Pittsburgh to bring them to Youngstown State University. In 1965, he co-founded the Dapper Dan Roundball Classic, an annual all-star basketball game that featured some of the best high school players from across the country. In 1977, he joined Nike upon meeting then-chairman Rob Strasser to introduce the latter to some of the shoe prototypes he conceived. Vaccaro’s potential was recognized by the officials of the company and the former impressed them by signing college basketball teams to the brand.

In 1984, Nike wanted to expand their success with college basketball teams. The company wanted to “get a signature athlete who was going to be a signature marketing icon,” according to the documentary ‘Sole Man.’ Nike reportedly considered offering endorsement deals to Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley, and John Stockton but Vaccaro wanted the company to choose risk to reap greater rewards. He convinced Nike to use their entire budget to sign Michael Jordan even before the then-player started to play for the Chicago Bulls. Vaccaro sought the help of his close friend and basketball coach George Raveling to reach out to Jordan.

In the same year, Jordan signed a record-breaking $2.5 million contract with Nike, which paved the way for the debut of the Air Jordan shoe line. The company, which expected to make $3 million in three years selling the Air Jordan shoes, earned around $126 million selling the same in the first year alone. In 1984, Vaccaro also kickstarted the Academic Betterment and Career Development (ABCD) camp, which commercialized summer basketball. Vaccaro’s time at Nike came to an abrupt end in 1991, which made it clear that the relationship between the company and the former apparently turned bitter.

Where is Sonny Vaccaro Today?

After leaving Nike, Sonny Vaccaro joined Adidas. After the Jordan deal, the executive stunned the basketball world again by signing then-high school senior Kobe Bryant to his new company. “We’ve been looking for the right person. We knew Kobe. He’d been to our camp for two years. He’ll be a great player. Someday,” Vaccaro told The New York Times after signing the player who eventually became one of the greats of the sport. He also continued to run the ABCD camp until 2007, hosting several stars such as Kobe, Lebron James, Tracy McGrady, etc. Vaccaro also organized the Roundball Classic games until 2007, which hosted icons such as Shaquille O’Neal, Patrick Ewing, Moses Malone, Alonzo Mourning, etc. during the early stages of their careers.

After leaving Adidas, Vaccaro joined Reebok, where he worked until 2007. After parting ways with the latter, he hasn’t joined any other company. Instead, he played a vital part in the legal battle against National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for college athletes to get compensated. He traveled across the country to raise awareness about how the NCAA reportedly made millions off of college athletes without offering the latter any sort of monetary compensation. He addressed crowds in several renowned educational institutions such as Duke, Harvard, Yale, etc. Vaccaro teamed up with former basketball player Ed O’Bannon and antitrust lawyers to sue NCAA in 2009.

In 2014, O’Bannon and his lawyers won the case as a judge made it clear that the organization violated antitrust laws by stopping football and basketball players from earning money using their image and likeness in television broadcasts and video games. NCAA was asked to give students a trust fund with a share of their licensing revenue when they left their respective institutions. The outcome of the case made NCAA acknowledge that the athletes have a “fundamental right” to their name, image, and likeness. “I don’t know what else in my lifetime I could have done that’s more important to me than what is happening. I was part of this,” Vaccaro told USA Today about the role he played in securing victory against the NCAA.

Vaccaro currently lives in California along with his wife Pamela Monakee, with whom he has been sharing his life for nearly forty years. Ever since he departed from Nike, his role in the company’s partnership with Michael Jordan has been under frequent contention. Both Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Jordan have claimed that Vaccaro doesn’t deserve to take all the credit for the deal. “Phil Knight’s lying, Michael’s lying more than Phil, and Raveling is insane. All three of them need to destroy me to live happily ever after. Everyone’s trying to rewrite history. It goes beyond Jordan. I am the savior of Nike,” Vaccaro told USA Today while responding to their claims.

Vaccaro was involved in the production of ‘Air.’ The former marketing executive met with Matt Damon, who plays him in the film, several times and even visited the filming sets with his wife Pam. He continues to interact with the younger generation about marketing and basketball, two pillars of his life.

