The Chosen Season 6: Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot

‘The Chosen’ is a faith-based historical series that follows the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth as it unfolds in the first century. As the early seasons track the early experiences of the Rabbi and his Apostles, season 5 finally finds them in Jerusalem. However, by then, the Messiah’s enemies had grown in numbers alongside his bustling following. As a result, trouble lurks in every corner of the Holy City. In the end, it’s Judas, one of Jesus’ own, who goes on to betray him, identifying him to the Temple Guards and delivering him to a terrible fate. Thus, the season ends on a tense moment, leaving the fans eager for a continuation. Luckily, the renewal for season 6 came soon after the end of the previous installment. Yet, even though filming had already begun in April 2025, the season’s demanding production details mean fans will have to wait longer than usual for its release. Currently, the expected release date for The Chosen Season 6 is late 2026 to early 2027.

The Chosen Season 6 Will Center Around the Crucifixion of Jesus

Since ‘The Chosen’ remains a close-to-reality retelling of Jesus Christ’s life, its narrative has retained heightened levels of theological and historical authenticity. For the same reason, it’s easy to figure out what adventures the story has in store next for the Rabbi, following his arrest in Jerusalem. Thus, fans can expect season 6 to pick up right after the events of the previous season, finding Jesus and his Apostles in the aftermath of Judas’ betrayal. Reports suggest that the continued story will remain centered around a narrative that spans across the 24 hours leading up to the Messiah’s Crucifixion. Thus, the new season is bound to be sentimentally charged and even emotionally taxing to some extent. In fact, the creator Dallas Jenkins has described this season as the hardest season in terms of the emotional and physical labor that went into the shoot.

The sharpened narrative sentimentality extends not only to the character of Jesus, who will undergo extreme amounts of anguish, but also to his followers and loved ones. The Apostles and others, like Mary Magdalene, will be challenged in their own ways by the upcoming Crucifixion. The trying times will test their bonds and their faith, leading many toward a path of ruin. A particularly dark future will likely be in store for Judas, who is bound to have a difficult time reckoning with his traitorous actions. Thus, the narrative might spend some time on his bitter regret and the self-destructive avenues it leads him toward. Ultimately, season 6, the expected penultimate installment in the series, will bring a certain conclusion to the narrative.

The Chosen Season 6 Will Continue With the Original Cast

Across its five-season run, ‘The Chosen’ has so far maintained a consistent ensemble cast, retaining a sense of uniformity throughout its various storylines. Season 6 can be expected to continue this tradition with no drastic changes awaiting its central cast of characters. Off-the-bat, Jonathan Roumie, who steps into the role of the titular Jesus Christ with exceptional grace, is definitely reprising his role. Other cast members for the upcoming season will include the actors behind some of the more prominent Apostles, including Shahar Isaac (Simon Peter), Luke Dimyan (Judas), Paras Patel (Matthew), Noah James (Andrew), and George H. Xanthis (John).

The other Apostles, Thaddeus (Giavani Cairo), Little and Big James (Jordan Walker Ross and Abe Bueno-Jallad), Nathaniel (Austin Reed Alleman), Simon Z (Alaa Safi), Yussif (Ivan Jasso), and Phillip (Reza Diako) are also expected to return for the new season. Alternatively, the characters who are close to Jesus will likely also remain part of the project through the new installment. This includes Elizabeth Tabish, who plays. Mary Magdalene, Shaan Sharma (Shmuel), Amber Shana Williams (Tamar), and more. While it is also possible for some new faces to join the show with the introduction of new storylines in the next season, no definitive predictions can yet be made.

The Chosen Season 6 is Anticipated to Have a Theatrical Finale

The writing for season 6 of ‘The Chosen’ went into development early in 2024. Since then, filming began, starting in April 2025. It took place across multiple locations, including Texas, Utah, and Italy, where the much-anticipated crucifixion scene is said to be shot. Even though the story is only set to span the equivalent of 24 hours of time in-universe, the creator has suggested that the season will be longer than the previous installment. So far, the show tends to operate on a pretty rigid eight-episode runtime.

However, Dallas Jenkins’ words seem to suggest the show has a longer season in store. This isn’t much surprising, given the significance of what will likely be the season’s conclusion: the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Furthermore, the season will combine streaming with a theatrical release, specifically for the finale. The dates for the release of the rest of the episodes haven’t yet been disclosed, since the project is still in production. Even so, reports suggest the finale will arrive on the big screen on March 12, 2027. Ultimately, it seems that with season 6, ‘The Chosen’ is setting up many exciting things for the fans to look forward to.

