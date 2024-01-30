The Colony Season 1: Where Are The Cast Members Now?

‘The Colony’ season 2, a captivating reality series, aired on the Discovery Channel in July 2009. The show featured diverse individuals facing the challenges of a simulated post-apocalyptic world. From a nurse and marine scientist to a doctor, contractor, and engineer, each cast member brought unique skills. The group worked together to tackle various survival tasks, showcasing resilience and resourcefulness. Now, let’s take a moment to reflect on where these cast members are today, after their intense experiences on the show. Their journey undoubtedly left a lasting impact, and it’s intriguing to discover the current whereabouts of these individuals who demonstrated extraordinary adaptability in the face of adversity.

Amy West Continues to be a Marine Scientist

Amy West graduated in Science Communication from the University of California in 2012. She has since ventured into a diverse and accomplished career. Currently, she has been serving as the Synchro Program Manager at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute since 2023. She has established herself as a versatile professional. Her role involves overseeing synchronization programs and contributing to the institute’s research initiatives. Beyond her managerial responsibilities, she has embraced a career as a freelance writer, collaborating with reputable organizations such as Monterey Bay Aquarium and Santa Barbara Zoo.

Notably, she served as the SALT (Seafood Alliance for Traceability and Legality) Project Director at FishWise from 2018 to 2023. Her commitment to science communication is evident in her participation as a workshop conferee for various prestigious organizations, including the National Association of Science Writers, Pacific Coast Children’s Writers, Central Coast Writers, and Highlights Foundation Science Writing for Kids.

Her dedication to science reporting was further underscored by her role as a Woods Hole Oceanographic Ocean Science Reporting Fellow in 2017. On a personal note, West’s life has seen significant milestones. In 2016, she got engaged to Rich Graziano, and the couple exchanged vows in 2018. Their shared love for outdoor adventures is complemented by their canine companion, Skye, creating a dynamic and adventurous family unit.

George Fallieras is Now an Accomplished Doctor

Dr. George Fallieras, a distinguished medical professional, holds double board certifications in Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, and Addiction. Over the years, he has served as the Medical Director for multiple large Hospitalist programs, contributing his expertise to the healthcare sector. Currently, he is in the process of obtaining board certification in Addiction Medicine, showcasing his ongoing commitment to expanding his medical knowledge.

Dr. Fallieras’s role as the Medical Director at Beat Addiction Recovery reflects his dedication to addressing addiction and recovery. With experiences as the medical director of BioCorRx and Start Fresh Recovery, he has played instrumental roles in various healthcare programs. On the personal front, Dr. Fallieras has entered a new chapter in his life by tying the knot with Rose. This personal milestone adds a layer of fulfillment to his professional accomplishments, highlighting a balanced approach to both personal and career aspirations.

John Maxwell Cohn and Diane Cohn are Living a Peaceful Life in Vermont Today

John Maxwell Cohn, an IBM Fellow at the MIT-IBM Watson AI Laboratory, has established himself as a prominent figure in the field of artificial intelligence. His expertise has been recognized with an invitation to present at a TEDx conference in October 2013, specifically TEDxDelft 2013. Currently, he is residing in the restored schoolhouse in Jonesville, Vermont. Cohn’s commitment to advancing technology is underscored by his membership in the National Academy of Engineering, a prestigious acknowledgment achieved in 2022.

Despite professional accolades, Cohn’s personal life is equally noteworthy. He remains happily married to Diane Mariano, with whom he initially had three sons — Max, Gabe, and Sam. Tragically, Sam passed away in 2006, but the couple keeps his spirit alive through meaningful tributes, such as crafting headstones. On his blog, Cohn shared crafted headstones with the word “Sam” inscribed on them and he calls the headstones, Samstones. This blend of professional success and personal resilience paints a comprehensive picture of Cohn’s fulfilling life.

John Valencia is Now a Happy Family Man

John Valencia, who made a return appearance in ‘America: Imagine the World Without Her’ in 2014, has maintained a low profile regarding his professional endeavors. However, his personal life reveals a contented family man, married to Amy and blessed with two sons. While specific details about his career path remain undisclosed, glimpses into his life are shared through pictures and outings on social media. Amy frequently posts affectionate messages, expressing gratitude for her “Best husband.” Their commitment to a private lifestyle and visible affection offer a glimpse into the couple’s joyful existence.

Leilani Smith is an Accomplished Actress Today

Leilani Smith, recognized for her roles in various film and TV productions, has been actively contributing to the entertainment industry. Notable appearances include ‘Bonded, ‘Don’t Die,’ and various roles in the video game ‘Atlas Fallen.’ Her versatility extends to voice acting, as seen in the TV series ‘Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection,’ where she voices Leilani.

