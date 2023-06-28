Where Was The Witcher Season 3 Filmed?

Based on the eponymous book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, Netflix’s ‘The Witcher‘ is a fantasy action-adventure series set on a fictional landmass known as the Continent that mainly focuses on a legendary monster hunter named Geralt of Rivia who struggles to find a place in the world as he encounters a number of people who turn out to be more wicked than the beasts he hunts. In season 3, the monarchs, mages, and beasts compete against one another to get their hands on Ciri of Cintra while Geralt keeps her hidden safely.

Geralt is ready to go to any lengths to keep his newly-reunited family protected and safe from the threats of all those who mean to destroy it. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the fantasy drama show‘s third season also includes a number of fantastical creatures and locations, just like the previous seasons. So, it is understandable why you might be interested in knowing where ‘The Witcher’ season 3 was filmed. In that case, we have got you covered!

The Witcher Season 3 Filming Locations

‘The Witcher’ season 3 was filmed in England, Wales, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, and Morocco, particularly in Surrey, Greater London, Kent, Blaenau Gwent, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Municipality of Postojna, Kranjska Gora, Krk Island, and Erfoud. As per reports, principal photography for the third round of the fantasy series commenced in late March 2022 and wrapped up in September of the same year. Now, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that make an appearance in the third season of the Netflix show!

Surrey, England

A major chunk of ‘The Witcher’ season 3 was lensed in the ceremonial and non-metropolitan county of Surrey. To be specific, Longcross Film Studios on Chobham Lane in Surrey’s Chertsey served as one of the primary production locations for season 3. The film studio is home to four main stages, 200 acres of backlot, numerous workshops, and an ample amount of office space and other facilities, making it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions.

The production team set up camp in and around Guildford Cathedral in Stag Hill in the town of Guildford, which was transformed into Emperor Emhyr’s royal palace for the series’ third season. Furthermore, Windsor Great Park at The Crown Estate Windsor Great Park as well as parts of Virginia Water Lake feature in several scenes of the third season.

Other Locations in England

For shooting purposes, the filming unit also traveled to other locations across England, including the county of Kent. Jolly Farm in Sevenoaks, Kent makes quite a few appearances throughout the third season of ‘The Witcher.’ Besides that, the Belleteyn scenes of season 3 were taped in Epping Forest, including Strawberry Hill Pond.

Wales

Reportedly, the production team of ‘The Witcher’ set up camp in Wales to shoot one of the most crucial scenes of season 3 involving the characters of Geralt and Vilgefortz. Located right outside the eponymous village, Trefil Quarry in Tredegar hosted the production of the third season. In June 2022, the cast and crew were also spotted shooting various important scenes in Nash Point, which is situated on the Monknash Coast of the Vale of Glamorgan in south Wales.

Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy

To kick off the production of the third season, the filming unit of ‘The Witcher’ utilized the locales of the Italian region of Friuli Venezia Giulia. In late March 2022, the icy lake of Fusine Lakes aka Laghi di Fusine turned into a filming site for the production of the Henry Cavill starrer. It is a glacial lake complex situated in the northern part of Italy, which is known to be a great spot for hikers as it is easily accessible.

Slovenia

Several important sequences for ‘The Witcher’ season 3 were also shot in different locations across Slovenia. A couple of major production locations that feature in the third round are the Predjama Castle, which is situated in Slovenia’s historical region of Inner Carniola, and St. Jerome Church in the Nanos mountain. In addition, the locales of the town of Kranjska Gora also make a few appearances in the show for a while.

Croatia

In order to shoot some key portions of ‘The Witcher’ season 3, the production team traveled to the Croatian city of Pula. Besides that, they even set up camp on Zala Beach Stara Baska, which is considered one of the best tourist spots on Krk Island. After all, the gorgeous and dreamy beach made for a suitable setting for the fantasy drama series.

Morocco

As per reports, the oasis town of Erfoud in Morocco also played a significant role in ‘The Witcher’ season 3 as it features in some pivotal scenes. The filming unit reportedly spent a couple of weeks in July 2022 taping several portions for the show’s third round in the Sahara Desert, which stood in for the Korath Desert.

