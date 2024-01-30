The Colony Season 2: Where Are The Cast Members Now?

‘The Colony’ season 1, a riveting reality television series, premiered on the Discovery Channel in July 2010. Viewers witnessed the cast members’ resourcefulness and resilience as they tackled tasks ranging from water filtration and shelter creation to self-defense and medical assistance. As the group faces unforeseen challenges, viewers become invested in the survival journey of each cast member. Now, let’s take a moment to reflect on where these cast members are today, after their intense experiences on ‘The Colony.’ Their resilience and adaptability showcased in the show undoubtedly contribute to intriguing and inspiring post-series journeys.

Becka Adams is an Event Registration and Transportation Manager Today

Becka Adams has embraced a multifaceted career trajectory post-show. Alongside her roles in ‘Small Blind,’ Aging Anonymous,’ and ‘The First Color,’ she has expanded her portfolio as a producer with short films like ‘On the Orion’ and ‘Fitness Problems.’ Her acting ventures also include appearances in ‘A Moment of Magic,’ ‘A Kiss on Candy Cane Lane,’ and the TV series ‘Timeless.’

In her current professional endeavors, Adams has transitioned into the role of a Luxury Product Experiential Event Marketing Specialist. Since 2021, she has served as the Event Registration & Transportation Manager at Automotive Events, showcasing her expertise in coordinating and managing events. Additionally, she holds the position of Luxury Automotive Brand Specialist at Productions Plus, contributing to the promotion and marketing of luxury automotive brands. Notably, she has ventured into fitness routines and is currently romantically involved with David Velasquez.

James Armistead is Happily Married

Jim Armistead, known for keeping his life private, has maintained a discreet profile since his time on season 2. While details about his profession and personal life remain undisclosed, it is known that he is happily married to Debbie. Her deliberate choice to keep his life away from the public eye adds an air of mystery to his persona, leaving fans and the public curious about his endeavors beyond the show.

Sally Dawson Works at a Vehicle Repair Shop

Sally Dawson, a notable personality from season 2, has transitioned into a different realm of entrepreneurship. She owns and operates Foxy Auto and Truck Repair, a vehicle repair shop, where she has demonstrated a commitment to gaining the trust of customers. Sally’s journey took an unexpected turn when a burglary occurred, leading to an outpouring of support from the community. Despite the setback, she persevered and even secured second place in the women-driven vehicle class for her 64 Impala wagon at the Spindles Annual Car Show in 2022.

However, after 18 years of dedicated service, she decided to close Foxy Auto & Truck Repair. The closure, scheduled for April 2024, marks the end of an era for the shop. Her commitment to customer trust and resilience in the face of challenges have defined her entrepreneurial journey, making her a respected figure in the industry.

Robert Deville is Enjoying Life Post His Retirement

Robert Deville, who once worked at Original Productions, has transitioned into a well-deserved retirement in Los Angeles, California. His post-retirement life is marked by a palpable sense of joy, evident in the frequent sharing of moments spent with his grandchildren and outings. Deville’s active and fulfilling retirement showcases his commitment to enjoying life to the fullest and embracing simple pleasures with loved ones.

Sian Proctor is Associated With SpaceX Today

Sian Proctor is a multifaceted individual with a diverse range of accomplishments and has significantly expanded her career since her appearance on ‘The Colony’ season 2. Not only has she delivered TEDx Talks, but she has also made numerous television appearances, showcasing her expertise in science and education. Her journey includes roles such as the science demonstrator on ‘Strange Evidence,’ participation in the series ‘Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space’ in 2021, and acting as the pilot of the Crew Dragon mission Inspiration4, marking the first all-civilian human spaceflight in September 2021.