Smith’s acting portfolio also includes roles in ‘Ryan Carson,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘See You Next Christmas,’ and the TV series ‘Trace.’ Notably, she was part of the ensemble that won the 2016 NAACP Best Ensemble Theatre Awards. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Smith has found love, affectionately referring to her partner as “The Beast.” This blend of professional success and personal fulfillment showcases Leilani’s multifaceted life, both on and off the screen.

Michael “Mike” Raines Has a Dedicated YouTube Channel

Michael “Mike” Raines has transitioned into a multifaceted career as the owner of SunPower Systems & Impact Films Production. Beyond his professional endeavors, Raines has carved out a niche for himself on YouTube, where he passionately shares content about his out-of-the-box inventions. Raines keeps his personal life exceptionally private and doesn’t seem to be using any social media platform for now.

Morgan Hooker Has Now Taken an Interest in Baking

Morgan Hooker has risen through the ranks in the technology and engineering sector. She has held the position of Senior Engineering Program Manager for Cybertruck at Tesla since 2021. Her professional journey includes notable stints at Nestle and Zebra Technologies, contributing to her expertise in the field. She graduated from Colorado State University with a Master of Science in Project Management and a concentration on Engineering for Global Enterprise in 2020. Hooker’s educational background complements her managerial role at Tesla.

Beyond her corporate achievements, Hooker is a culinary enthusiast with a talent for cooking. She frequently engages in baking and generously shares her recipes, providing a glimpse into her passion for the culinary arts. This blend of professional success and culinary creativity highlights the well-rounded nature of Hooker’s life.

Vladimir Beck Ventured Into Camera Department

After his appearance on ‘The Colony’ in 2011, Vladimir Beck ventured into the film industry once again, contributing to ‘Woody Before Allen’ as part of the camera and electrical department. Since then, he has deliberately chosen to maintain a private life, avoiding the public eye despite his notable contributions to filmmaking. This intentional privacy adds an air of mystery to Beck’s persona, allowing audiences to appreciate his professional achievements without delving into his personal affairs. In an intriguing twist to his private life, Vladimir Beck made a rare social media appearance in March 2020.

On his YouTube Channel, he posted about the simple joys of making bread, depicting himself as a homely man engaged in the art of baking. This glimpse into his domestic side adds a touch of relatability to Beck’s enigmatic character. While the occasional bread-making post provides a brief window into his personal life, it’s noteworthy that Beck generally keeps himself away from social media, further contributing to the mystique surrounding his persona. This deliberate choice to remain elusive on social platforms aligns with his overall commitment to privacy, allowing his professional work to stand out on its merit.

Allison White Has Ventured Into Music Today

Allison White, known for her role in Friends and Lovers in 2010, has transitioned to a fulfilling career as a Nurse Practitioner practicing independently in Southern Oregon. With licenses in Hawaii, California, and Oregon, she extends her healthcare expertise to clients across the United States. In 2019, Allison achieved a significant milestone by obtaining a Master’s in Nursing, enhancing her qualifications. Distinguished by additional extensive training in Functional Medicine from reputable institutions such as the Institute of Functional Medicine and the School of Applied Functional Medicine, she has established herself as a practitioner committed to holistic health.

Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to launch her venture, Natural Wellness, where she integrates her expertise in healthcare with a holistic approach. Beyond her professional endeavors, she is happily married and a devoted mother to three children. Her commitment to alternative and holistic health extends to her association with The Koa Clinic, an Alternative and Holistic Health Service. Allison’s journey exemplifies a seamless blend of a successful career, entrepreneurship, and a thriving family life.

Joseph Sciacca Has Now Ventured Into Real Estate

Joseph Sciacca has ascended to the role of Senior Managing Director at Cerberus Capital Management, where he also serves as the General Counsel of Cerberus Real Estate Capital Management, LLC. In his current capacity, Sciacca plays a pivotal role in providing counsel and strategic guidance on a global scale, particularly in the realms of real estate investment, structuring, financing, and operational activities. His expertise extends to encompass general corporate matters, showcasing a comprehensive understanding of the multifaceted aspects of the financial and real estate sectors.

In his high-ranking position at Cerberus Capital Management, Sciacca’s responsibilities likely include shaping and overseeing key decisions related to real estate investments, ensuring sound legal frameworks, and contributing to the overall success of the organization. His role as both Senior Managing Director and General Counsel underscores the significance of his contributions to the strategic and legal dimensions of Cerberus. Sciacca’s professional trajectory reflects a wealth of experience and expertise in navigating the complexities of global real estate markets and corporate legal matters.

