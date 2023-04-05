Where Was Air (2023) Filmed?

The Academy Award-winner Ben Affleck sat on the director’s chair as he helmed ‘Air,’ a biographical sports drama movie that is based on true events surrounding the origin of the world-famous basketball shoe line Air Jordan. Inspired by a 2021 Black List script titled ‘Air Jordan’ by Alex Convery, the narrative follows a revolutionary shoe salesman named Sonny Vaccaro and how his instincts led Nike to pursue the would-be greatest athlete in the history of basketball — Michael Jordan. Sonny decides to take a career-changing gamble and puts everything on the line, and negotiates with a mother who knows her son’s immense potential.

‘Air’ doesn’t only portray Nike’s revolutionary shoe line but also gives us a glimpse into the anticipation of the then-rookie Michael Jordan becoming something legendary himself. Alongside Ben Affleck and his long-time friend Matt Damon, the drama movie also features stellar onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis. Set in the 1980s, a majority of the film unfolds in the Nike Headquarters and several exterior locations as Sonny moves heaven and earth to revolutionize the basketball shoe industry. Thus, we understand why you might be interested in knowing where ‘Air’ was filmed. Well, let’s explore all the places, shall we?

Air Filming Locations

‘Air’ was filmed in California, particularly in Los Angeles and Santa Monica. Principal photography for the sports drama movie reportedly commenced in June 2022 and wrapped up after a month or so, in July of the same year. Even though Michael Jordan had no direct involvement in the movie, he met with Ben Affleck before the start of production to suggest some things and give him his blessings.

It was Jordan who suggested casting Viola Davis as his mother and wished for his personal friend and vice president of Nike’s Jordan Brand, Howard White, included in the film. This led to Ben Affleck casting Chris Tucker for that role. Now, without wasting any time, let us walk you through all the specific locations that feature in the biographical movie!

Los Angeles, California

For taping a majority of the pivotal sequences, the production team of ‘Air’ set up camp in and around Los Angeles. They supposedly redecorated certain streets and neighborhoods in the city to make it stand in for the 1980s era flawlessly and recorded several exterior shots against suitable backdrops. As for some indoor scenes, they were seemingly lensed on a soundstage of one of the many film studios situated in and around LA.

The City of Angels consists of some iconic and popular landmarks, some of which you might be able to spot in the backdrop of some sequences in the Ben Affleck directorial. They are the Capitol Records Building, the Hollywood Sign, Wilshire Grand Center, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the Venice Canal Historic District. Apart from ‘Air,’ Los Angeles has served as a prominent production location for numerous film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ ‘Euphoria,’ and ‘House.’

Santa Monica, California

Several key portions for ‘Air’ were also taped in the city of Santa Monica, with the filming unit utilizing various locales of the city for the production. According to reports, the scenes involving the Nike Headquarters in the 1980s were shot in a secluded location in Santa Monica. During the production of ‘Air,’ the production team realized that they went over the budget in three areas — construction, cast, and food trucks. In Santa Monica’s set, they used to have at least five food trucks in their little office parks all the time. There was a coffee truck, a Korean barbecue, a Mexican truck, and a couple of others.