Proctor’s impact extends beyond television as she serves as a Geoscience and Sustainability Professor at South Mountain Community College, and holds an ASU XRts Fellowship at ASU Media and Immersive eXperience (MIX) Center. She has also co-founded the Analog Astronaut Community. Her commitment to education is further exemplified by roles such as the education outreach officer for the NASA-funded Hawai’i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation (HI-SEAS) mission. Sian Proctor, who got married to Steven Borth in 2014, resides in Arizona and has authored two books: ‘Space2inspire: The Art of Inspiration’ and ‘Meals for Mars.’ Her diverse and impactful career reflects her passion for science, space exploration, and education.

Reno Ministrelli Has Embraced the Joys of Fatherhood

Reno Ministrelli, currently the CEO and Founder of Prodiconn Solutions, Inc., founded this Texas-based small business in 2018, providing creative and personalized solutions to the telecommunications industry. His professional journey includes prior roles at Nexius and Velex. In November 2023, Reno and his wife, Andrea Ministrelli, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Capri Celeste Ministrelli. Expressing his overwhelming joy and gratitude, Reno shared heartfelt sentiments about fatherhood on social media. His role as a father is a source of immense happiness, describing the experience as a feeling of perfection that has been vibrating through all his cells since he first set eyes on his daughter.

Reno’s active involvement in his daughter’s early days highlights the profound impact of fatherhood on his life. In addition to his business endeavors, Reno is the Co-Host of the ‘I Dunno Dude’ podcast, adding another dimension to his multifaceted life. His commitment to family, business, and personal growth paints a vivid picture of a thriving and contented individual.

George Willis is Still an SFX Model Maker

George Willis who currently resides in Portland, Oregon, has found joy in the return of his fire escape birds. He is still an SFX Model Maker and worked for the movie ‘Laika’ in 2023. George’s passion for creativity extends beyond his professional life. Alongside his role at Laika, where he has contributed to projects like ‘Moon and Me,’ ‘The Boxtrolls,’ ‘Kubo and the Two Strings,’ and ‘Missing Link,’ George Willis has cultivated a harmonious relationship with the entertainment world. Also, in a heartwarming post, he shared the story of some birds who have returned to his fire escape, building a nest in the same spot they chose during the early days of the lockdown.

Michel Slover’s Dad Passed Away in 2022

Michel Slover, an instructor at the Denver School of Massage Therapy, has established himself as a prominent figure in the fields of massage therapy and education. He has contributed significantly to the well-being of others by holding a consulting role within the medical community and for professional athletes. Since 2018, Michel has held the position of Director Of Education at the Cortiva Institute, further solidifying his impact on massage therapy education.

While he keeps a low profile on social media, Michel’s dedication to his work and his ability to make a difference in the lives of his students and clients, speaks volumes. His career trajectory reflects a commitment to excellence, and the unfortunate loss of his father, Robert Slover, in 2022, adds a poignant dimension to his journey.

Amber Williams is Now a Saw Maiden

Amber Williams is working as a Sawmaiden at OSM Construction and also dedicates her time to supporting individuals facing barriers to accessing abortion care through the Montana Abortion Access Program. Beyond her professional endeavors, Amber is happily married to Gabe Williams. He remains connected to the memory of her late sister, Aloha, and brother, Alan. Both of them passed away in 2016. Her frequent posts about them reflect the enduring impact of their lives on hers.

Amber’s dual commitment to her career in construction and her advocacy work demonstrates a compassionate and multifaceted approach to life. Her resilience in the face of personal loss and dedication to supporting others in health matters underscores her strength and empathy.

Adam Ticknor is an Instructor Today

Adam Ticknor, a body language instructor in fitness, has carved a niche for himself in the realms of survival and tactical training. He operates a website where he enrolls students for courses in Body Language, Survival & Tactical, health, and wellness. Adam also shares his insights through a blog where he imparts knowledge on survival tactics. He is associated with Black Scout Survival, for whom he writes about survival tactics and further underscores his expertise in the field.

While Adam maintains a private life, his commitment to fitness, survival, and the companionship of his two dogs during adventures reveals a balanced and adventurous lifestyle. His dedication to sharing knowledge through instructional courses and writings positions him as a valuable resource in the realm of survival and wellness.

