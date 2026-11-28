In Netflix’s ‘The Child,’ a tragic death forces the family members to confront some difficult realities. The film begins with an explosion that destroys a school in a small Spanish town. This tragedy shakes everyone, but the parents of the children who die feel the weight more heavily than others. In the midst of this, we follow a couple named Maria and Jose, who lose their son Nuco in the explosion. Their loss is shared by Maria’s father, Nicasio, who adopts a different path to deal with his grief. Nuco’s death casts a shadow on the family, which unravels more secrets and pushes the parents to the edge, leading them to change their understanding of what death and loss actually mean. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Child Plot Synopsis

Everything changes on a seemingly normal day when Maria feels her entire house shaken by a powerful wave. It turns out to be the impact of the explosion at the public school where her son, Nuco, goes. As Maria frantically runs towards the school, like the rest of the parents, her only concern is to find her son. She is redirected to the hospital, where she finds her husband, Jose, who has already found out that their son is dead. Nuco is one of the many children who die in the explosion, and they are sent off together by the entire town. The only person not present at the funeral is Maria’s father, Nicasio. He shows up the next day, ready to pick up Nuco and drop him off at school. For him, it is as if the explosion never happened and life goes just as it did.

At first, Maria and Jose decide to overlook it, believing it to be a part of Nicasio’s grieving process. Soon, however, the old man becomes the talk of the town, which starts to cause problems at home as well. Meanwhile, things seem to be getting worse on the economic front. Jose discovers he, like many other miners, will lose his job. As things seem to get worse by the day, the only thing that gives Jose hope is the idea of being a father. He expresses this desire to Maria, who agrees to have another child. However, she is hiding a terrible secret from her husband, and she worries that revealing it could unravel what is left of her family.

Is Jose Dead? Why does He Kill Himself?

Nuco’s death takes a heavy toll on Maria, who starts to wonder who she is if not a mother. It turns out Jose feels the same way. The loss of his son makes him even more adamant about having another child. Though he claims this second child will never replace Nuco, it is clear that the memories of his son haunt him so much that he needs to feel like he is still a father. Maria understands and doesn’t discourage his efforts to impregnate him. However, with time, physical intimacy becomes a tedious task between them. Jose’s mental health also starts to decline, as he starts to come home drunk more often. To give him temporary comfort, Maria lies to him and tells him she is pregnant. This is also to give herself a break from her husband’s futile efforts to have a child with her.

The truth is Jose is infertile, and even Nuco wasn’t his biological son. Eventually, Maria has to tell him that she suffered a miscarriage, which makes Jose blame himself for being cursed. Hearing this, she feels so bad for him that she comes clean about his infertility and Nuco’s true parentage. The truth breaks Jose even further, but he doesn’t talk about it with anyone. The next time he is on the boat, he keeps to himself while the others eat and sing. Before the explosion, Jose used to take Nuco out on the boat, and they would fish together. Those were some of the happiest memories of his life. But now, only Nuco has been taken from him, and the prospect of becoming a father again is also gone. This, on top of the pain he is already suffering, is too much to bear.

We don’t see Jose jump into the water, but it is insinuated that he died by suicide. His crewmates reveal that they didn’t hear him falling or any cries for help. Otherwise, they could have saved him. They are worried that they might be held responsible for Jose’s death, but Maria knows better than to blame anyone. She knows how broken her husband had been since Nuco’s death. She believes that telling him the truth about their son’s parentage may have robbed Jose of any hope that he likely had to continue his life. This makes her feel responsible for his tragic end in some ways. Later, however, when Jose’s belongings from the boat and from his personal belongings are brought to Maria, she discovers that her husband had been keeping secrets of his own. And more importantly, he loved her and Nuco more than she’d thought possible.

Does Maria Have Another Child?

Losing a child is the most unimaginable thing in the world, and Maria and Jose are convinced that having another child might be the only way to repair the Nuco-sized hole in their hearts. While Maria is not averse to the idea, she is aware of the reality of Jose’s situation, who seems much more desperate to become a father again. However, it isn’t until after his death that she realizes how much he really wanted to have another child. When his belongings from the boat are handed over to her, she finds a medical document revealing Jose is infertile. This means that her husband knew everything all along. This revelation makes the whole situation even more tragic. This means he had accepted Nuco with his whole heart, even though he knew the biological father was someone else.

