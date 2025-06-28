The Chosen Season 5 Episode 4 Recap: The Same Coin

As the moment of the Last Supper nears in ‘The Chosen’ season 5 episode 4, a tense air envelopes Jesus and his disciples, the latter of whom remain confounded by their leader’s words. While many like John and Matthew have their own uncertainties and hesitations, they fall short of the turmoil that grows in Judas’ faith. As Passover nears, the man grows more and more agitated by his Rabbi’s perplexing actions, eager to push forward his own counselling. Meanwhile, the Pharisees of Jerusalem continue to grow agitated by the growing support for Jesus and his ministry. Consequently, High Priest Caiaphas, Shmuel, and a number of others prepare to put forth a motion that promises to spell out the Messiah’s demise. On the other hand, the Apostles follow their Messiah back to Bethany, where they hope for some clarity. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Schmuel Urges the Pharisees to Vote on Jesus’ Fate

The Pharisees’ previous confrontation with Jesus among the crowd continues to make waves across the city. Many religious leaders and citizens are angered by the Rabbi’s seeming support of the Roman taxes. The latter, in particular, had been expecting a more vehement defiance against the foreign rulers since they were eager for the Messiah to reclaim his title as the Son of Davis and thus their rightful King. On the other hand, the Pharisees are agitated that Jesus has dodged what had been an attempt to get him arrested by the Roman powers for treason. As such, in the aftermath of their failed attempt, Caiaphas comes up with a scheme of his own. The High Priest recognizes that despite this slight blunder, Jesus continues to have massive support from the citizens of Jerusalem.

Therefore, Caiaphas argues that the only way to get rid of him is to do so under the cover of the night. He wants to arrest the Rabbi on the night before the Passover, silently and away from the crowds. That way, he hopes for people to only wonder about their Messiah’s disappearance as it becomes overshadowed by the festival. Yet, the Pharisees of the Temple find themselves steering toward a different, much bolder plan. When the religious leaders discuss the problem around Jesus, Schmuel asserts that the only way to get rid of the Rabbi is to execute him. He accuses him of blasphemy and insists that Lazarus’ resurrection must be a hoax and a con. Predictably, Yussif’s attempted protests are drowned out in the committee. Ultimately, the Pharisees decided to put the matter to a vote.

Judas Wants Jesus to Take Action

It seems the Pharisees aren’t the only ones with a strong opinion in the aftermath of Jesus’ refusal to condemn the Roman taxes. Judas, his Apostle, remains severely aggrieved by his leader’s recent decisions. Even though Simon encourages him to keep faith in their Rabbi and put his trust in his vision, his words make little difference. This becomes clear when Judas seeks the Messiah out for a conversation. He is adamant that the time to strike is now. He wants Jesus to lay a claim to his birthright and become the ruler of the kingdom.

Overall, he remains befuddled about why the Messiah still continues to stay on the sidelines instead of confronting Rome entirely. Furthermore, Judas feels restless in his position and wants to be able to advise his leader as he sees fit. Nonetheless, in doing so, he ends up forgoing some of the faith that drives him to put his trust in Jesus. He believes the Rabbi is the righteous ruler, but fails to realize that the title entails the need for complete trust in the latter’s actions. On his part, the Messiah tries to guide his disciple onto the right path. He warns Judas about his straying heart. This interaction remains in stark contrast with the Rabbi’s conversation with another disciple, John, who is much more understanding and perceptive of his leader’s vision, even if it may lead him toward some pain.

Jesus Travels to Bethany

For Passover Seder, Jesus decides to make the trip to Bethany to spend the festival with his mother and the others at Lazarus’ house. On the journey to the city, he curses a fig plant when it bears no fruit despite his hunger. Afterward, once everyone arrives at their destination, the Rabbi instructs his Apostles to stay guard at crucial points throughout the house. It’s clear that he’s anticipating some great threat to loom on the horizon in the coming hours. Even though the others are confused at the idea, they dutifully follow through with his instructions.

Meanwhile, Jesus sets up a special meal with his female disciples, including everyone from Joanne and Tamara to Lazarus’ sisters and his own mother. Over the dinner table, he extends his appreciation for each woman and everything they have done for him and his ministry so far. This insurance, paired with Jesus’ previous actions and Schmuel’s anger, serves as further confirmation for Mary Magdalene about his upcoming tragic demise. Thus, when the time comes, each of the disciples goes around the table saying their own version of the Dayenu to highlight the Messiah’s role in their lives. This remains a notable parallel to the Apostles and their conversation with Jesus during the Last Supper.

Read More: The Chosen Season 5 Episode 3 Recap: Woes