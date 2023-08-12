The Chi: Who Shoots Douda?

Portrayed by Curtiss Cook, Otis “Douda” Perry has gradually emerged as the primary antagonist in Showtime’s crime drama ‘The Chi.’ Douda is a successful businessman who has effectively taken control of the Southside of Chicago. At one point, he reflects that for Victor, the eventual city councilman, to be the light of the community, he must be the darkness. When season 6 opens, Douda has invaded into almost every aspect of life in the neighborhood. As a result, he has accumulated his share of enemies. At one point in the series Douda gets shot, here is everything you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who Shoots Douda?

Douda gets shot in season 4 of ‘The Chi,’ though he survives the incident. In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Justin Hillian stated that they chose Laverne Johnson (Sonja Sohn) over anyone else to shoot Douda because the character had been missing from the series for a while. “We went through a lot of scenarios, and ultimately, it just came down to: What’s the most emotional, and the thing that could really push Douda’s character forward?” Hillian explained. “There were other things that maybe felt splashy, or with people that are more germane for this particular season, but it was like, what’s really motivated and will make a ton of sense? What’s surprising, but also gives Douda a lot to think about moving forward?”

Before shooting the scene, the producers told Cook that his character would get shot but wouldn’t die from it. “I was like, ‘Oh, who’s it going to be? I’m thinking, maybe it’s Reg. You know what I mean? Maybe it’s Brandon,” the actor told the same outlet. “I thought all that stuff and then they say ‘Laverne,’ and I don’t know why, but I got these chills.”

Cook added, “The fact that she comes back and takes revenge because all of her children were taken by that city. That she’s getting revenge on one of the people responsible for a lot of the death of those young Black boys in Chicago, Mayor Douda, because he runs that organization. I was like, ‘God, that was perfect. Nobody’s going to see that coming!’”

According to Hillian, they wanted to test Douda as a character by putting him through this scenario. “He isn’t a good guy by any means, but he’s doing better and doing some of the right things,” Hillian elaborated. “It’s that moment of: You’ve hurt a lot of people, so, are you going to change? Or are you going to lean back into the guy that got you there. We really wanted to put him in those crossroads.”

Hillian also noted that Douda’s predicament also meant to underscore his inner struggle about the duality of personality. He could be either gangster or mayor, not both. Until the time he selected one, he would have issues.