The realization that her husband never confronted her about Nuco’s biological father shows how he had accepted Nuco as his own. Perhaps he had accepted that this was the only way he could become a father. This means that the second time he asked her to have a child, he was asking her to repeat what she did to have Nuco. However, she saw it as a betrayal of their marriage and couldn’t bring herself to do it to him twice. Had both of them been more forthcoming with one another, they could have cleared up the situation with little communication. In any case, Jose dies, and Maria feels sad and alone, buried under the grief of losing her son and her husband in such a short span of time. The only way she feels she can keep their memory alive and keep herself from falling into a spiral of existential crisis is by having another child.

So, Maria goes out in search of a meaningless affair that will get her pregnant. She tries meeting men at a bar, but the bartender becomes suspicious of her and has her removed from the establishment. This brings her back to the first option: Richi. He had helped her conceive Nuco the first time around, and he’d already offered his services to her. His only condition this time is that he wants to be more involved in his child’s life. He regrets not having gotten to know Nuco, and he doesn’t want to repeat that with the next one. This, however, is a dealbreaker for Maria. The whole point of this affair was so the biological father would not be in the picture and Jose would be known as the real father. Richi’s request renders the whole thing obsolete, and eventually, Maria decides not to go through with it.

Is Nicasio Dead? Does Maria See Him and Nuco Again?

While Maria tries to understand who she is when she is not Nuco’s mother, her father, Nicasio, is busy being the grandfather Nuco never stopped having. He keeps up with their schedules of dropping off and picking up his grandson from school. He continues his talks with Nuco,o not caring if the world sees him as a crazy man. He regularly visits Nuco’s grave. In fact, when he notices that the rest of the children are being forgotten, he takes it upon himself to address all of them. This is not because he is not aware his grandson is gone. This is because he doesn’t want to erase Nuco from his life, and he sincerely believes that the dead need to be assured that they are remembered and loved. It takes some time for Maria to understand this, but eventually she starts to see things from her father’s perspective.

Two years pass by, and Nicasio’s health issues worsen. A fall renders him unable to walk without support, and soon, it becomes clear that he will be joining his grandson. He doesn’t fear or grieve the prospect of death, but he welcomes it with open arms. Having believed that his loved ones are still around after their passing, he knows that death is not the end for him either. If anything, it will reunite him with Nuco. Sure enough, death comes for Nicasio, and after his passing, it falls on Maria to pack up his house. Once again, she finds herself boxing up Nuco’s toys and other items to donate to charity. Last time, she was stopped by her father; this time, a vision of her son makes her stop. It turns out that when Nicasio moved Nuco into his own house, he literally carried the child there, where he has remained ever since.

When Nicasio used to say that he plays games with Nuco, Maria would brush it off as his active imagination. But then she sees the completed puzzle on Nuco’s table, and she is moved by the thought that her father had really spent all this time with Nuco. While others thought about moving on from their loss, Nicasio had accepted the reality, but he hasn’t allowed it to change him. He’d kept Nuco alive by maintaining their daily rituals and keeping their conversations going. When she finally feels her son’s presence in the house, she also realizes that she never stopped being a mother. All this time, she had questioned her identity, wondering who she was if she wasn’t a mother. But in that scenario, she had stopped believing that she was Nuco’s mother.

She thought, as did Jose, that parenthood was bound to the mortal plane and that once a child was lost, their parents lost the right to call themselves so. But in truth, once you become a parent, you remain so forever, no matter what. So, even if Nuco wasn’t in this world anymore, it didn’t make Maria any less of a mother. With that acceptance, she gives herself the freedom to embrace her feelings, which she’d tried to suppress in the name of moving on, more openly. She finally sees things through her father’s lens, which allows her to realize that Nicasio and Nuco are reunited. It is not known if she will follow her father’s ritual of talking to her dead loved ones. But the fact that she sees Nicasio and Nuco bickering like they used to on the park bench shows that her perspective has shifted considerably. Her father and her son are not lost to her, but they will always be with her, just as they were before.

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