In season 5 of ‘The Chosen,’ Jesus tells his disciple, Simon Peter, that when the time comes, the other man will deny him three times. In the moment, the apostle is confident that such a time will never come to pass. He, like the others, insists that he is ready to live and die for his Rabbi. Unfortunately, despite his previous unwavering faith, Peter inevitably succumbs to his fate, as predicted by the shepherd, in season 6, episode 3. After the Pharisees arrest Jesus and bring him to trial in front of High Priest Caiaphas, the preacher is charged with blasphemy and political dissent and sent to be judged by Pontius Pilate. In the aftermath, all of his followers and their families are also declared enemies of the nation to be hunted and prosecuted. When Peter, one of the four apostles in the crowd, attempts to flee, he is recognized as one of Jesus’ followers by a maidservant. It’s then that the apostle denies knowing Jesus, turning his back on his own messiah. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Peter Fulfills Jesus’ Prophecy and Denies Him Thrice Out of Self-Preservation

Much like the other apostles, Simon Peter remains a devout disciple of Jesus of Nazareth. He abides by the preacher’s teachings, remains by his side, and even shares the messiah’s teachings in public. However, as their message continues to grow, it inevitably reaches the Pharisees, who have their own stake in denying Jesus’ saviorhood. Once Judas Iscariot carries out his betrayal, it paves the path for Caiaphas to make his move against the prophet. Thus, Jesus is arrested and put to trial. Initially, the four apostles who are around to witness this trial, Peter, John, Thomas, and Judas, are all expecting their leader to defend himself in front of the Pharisees and their weighted courtroom. Nonetheless, the Rabbi refuses to participate in the trial in such a manner. Thus, in the end, he and subsequently his followers are found guilty.

While Jesus is sent to Pontius Pilate, a mandate is announced for the arrest of his disciples. This poses a grave threat to the apostles, whose public support for the Rabbi promises to bring them the most severe punishment. Still, John decides to stay with his leader, following him from a distance to witness his fate as it unfolds. On the other hand, Simon takes on the responsibility of returning to his brethren and informing them of the night’s events in order to ensure their own safety as well as the safety of Mother Mary and the other female disciples. Yet, the man is recognized as one of Jesus’ apostles before he can even leave the premises. In that moment, this recognition comes with the promise of his destruction. If he’s found out to be a follower of Jesus, he will be arrested and condemned to a prisoner’s fate.

Not only will this put Peter himself in danger, but it would also prevent him from returning to his brethren. As a result, engulfed by panic and fear, the apostle chooses to put his own self-interest and self-preservation over his self-proclaimed undying loyalty to Jesus. The denial comes in a group of three, just as the preacher had prophesied it would. Furthermore, right on the heels of Peter’s denial, the shackled shepherd passes him by, catching his eye, to cement the tragic significance of the moment. Afterward, once the apostle finds himself alone in a back alley, he weeps in the face of his own shame, pain, and disappointment. Shortly thereafter, a confrontation occurs between him and Judas, the betrayer. Ultimately, much like the latter, Peter will also have to atone for his own pitfalls as he reckons with the reality of the price of loyalty.

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