The Chosen: Who Are the Glowing Warriors?

Season 6 of ‘The Chosen’ finds the series plunged into a dark chapter. Judas Iscariot has betrayed Jesus of Nazareth, turning him in to the Pharisees. Thus, in episode 1, titled ‘Dawning,’ temple guards arrive at the Garden of Gethsemane to arrest the preacher under the guise of the night. As these men, armed with clubs and swords, surround Jesus and his apostles, another concealed army enters the proverbial battlefield. Warriors with otherworldly glowing blue skin and a myriad of weaponry position themselves around the garden walls. However, unlike the other battalion, these soldiers don’t stand against the Rabbi. Instead, they seem to have arrived for his protection. Even more intriguingly, these warriors appear to be visible only to Jesus himself. Naturally, these exceptional beings are bound to become subjects of viewers’ intrigue. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Legions of Angels Appear For Jesus’ Protection Outside the Garden of Gethsemane

So far, ‘The Chosen’ has remained fairly grounded in its storytelling despite centering around a story of miracles and heavenly powers. Most, if not all, of the mystical phenomena depicted in the show have stemmed from the hands of Jesus himself. However, season 6 introduces a new element, showcasing a tangible reality of divine intervention. When Judas brings the Pharisees and the temple guards to the Garden of Gethsemane, numerous otherworldly beings also arrive on the scene. These beings are angels of the Lord who are sent to look over the Son of God and his followers.

As such, they’re ready to raise their heavenly weapons in Jesus’ protection against Malchus and the others. Nonetheless, Jesus, the only one to whom these angels are visible, subtly discourages them from intervening. When his apostles express their frustration at the events, he even placates them by reminding them that if he needed protection, all it would take is a prayer to his Father for legions of angels to step in. In the aftermath of the arrest, the angels continue to remain in the messiah’s orbit, assuming the role of the protectors over his apostles and followers. Additionally, at times they also interfere in small ways, nudging things to bring them to a favorable conclusion. For instance, an angel compels Matthais’ horse to become fussy, allowing the rider to stop and stumble upon Mary Magdalene and the others.

Nonetheless, the combative gear and the soldierly disposition of the angels suggest that, should the time come, these legions of angelic beings can easily enter a battlefield. The unique visual identity of the angels in ‘The Chosen’ has been a fascinating new addition to the series. In a conversation with TV Guide Magazine, costume designer Leila Heise spoke about the development of the appearance of these divine beings. She shared, “(The producers) wanted something completely different. They didn’t want Precious Moments (angels) or anything else that they’ve seen before. They said they wanted warriors that look like they’ve been around the block a couple of times. They’re not pristine at all, and they’re more down-to-earth and rugged.”

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