The Drop A Snowfall Saga Episode 2 Recap: Street Matrix

‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ continues to build upon Wanda’s perilous journey of chasing after her dreams. Episode 2 finds the aspiring businesswoman finally stepping into a professional role that matches her ambition. However, signing Artillery and Lamar, the star musicians who are backing her reputation, proves to be a tall order. This becomes extremely apparent when her boss, Darryl, rolls into the shady side of town for a one-on-one meeting with the rapper. On the other hand, Lamar struggles to convince his family of the legitimacy of his cousin’s offer. As a result, when things begin to go downhill for Wanda steadily, Leon finds himself stepping back into a role that he had long left behind. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Wanda Gets a New Title at the Record Label

After Lamar demonstrates his track at Artillery’s house, the cousins return home excited to see their prospects looking up. James remains somewhat skeptical due to his little brother’s less-than-vigilant actions. Nonetheless, the young musicians’ spirits remain high. Meanwhile, Wanda is also ecstatic about potentially locking down her very first client for the record label. As such, when she and Darryl drop by Jenny’s house the next day, she makes sure to put her self-interest at the top of the laundry list. The deal with Artillery, and by extension Lamar, is a big one for the company. The CEO already knows that the board is looking to fire her in the near future, so she only has a small window of time to make her mark. Therefore, she doesn’t beat around the bush and readily offers Wanda an impressive promotion.

Jenny’s offer to make Wanda the head of A&R doesn’t sit well with Darryl. Yet, he has no choice but to play along. As a result, agreements are drafted up for both Artillery and Lamar. Nonetheless, when the latter shares the news with Gerty, she remains unenthusiastic about the prospect. Lamar’s grandmother still doesn’t trust Wanda due to her unfortunate past as a drug addict. More importantly, she doesn’t want to see her grandson get caught up in a dangerous world. Similarly, James is less than pleased when he finds Artillery in his brother’s room during a recording session. Thus, even as things begin to look up, the pressure of an unsupportive family continues to catch up to Lamar.

Darryl Has an Unpleasant Confrontation With Daga

Once the deal between Black Banners and Artillery becomes official, Wanda convinces Darryl to deliver the contract to the rapper personally. However, the meeting ends up going south quickly. Darryl already has reservations about the musician because of the controversial subject matter in his art. Furthermore, he deems Artillery and his crew beneath himself because of their gang affiliations. Therefore, during the meeting, he maintains an air of superiority that rubs the rapper’s friend, Daga, the wrong way. Daga has been supporting Artillery in his musical endeavors since day one. For the same reason, she believes that she should be paid out before he sings with a record label. The latter wholeheartedly agrees.

Although Darryl has no trouble with paying Daga her rate, even when it’s inflated, he retains his upturned opinion about Artillery’s crew throughout the meeting. He implies that the rapper has no real use for Daga and his friends anymore, now that the real music industry is willing to back him up. This arrogant and demeaning behavior ends up inviting Daga’s wrath. As a result, she and her crew, who easily outnumber and overpower Darryl, attack and rob him in the middle of the streets. They leave him penniless and humiliated as revenge for his behavior. In the end, this ends up becoming a problem for Wanda, who faces Darryl’s anger while simultaneously shouldering the burden of fixing up the messy situation.

Leon Helps Wanda Solve the Daga Problem

Once Darryl’s meeting with Artillery blows over, Wanda has to be the one to step in and fix it since she’s the one with the most to lose. Yet, if the previous meeting has made one thing clear, it’s that the crew the rapper runs with is dangerous. This is the same reason that Gerty is reluctant to encourage Lamar’s musical aspirations because she knows the kind of danger that lurks beneath the industry in Los Angeles. Naturally, this means when Wanda sets up a meeting with Daga, she needs some pretty hefty backup. In the end, Leon, her ex, ends up stepping in to help her out of the situation. Even though he has left the life of crime behind, he knows exactly how to play the game.

Therefore, Leon is the one who sets up a meeting with Daga and her crew at neutral territory, where a violent confrontation would be less likely to unravel. Afterward, instead of retaining an ego like Darryl, he has an honest conversation with Artillery’s friend. He helps her understand that there’s big money to be made in the game. Therefore, she needs to let go of her short-sighted pride and invest for the long term. This means that instead of just taking a payout, she should pitch herself as the rapper’s manager. In the end, the misunderstanding is cleared, and the deal is back on track. Still, Leon makes it clear that he doesn’t appreciate Wanda pulling him back into dangerous waters that he has willingly left behind.

Read More: The Drop A Snowfall Saga Episode 1 Recap: Click Pop