The Chi Season 8 Episode 7 Recap: Icebox

Created by Lena Waithe, Paramount+’s ‘The Chi’ situates itself in the heart of Chicago, where several families in the South Side find their lives interconnected over the course of a narrative spanning several years, generations, and social ups and downs. What follows is a coming-of-age story unlike any other, where characters are forced to question if the world they have grown up in is the only one they can recreate. In the previous episode, Nuck’s death changes the game entirely, bringing Tiff to an uncomfortable juncture as she hosts Emmett and Kiesha’s engagement party. However, this only seems to be the start of a troubled future, both for her and Bakari, as we see in this episode, titled ‘Icebox.’

Tiff Frames Bakari For the Murder of Nuck

‘The Chi’ season 8 episode 7 begins with Tiff struggling to shake off the memory of killing Nuck, as well as the memories of being with him in the past. Though Jake is technically here as her bodyguard, that does little to soothe the mind, and Tiff realizes she needs a different, more complicated. This calls for another meeting with Bakari, and while Tiff is still mad at him for not revealing the truth about Rob’s death any sooner, this also gives her a degree of control over him. In a surprising turn, she asks him to take the fall in front of Kiesha by manufacturing the idea that he acted in self-defense. Though taken aback at first, Bakari is inevitably pressured into agreement, even if doing so risks his life.

Elsewhere, Smitty takes over as the new leader of the 63rd Mob, and his first order of business is to cut off Tiff from the business equation, seeing that he still thinks she had a role in Nuck’s disappearance. Later that day, Tiff and Kiesha meet up once again to discuss the latter’s upcoming wedding, but when the conversation shifts to Nuck once again, Tiff is ready. As she redirects Kiesha to Bakari, he decides to forward the lie, claiming that he killed Nuck in a situation where bloodshed was unavoidable. However, no amount of explanation can stop Kiesha from feeling how she does, and as she walks out of Bakari’s house in anguish, a part of her mind steels itself to ruin his life in kind. The first, and perhaps biggest step in that is to tell the truth to Emmett and get him to fire Bakari.

Emmett is Left With No Choice But to Fire Bakari

Though Emmett has slightly more context about what might have happened to Nuck, he still cannot come clean to Kiesha outright. To get the air cleared, he approaches Victor, who is left with no choice but to imply that it wasn’t Bakari, but Tiff, who got Nuck killed. However, there is absolutely no way that the truth can be revealed to Kiesha, as it risks ruining the great friendship the two women have. As such, Emmett is left with no choice but to fire Bakari, but not before he makes the teen know that he trusts him. In the same breath, Kieth, one of Reg’s former crewmates, gets hired as a replacement, as he is on a path of self-improvement as well.

Meanwhile, a completely different scenario seems to be brewing at Lynae’s crib, where we learn that Jake has stopped using his phone outside of business hours. Feeling almost spiritually elevated, he wonders if it would be a good idea to spread the message by creating a no-phones party. However, Desiree is quick to turn down the idea, claiming that people mostly go to parties to update their socials. With this, a loose bet is officially up, and Jake decides that Lynae’s house is a good spot for the party to go down. In sharp contrast, we see Shaad and Patience’s relationship only going downhill, as they now disagree as to what the correct approach is regarding Nora’s death. While they know that Roselyn is connected to all of this, there’s no easy way to draw her out without self-sacrifice, and Patience isn’t ready to let Shaad make that call by himself.

A New Arrival Shakes Up South Side Chicago

The following day, Victor meets up with Fatima, this time with a clear intention to resume their relationship. While we know that Fatima is still in love with him, she remains unsure of whether he can prioritize his love life over the streets, the politics, and especially Tiff. As it turns out, Victor doesn’t have an easy answer to this question either, and with that, their relationship is left in a state of stasis. Trouble seems to be stirring up for Reg as well, as Kieth’s sudden turn to legal work seems to have also affected Jordan, who is no longer interested in smuggling pills to make a living. Without his main income supply, Reg sniffs for more opportunities in town, and almost fittingly, Tiff’s marijuana empire seems to have just opened up to the wider market. Whil the two make a quick deal, Victor cannot help but feel that this a wrong step for Tiff’s career.

Emmett seems to be developing his own passion for expansion, as there is now an official plan to turn Smokey’s into a franchise. To make it happen, he strikes a deal with Angie to train staff and divide the workload, but success is still a long way ahead. Meanwhile, Darnell ponders moving back to his old house or selling it, but both options come off as too difficult to accept. However, Riley suggests that he can allow unhoused people to take the house for free, which gives the couple something to look forward to. As Kiesha has to break her son’s heart by revealing that his father is no more, at Bakari’s, we learn that things aren’t over yet. A mysterious woman rings his doorbell, asking for Nuck, suggesting that Bakari’s, and by extension, Tiff’s life might be in danger.

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