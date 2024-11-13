Where is The Day of the Jackal (2024) Filmed?

Created by Ronan Bennett, ‘The Day of the Jackal’ centers on a pan-European cat-and-mouse chase with a tenacious British intelligence officer attempting to track down an expert assassin. Called the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne), his assassination of a political figure draws the attention of MI6 firearms expert Bianca (Lashana Lynch). As the Jackal sets out on another hunt, Bianca takes on the seemingly impossible task of tracking the ghost. Based on Frederick Forsyth’s 1971 novel of the same name, the Peacock action thriller is highlighted by its transnational chase with ever-shifting European backdrops.

The Day of the Jackal Filming Locations

‘The Day of the Jackal’ is shot across four countries: England, Hungary, Croatia, and Austria. The show’s settings expand beyond these shooting locations, but they are depicted with the help of establishing shots and visual effects. Principal photography for the series began in June 2023 and was carried out over seven months for the first season until early 2024. The shoot was likely impacted by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, leading to an extended filming schedule. “There are hundreds of different locations. We were shooting in London, Vienna, Budapest, Zagreb, and all over the Croatian coast,” revealed co-executive producer Gareth Neame. “We went above and beyond to achieve the look of the series from the stunts to the military action, the visual effects, and the prosthetics.”

London, England

While the adventure of ‘The Day of the Jackal’ spans Europe, London is a central location both for the story as well as for filming. The capital city of England, London, is a global film hub with cutting-edge movie production studios that help bring the action sequences of the Peacock show to life. On-location shooting also takes place in the city, with the production team setting up shop in the Sewing & Craft Superstore at 300 Balham High Road. The production crew was spotted arranging lighting equipment outside the store on September 8, 2023, creating a moody atmosphere for the shoot.

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, the capital city of Hungary, helps depict other European cities in ‘The Day of the Jackal’ with its well-preserved historical streets and architecture. For the first season, shooting was carried out in and around Hungary, beginning in June 2023 and returning later in December 2023 and January 2024. The city’s favorable production costs and experienced local crews also help accommodate the ambitious needs of the show. “It’s been quite the experience,” wrote cinematographer Dale Elena McCready on Instagram upon wrapping her shoot. “Budapest and its film crews did not disappoint.”

Zagreb, Croatia

Croatia and its cities, including Zagreb, serve as versatile filming locations for ‘The Day of the Jackal.’ For the debut season, the production team shot over 35 days across the northern provinces and the country’s coast. In Zagreb, the Franjo Tuđman International Airport stands in for the Andalusian terminal. The airport is the largest in Croatia and has a distinctive architectural design that uses a composition of hypars (hyperbolic paraboloids) to create a webbing mesh in the interiors.

Other Locations in Croatia

‘The Day of the Jackal’ shoots sequences across Croatia including the cities of Labin, Rijeka, Opatija, Vrsi, Lovran, and the island of Pag. In addition to tax incentives for films, Croatia offers a cornucopia of diverse filming sites that can depict various backgrounds ranging from Urban Berlin to an Italian Coast. In Labin, Redmayne was spotted at the city’s main square, which is surrounded by pastel-colored buildings with red-tiled roofs. In Opatija and Ičići, the production crew shot along the coast, including the Opatija Camping: Camp Ičići, located on Poljanska cesta 29. The camp sits in a woodland area with views of Ičići and its jetty with yachts and boats anchored along it. While shooting in Croatia for the first season, the production team’s Croatian members comprised 487 extras, 9 trainees, and 177 crew.

Vienna, Austria

Sprawled along the Danube River, Vienna stands in for Munich in ‘The Day of the Jackal.’ The sequence of the assassin sliding down the glass side of a building in a janitor’s disguise was actually filmed in Vienna’s 22nd district, Donaustadt. Redmayne was impressed with the set design as the production team cleverly utilized Vienna’s location to double for Berlin. The lead actor was also outfitted by Kniže & Comp, which is considered the first men’s fashion brand in the world.

